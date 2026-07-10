Brandy returned to social media after videos from her appearance in McComb, Mississippi, went viral and drew widespread reactions from fans

The singer had been at the centre of online speculation over her appearance, with online users wondering what could have led to the sudden change in her look

However, many others encouraged social media to be kind to the singer, noting the dangers of cyberbullying

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Brandy broke her silence following the viral backlash. Image: Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

American singer Brandy Rayana Norwood broke her silence after the online storm that followed viral footage of her recent public appearance. The posts came after clips and images from her visit to McComb, Mississippi, on 7 July 2026 circulated widely, showing a side of the singer that many fans found strikingly different from the polished image she typically presents online.

Brandy was in McComb to receive the key to the city alongside an official proclamation honouring her impact, a significant milestone that was unfortunately overshadowed by the wave of commentary about her appearance.

Brandy breaks her silence

Taking to social media on 8 and 9 July, Brandy directed her words not towards the criticism but towards those who celebrated her. She thanked Essence for recognising her as an honouree at the Black Women in Music celebration, describing the experience as deeply humbling.

"To be acknowledged for my contributions to music and to this world is a beautiful reminder that purpose leaves footprints long before we realise it."

The I Wanna Be Down singer also extended warm words to fashion designer Christian Siriano, who dressed her for the Essence Festival of Culture.

"Performing 'When You Touch Me' in this beautiful creation felt like watching a dream I've carried for so many years finally come to life. It was the live performance this song had always been waiting for — a moment where music, fashion, emotion, and movement became one. Your artistry helped turn a performance into a work of living poetry."

Brandy returned to social media after fans expressed concern about her changed appearance. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The online reaction to the McComb footage was far from unified. Some users speculated about the possible reasons behind Brandy's changed appearance, while others pushed back firmly, urging people not to make conclusions about her health or personal circumstances without confirmed facts.

Several referenced the late actor Chadwick Boseman, recalling how many people questioned his appearance in his final years before it was later revealed he had been quietly battling cancer throughout that period.

The contrast between the commentary and Brandy's own dignified response was not lost on those following the situation, with her choice to focus on celebration rather than controversy speaking volumes about her resilience.

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In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nkosazana Daughter's extreme weight loss.

Online users had plenty to say after the singer shared new images showcasing her snatched figure, with online users speculating how she achieved her new look.

Source: Briefly News