Fan-favourite South African soapie Rhythm City recently trended on social media when it made a comeback to the small screen

The eTV show, which starred the late Connie Chiume and legendary actress Motshidi Motshekgwa, returned on 5 June 2026

Soapie fans recently took to social media to comment on the show's return

SA celebrates the return of eTV's 'Rhythm City'. Image: JabuMcDonald

Source: Twitter

South Africans recently commented on the return of Mzansi's popular long-running soapie 'Rhythm City', which was cancelled more than 6 years ago.

The eTV soapie starred former The River actress Nokuthula Mavuso and Mpho Molepo, who played Tshidi and Fats on the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald reported on his X account on 5 June 2026 that the soapie has returned to eTV.

"Rhythm City Returns to Television. The popular etv soapie, which came to an end five years ago, is returning to etv Channel 195 in reruns. Viewers will get to go down memory lane and revisit some of the intriguing storylines that made the show so popular and iconic. Rhythm City officially returns as a rerun/repeat starting today at 11:20 on ETV Extra channel 195 on DStv," wrote McDonald.

Soapie fans react to the show's return

@__T_touch said:

"Actors should get paid for rebroadcasts. It doesn't make sense why they don't get a cut, cos reruns still make good money."

@ThattyELMo replied:

"Would be great to watch Moshidi Motshegwa again as Naomi. Yuuuhhh that character, Nokuthula Radebe as well; that Tshidi character was such a problem. Legit made me fear having children. Hope the actors get their dues."

@kaymondise responded:

"Wish they could do the same with Backstage."

@Reloadedd94 reacted:

"All these repeats and these poor people aren't even getting paid for it while the commissioning editor and channel eat the money, how sad."

@uLwazi_Wami wrote:

"Imagine if the actors received royalties from syndication."

@RoastInProgres said:

"This is great for the audience, hoping it's great for the actors as well, as far as royalties are concerned."

@TheoMosaqa_ replied:

"Are the actors going to be paid? None of this makes sense at all. It comes back on our screens, but the actors are getting nothing. They deserve to be compensated."

@MrPakwe responded:

"@etv give them a prime-time slot. Somewhere between 18:30 and 21:00. I promise you, it will perform over 95% of every show that plays during those periods."

@jikwana84228 commented:

"Aaaah, to watch Miles again! Artists should be treated with more respect in SA, and I believe we can give our actors their dignity. Actors should earn royalties for their work."

eTV's 'Rhythm City' makes a comeback. Image: etvonline

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo explains why he turned down a role on eTV’s Rhythm City

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo claimed he was once handed an opportunity to star on the once-popular drama series, Rhythm City.

The radio personality explained that he has been offered "lots" of gigs in his lifetime, and some, like the Rhythm City opportunity, were rejected.

Reactions to his statement were a mix of admiration and sarcasm, as some netizens clearly didn't buy his story.

Source: Briefly News