A resurfaced 2012 Huisgenoot interview with Patricia Lewis started circulating on TikTok on 20 July 2026

In the clip, Lewis gave fans a rare glimpse into her home, revealing a 3-metre-deep pool she had built with her family in mind

Mzansi flooded the comments section comparing the beloved Afrikaans singer to country legend Dolly Parton

Footage of a young Patricia Lewis emerged online. Image: officialpatricialewis

Source: Instagram

A throwback clip of beloved Afrikaans singer Patricia Lewis has taken TikTok by storm, with fans flooding the comments to celebrate the star and compare her to none other than country music icon Dolly Parton. The footage, originally filmed for a 2012 Huisgenoot interview, was reshared by the fan page @patricialewisfans on 20 July 2026.

Video of Patricia Lewis opening up about her dream home

Shot across multiple locations, including a balcony with sweeping ocean views, a poolside area, and an indoor gym and dance studio, the video captures Lewis in a candid and grateful mood as she walks viewers through her stunning property.

One of the most memorable moments comes when she explains why she insisted on building a 3-metre-deep swimming pool. With typical Lewis humour and warmth, she explained that she anticipated the day her son, Max, would become a rebellious teenager and inevitably want to jump off the balcony into the pool with his friends. Her reasoning? If he was going to do it anyway, she wanted the pool deep enough to keep him safe.

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Beyond the pool, she enthusiastically described the home's features: en-suite bedrooms, a bar, a dining room, a jacuzzi, and a host of other luxuries. The Afrikaans media personality ended the segment on a deeply personal note, saying she gets on her knees every day in gratitude for everything she has been blessed with.

Watch Patricia Lewis' 2012 Huisgenoot home tour below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Patricia Lewis in her prime

The resurfaced footage clearly struck a chord, with commenters pouring out their love for the singer and expressing nostalgia for a simpler era. Here's what some fans had to say:

@kokoplsshoosh said:

"South Africa's very own Dolly Parton🥰🥰"

@Kamari_🇿🇦 wrote:

"Love this woman, met her and the hunk from 7de Laan once in Graskop's big swing; she was soo nice"

@🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈REMONDE🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦 commented:

"Yoh how I miss this lady😭 the time when life mattered and made sense 🙏"

@Levern Lithalethu Dambuza said:

"I'd like to see how she looks now; she just disappeared after that show on SABC 2"

@O'Ryan quipped:

"What is Dolly Parton doing speaking Afrikaans😭"

Mzansi reacted to footage of a young Patricia Lewis. Image: Patricia Lewis

Source: Facebook

Ntando Rambani’s Afrikaans lesson melts hearts

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ntando Rambani warmed hearts after sharing a sweet video of a young girl confidently giving her an Afrikaans lesson during a visit to her salon.

The actress returned the favour by helping the youngster read in English, isiXhosa and Sesotho, turning the encounter into a meaningful language exchange.

Source: Briefly News