Veteran football journalist Steve Vickers announced the death of former Zimbabwe coach Wiesław Grabowski on 29 July 2026

Grabowski arrived in Zimbabwe in 1985 and developed several players who went on to enjoy prominent careers in local football

The Polish mentor guided Zimbabwe's Under-23 side at the 1995 All-Africa Games and also had a brief stint as senior national team coach

Wiesław Grabowski, the Polish coach who devoted decades to developing football talent in Zimbabwe, has died in Poland.

Veteran football journalist Steve Vickers broke the news on X on 29 July 2026, paying tribute to a figure he described as "an extremely colourful and outspoken character."

Vickers wrote: "Former Zimbabwe coach Wieslaw Grabowski has died in Poland. An extremely colourful and outspoken character, he took the Young Warriors to a silver medal at the 1995 All-Africa Games and developed the likes of Alois Bunjira, Edelbert Dinha, Lloyd Chitembwe and Norman Mapeza."

Grabowski's impact on Zimbabwean football

Grabowski first arrived in Zimbabwe in 1985 through a government exchange programme and quickly established himself as a key figure in local football structures.

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His ability to identify and nurture young talent left a lasting mark, with players including Norman Mapeza, Alois Bunjira, Edelbert Dinha, Lloyd Chitembwe and Gift Muzadzi among those linked to his development work.

Beyond youth development, Grabowski delivered one of his most celebrated club achievements in 1992, when he led Darryn T to the Zimbabwe Cup title with a commanding 4-0 win over CAPS United in the final, doing so with a predominantly young squad.

Three years later, he guided Zimbabwe's Under-23 side to a silver medal at the 1995 All-Africa Games, a result that remains one of the most notable performances by a Zimbabwean age-group team.

Brief spell with the senior Warriors

Grabowski's appointment as Zimbabwe senior national team coach came in 2002, a role that also carried the weight of his earlier experience as an assistant coach with Poland at the 1978 FIFA World Cup. His tenure at the helm of the Warriors, however, proved brief. He was dismissed in May 2002 after Zimbabwe suffered a 2-0 defeat to Swaziland in the COSAFA Cup quarter-finals.

Despite his exit from the national set-up, Grabowski remained engaged in Zimbabwean football for years afterwards. He ran DT Africa United, a lower division club, and partnered with Prince Edward School in Harare to help young players pursue professional opportunities. He was also a consistent advocate for grassroots investment and improved coaching infrastructure across the country.

Source: Briefly News