Youth unemployment in South Africa is among the highest in the world

The impact of unemployment on mental health is a little explored phenomenon that impacts a large number of South African youth

SA Youth and Phapano have offered advice on how to manage mental health amid job hunting

South Africa’s unemployed youth face a reality that no amount of optimism can fully address. With a staggering 55.7% of young people aged 18 to 35 out of work and over 9 million not in employment, education, or training, job hunting and rejections take a massive toll on mental health.

Nearly 60% of young people aged 18 to 35 are out of work. Image: Peter Dalezey, Ekaterina Goncharova/Getty

The Emotional Cost of Unemployment

The link between unemployment and mental health in South Africa is undeniable. Recent research cited by SA Youth and Phapano reveals that one-third of young people entering employment programs reported thoughts of self-harm. This shows the depth of emotional toil that comes with prolonged joblessness.

The job search process itself can feel like psychological warfare. Each unanswered application or rejection chips away at self-esteem and breeds anxiety.

Practical Steps to Stay Grounded

While systemic change is critical, SA Youth and Phapano offer practical strategies to help young people cope with the mental strain of unemployment:

Create Structure : A daily routine with time for rest, exercise, and small, achievable goals can provide stability when life feels stagnant.

: A daily routine with time for rest, exercise, and small, achievable goals can provide stability when life feels stagnant. Focus on what you can control : Instead of fixating on overwhelming goals like “land a job this week,” young people are encouraged to take consistent, manageable steps, such as refining their CV or applying for roles through platforms like sayouth.mobi.

: Instead of fixating on overwhelming goals like “land a job this week,” young people are encouraged to take consistent, manageable steps, such as refining their CV or applying for roles through platforms like sayouth.mobi. Reach out : Connecting with mentors, peers, or support networks can offer perspective and encouragement.

: Connecting with mentors, peers, or support networks can offer perspective and encouragement. Limit negativity: Curating social media to prioritise uplifting content over draining comparisons can protect mental energy.

Crafting a Standout CV with SA Youth

A well-crafted CV can be a lifeline in a competitive job market. SA Youth’s inclusive CV goes beyond traditional formats, giving employers a fuller picture of a candidate’s potential. Here’s how to create or update an SA Youth CV:

Register or Log In: Visit www.sayouth.mobi, a free and zero-rated platform, and create a profile with your personal details. Complete All Sections: Include your education, skills, and work experience, even volunteer or community work counts. Don’t forget to note your highest qualification. Highlight Relevant Skills: Showcase abilities like communication, teamwork, customer service, and problem-solving to signal your potential to employers. Keep It Updated: Regularly log in to refresh your profile and explore new opportunities, especially during high-demand periods like the festive season.

About the Sources

This article draws on insights from Youth Unemployment and Mental Health: It’s More Than Just “Staying Positive” by SA Youth and Phapano. SA Youth operates sayouth.mobi, a zero-rated platform that connects unemployed or self-employed South African youth to learning and earning opportunities for free. Phapano – The Difference is a youth development and psychology education initiative focused on empowering young people through mentorship, workshops, and equitable access to resources, building futures in psychology and beyond.

