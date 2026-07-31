Golden Gloves is set to reach a milestone that has never been achieved by a South African boxing promoter

Sia Kuse and Ricardo Malajika will carry South Africa's hopes into a major world title event in Japan

The historic occasion comes as Golden Gloves approaches its 50th year in professional boxing

Golden Gloves is set to make history by sending two South African fighters to Japan for world title bouts on the same card. Image: @xhuma.africa

Source: Instagram

Golden Gloves Boxing Promotions will make South African boxing history on 27 September when it sends two fighters to contest world titles on the same international card in Japan. WBC Strawweight champion Sia Kuse will defend his title for the first time, while Ricardo Malajika will challenge for the vacant WBC Super Flyweight title.

The bouts form part of a five-fight world championship event that will be broadcast live on SuperSport across Africa.

Sia Kuse and Ricardo Malajika prepare for Japan challenge

Golden Gloves CEO Rodney Berman said the occasion was significant for the country's boxing fraternity.

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"It is the most unbelievable opportunity, not only for Golden Gloves fighters, but for the whole of the South African boxing fraternity," Berman said.

He added:

"It is the first time ever we have two local superstars partaking in Japan in a mega tournament.

"It's just the enormity of two South Africans representing this country on probably the biggest stage in the world, other than Saudi Arabia at this time."

Golden Gloves will make South African boxing history on 27 September by sending two fighters to compete for world titles. Image: @xhuma.africa

Source: Instagram

Golden Gloves marks another milestone

Golden Gloves director Nivi Grogor said the event reflected years of work to create opportunities for local fighters.

"It speaks to what Golden Gloves is all about — being able to get opportunities like this for our fighters," Grogor said.

Kuse said he was grateful for another chance to compete at the highest level.

"We just want to thank Golden Gloves for the opportunity to win that WBC world title, and now the opportunity to go to Japan and do what we do best — fight," he said.

Former amateur teammates reunite on world stage

The Japan event also reunites Kuse and Malajika, who represented South Africa together as amateurs at the 2016 Games and both won gold medals. Nearly a decade later, they will return to international competition as professionals, each pursuing world championship success.

The announcement comes as Golden Gloves celebrates its 49th year, with the promotion preparing to mark its 50th anniversary in 2027.

Viral schoolgirl boxer wins over South Africans

Briefly News also reported that a young schoolgirl became an online sensation after a video showed her confidently taking part in a friendly boxing match while wearing her school uniform.

The learner impressed viewers with her footwork, composure and punching technique, prompting many South Africans to praise her natural ability. The viral clip also sparked discussion about encouraging boxing and other sporting opportunities for young girls in schools without revealing where her journey in the sport could lead next.

Source: Briefly News