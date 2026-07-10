Musician and activist Ntsiki Mazwai announced her intention to run for Mayor of Johannesburg, stirring conversation online

Ntsiki outlined her vision for the city, citing frustration with current leadership and the state of service delivery in Jozi

The outspoken artist explained what she believes she would do differently if given the chance to lead South Africa's biggest city

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Ntsiki Mazwai revealed what inspired her sudden move into politics. Images: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki Mazwai has never been one to stay quiet, and her latest declaration is turning heads across Mzansi. The rapper and cultural commentator has set her sights on something far beyond music, announcing that she wants to run for Mayor of Johannesburg.

In a candid interview with DailySUN on 10 July 2026, Ntsiki opened up about her motivation, making it clear that her frustration with the city's current state is driving this bold ambition. She believes that Johannesburg deserves leadership that genuinely understands and serves its people, particularly those in working-class and marginalised communities.

"I have always been at the centre of national dialogue with the issues I've raised in the past. I've been seen as a keyboard warrior doing nothing to address the issues I raise. I have now matured and decided to raise my hand for national leadership. Instead of pointing out problems, I want to be part of the solution."

Ntsiki Mazwai shares her vision for Johannesburg

Ntsiki was vocal about what she sees as a failure of existing political structures to address the everyday struggles of ordinary Joburgers. From crumbling infrastructure to poor service delivery, she pointed to a city she feels has been let down by those entrusted to run it.

Having recently stepped into politics through the Land Party, the Moya Podcast host believes the party's values match her own.

"The Land Party has clear and practical solutions, and I like that it encourages the rich to look after the poor. The working class is the foundation of this city and country; we must ensure its comfort."

The activist argued that her background and proximity to the people give her a perspective that career politicians often lack. She has long used her platform to speak on issues of land, poverty, immigration and labour policies, and African identity, and she sees a mayoral run as a natural extension of that advocacy.

Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that her first priority, if she were mayor, would be to clean up Johannesburg. Image: ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

While some may raise eyebrows at the idea of an entertainer stepping into formal politics, Ntsiki is no stranger to controversy or to speaking truth to power. She has built a reputation over the years as someone unafraid to challenge the status quo, whether in the music industry or in public discourse.

If elected, she said cleaning up Joburg would be her first priority.

"My number one priority is to clean up Jozi and eradicate illegal dumping spots. In the first 100 days, I want to focus on a clean-up campaign so we can see the canvas we are working with."

Whether Ntsiki can convert her massive online presence into actual votes remains to be seen, but the conversation she has sparked around citizen leadership and political accountability in South Africa's economic capital is already gaining serious traction.

Yaya Mavundla fires shots at Ntsiki Mazwai

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Yaya Mavundla's reaction to Ntsiki Mazwai's sudden entry into politics.

The transgender activist posted a blunt message on social media, suggesting Ntsiki cannot expect to benefit from a system she spent years tearing apart.

Source: Briefly News