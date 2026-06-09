South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has reacted to former SABC News Editor Sophie Mokoena blocking her

This came after Mokoena gave her opinion on the anti-illegal immigration marches following the President's national address

Mzansi has rallied behind Jacinta and relayed their thoughts on Sophie Mokoena blocking her on social media

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was taken aback by SABC Editor Sophie Mokoena blocking her on X. image: jacint_ngobese, SABC

Source: Twitter

Activist and former radio personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has revealed that Sophie Mokoena blocked her on social media.

This surprising move comes amid the tensions caused by the anti-illegal immigration, which is spearheaded by Jacinta through her March and March movement. After President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on the immigration crisis on Sunday, 7 March 2026, Mokoena went to SABC News and relayed her thoughts, which stung Jacinta.

What did Sophie say about Jacinta?

In a viral clip, Mokoena claimed that there are bigger forces behind these protests, questioning whether they will heed President Ramaphosa's call to stop the violence.

Her assumption that there are people behind the March and March movement and other anti-illegal organisations did not sit well with Jacinta and her supporters. After being called an "agent" who is just a front, Jacinta wanted to engage with Sophie on X. She was taken aback when she saw that she was blocked.

"This is so weird, man!!! I’ve never ever even tweeted to her, and I’m blocked. I literally went to see her profile to see why I’m being called an agent. Hawu Mme Sophie hle," she said.

Mzansi reacts to Sophie Mokoena's words

@MagaselaMzobe defended Jacinta:

"I have respect for Sisi Sophie, but this conspiracy-loaded analysis is dangerous. Why can’t we accept that a black woman, MaNgobese, can mobilise society around common issues that affect them, such as illegal immigration. There is no behind-the-scenes imaginary characters here; these are South Africans who have identified illegal immigration as a crisis."

@RKumalo said:

"That's why at her age she can't go on retirement and let young people grow. A young, qualified, experienced journalist must wait for her to die because she thinks she's the only one who can analyse politics. She must disappear from our TV."

@watersonHashtag stated:

"Anyone who knows Sophie will tell you how peaceful she is in these Twitter streets, you really gotta be a vile human being for her to decide to block you. You deserve it."

@SelemaRamogale_ said:

"I used to have respect for this woman, but I have finally seen her true colours. Good riddance."

@kabelodick said:

"She blocks everyone who doesn't agree with her illegal immigrants protection campaigns. She went on retirement, but she is all over the media doing interviews every day, maybe because she has to pay back the Nigerian drug money she took."

Ntsiki claps back at Jacinta

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai is still not over the explosive allegations made by activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma against her

Following the President's national address on migration, Ntsiki Mazwai took to X to shade Jacinta Ngobese

Her cheeky response was not well received by the online community, but Ntsiki Mazwai remains unshaken and will not be deterred from expressing her dislike for Jacinta

Source: Briefly News