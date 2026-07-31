Thuso Mbedu Spotted Rocking Mbokazi Jersey in Viral Video, Mzansi Reacts
- A candid video of Thuso Mbedu filmed at what appears to be an airport went viral on 29 July, showing the actress wearing a jersey with "MBOKAZI 4" on the back
- Fans flooded social media after the clip surfaced on her X fanpage, praising her for supporting a South African brand
- The video sparked a wave of pride online, with many calling on South Africans to follow her example
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Thuso Mbedu is making waves again, and this time it is not for a role on screen. A candid clip of the internationally acclaimed actress, posted to her X fanpage @dailythuso, (https://x.com/dailythuso/status/2082402633306808417) on 29 July, caught fans off guard and sent Mzansi into a frenzy of pride.
In the footage, Mbedu is seen moving through what looks like an airport parking garage and curbside drop-off area. She walks past a black Porsche Cayenne and briefly interacts with someone near a parked vehicle. The clip has a relaxed, travel-diary feel to it, clearly unscripted and informal. What stood out immediately to fans, though, was what she had on her back: a jersey printed with "MBOKAZI 4."
Thuso's Jersey Steals the Show
The Mbokazi jersey became the centrepiece of the conversation almost instantly. One fan, @Ayine_pula, recalled a previous moment when Mbedu had hinted at this, writing: "She really ordered it, I remember when she said she would." The detail suggested this was a deliberate, considered choice rather than a coincidence.
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Mbedu, who rose to global prominence through her role in *The Woman King* alongside Viola Davis, has never shied away from celebrating her South African roots. Seeing her in a local brand jersey while going about her day resonated deeply with supporters.
Watch the clip that got Mzansi talking:
Mzansi reacts With Pride
The video quickly drew praise from fans who saw it as more than a fashion choice. Here is what people had to say:
@Hasman7455: "What she is doing is what we must do here at home: support one another. Especially in business, to grow the economy."
@Ayine_pula: "She really ordered it. I remember when she said she would."
@bab_hlabisa: "Supporting local"
@EzamaCirha: "Yhaaz ninja yam makes me so happy to see @ThusoMbedu. My ninja is going places, I love her so much and am still a proudly South African ❤️❤️❤️."
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za