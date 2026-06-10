South African polygamists Musa Mseleku and Somkhanda Gumbi were recently pitted against each other online

On X (Twitter), the ladies have picked which polygamous marriage they would endure between the two famous names in Mzansi

Musa Mseleku has four wives and gained prominence with the hit reality TV show, Uthando Nes'thembu, while Gumbi has three wives and is also known for the show The Gumbis

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Mzansi ladies debated which polygamist is worth the risk between Somkhanda Gumbi and Musa Mseleku. Image: The Biography, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

It's the battle of the polygamists as Mzansi ladies have their pick on who is worth risking it all when it comes to polygamist marriages.

On X, users debated whether Somkhanda Gumbi, who has three wives, is worthy of their love, compared to Musa Mseleku, who has five.

Who would SA rather marry between Mseleku and Gumbi?

Igniting the discussion, X user @AladyPL asked the ladies who they would prefer between the two polygamists who have opened up their families to the world.

"If you had no choice but to join a polygamous marriage, which position would you choose?"

Mzansi was divided, with some ladies questioning whether Gumbi was worth it, seeing how there is rarely drama in his home. On the other hand, people were sceptical about picking Mseleku, judging by what they have gathered about his personality for the past eight seasons of Uthando Nes'thembu.

Ladies have their say

Below are some of the reactions online:

@Luyi_Blessed is not risking it for anyone:

"I would choose to mop the entire N3 from JHB to DBN!"

@mandisamazibuk6 shared:

"For looks neh? Mseleku, but for royal treatment, Gumbi. But, I'd choose Musa because I've watched both their shows and I can attest Babakhe is a better man here."

@NoodlePhelo joked:

"Yhooo sana do I really need to have no choice. For a matter of life and death, I would go with Musa."

@Khumalothando19 reacted:

"Aw ngeke I'd always choose looks mina, phela lomuntu k'samele ngihambe naye emgwaqweni nasema mall. If I'm going to marry a pensioner, at least akabe muhle."

@ApparentGame said:

"Gumbi is so weird. He probably got his poly business running smoothly using some chemical engineering techniques."

@cenangema said:

"Somkhanda for me. The problem will start when play time comes, but isthembu sakhe sine peace, and they are all treated like wives, not abakhaphi. I guess I'd have to close my eyes whenever he is around."

It seems as though the verdict is in: Earthly King has Mzansi's hearts.

Musa Mseleku has won Mzansi ladies' hearts. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: UGC

Gumbi's 3rd wife Zama Duma reveals wife allowance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zama Duma, the third wife of Somkhanda Gumbi, showed off the amount of money she received from her husband, The Gumbis reality TV star, Somkhanda Gumbi, and she is 23.

In the viral screenshot, Duma shared that she was gifted R120 000 between 22 and 29 May. X user @sanelenkosiii posted the picture:

"23-year-old third wife of businessman Lucky Somkanda Gumbi, Zama Duma, letting y’all know she gets over R100K monthly allowance."

Fans trolled Zama Duma and took several swipes at her husband, Somkhanda Gumbi.

Source: Briefly News