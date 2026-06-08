Just recently, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa went on Instagram live, where she said she has yet to be paid her spousal support money

Black Coffee rocked a multimillion rand watch at the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, where she slayed alongside his bae, Victoria Gonzalez

Mzansi questioned why Black Coffee has allegedly not honoured the court's judgement, if Enhle Mbali's claims are anything to go by

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Black Coffee rocked a multimillion-rand watch at the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Black Coffee was a hot topic on social media recently, after his ex-wife revealed that she has yet to receive her spousal support.

The Grammy-winning DJ was at the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix alongside his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, and he looked expensive.

Enhle's claims revisited

X user @visse_ss pointed out that Black Coffee rocked an expensive timepiece while Enhle went on live and made non-payment claims.

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"Black Coffee is splashing millions on luxury timepieces, while avoiding payments to the mother of his kids," the user alleged.

Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali went on Instagram and said she is not a millionaire because Black Coffee has not paid her yet.

"Who said I'm a millionaire? Nothing has been reflected on my account. No money has gone through. I'm still living my life; I'm just like you guys," she joked.

She laughed at a fan who said Black Coffee is "stingy."

The user continued by saying that Enhle made it known that she has not been paid anything, "This is despite the court ordering him to pay R70,000 in spousal maintenance and R25,000 per child monthly."

Black Coffee's flashy rides were also spotlighted, and his staggering net worth, which gave him the title of the wealthiest African DJ.

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's timepiece

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@iNJBL shared:

"Black Coffee’s fee ranges from $300k - 500k!! Just by doing two gigs, he’s got R16mil."

@OnlineScoops alleged:

"Black Coffee has $60M, yet he spent years trying to bully Enhle Mbali with money, denying their marriage, fighting spousal support, and derailing her career. But that woman is a warrior. She stood up for herself and her kids when it would've been easier to stay silent. Respect is due."

Black Coffee's ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, claimed he has not paid her. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Getty Images

Some people defended Black Coffee, saying he is still waiting for a judgment on his appeal against the ruling from the high court.

@Mthoko_Maj questioned:

"So he’s supposed to pay whilst waiting for the judgment, the same judgment which seeks to determine if there’s justification for claims?"

@Sir_Segalo said:

"I assume Black Coffee is taking care of the kids' daily stuff like school fees, transportation, etc. Except for paying the amount of spousal maintenance, but as for kids his taking care of them. And I would like to believe that’s why they were at his birthday party and when he did house warming. I mean, the way I know women."

Black Coffee says hands off his kids

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee defended his kids when details from his divorce from Enhle made headlines. He asked people not to post his children.

"I understand that you people believe everything you read, and that’s fine. As a father, I have one request. Please stop posting my children on your socials."

Source: Briefly News