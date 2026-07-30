South African TikToker Tyrone Buys posted a comedic reaction video after spotting Lucky Star instant noodles on shelves

Lucky Star, best known as a pilchards brand in South Africa, surprised shoppers with its move into the noodle market

South Africans flooded the comments with strong opinions on which noodle brand deserves the crown and what else Lucky Star has to offer

Tyrone was confused by Lucky Star's choice. Image: @tyrone_buys

Source: TikTok

Lucky Star has apparently decided pilchards are not enough. The beloved South African canned fish brand recently launched an instant noodles product, and one man had plenty to say about it.

TikToker Tyrone Buys posted a reaction clip on 28 July 2026, filmed from his couch, with a photo of the Lucky Star Instant Noodles packaging held up for viewers to see. Buys suggested the brand could have expanded into tuna or hake in tins if it wanted to branch out, but crossing into noodle territory was a step too far for him. His take was not hopeful:

"Lucky Star. Are you trying to kill us? Like, stay in your lane. You already have pilchards. We already know you as the pilchards company. Like, what are you trying to do with 2 minute noodles?"

Lucky Star seafood noodles

Enjoy a quick and tasty meal with Lucky Star Seafood Noodles, featuring a light, savoury seafood flavour with a fresh ocean-inspired finish. A good source of fibre, these easy-to-prepare noodles can be enjoyed on their own or customised with your favourite ingredients for a delicious anytime meal.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the noodle debate

The comments section quickly turned into a full noodle ranking war on Tyrone's page:

@Kyle wrote:

"Indomie 2. Kellogg's 3. Maggie Anything else is wharreva"

@Venny said:

"Indomie or nothing"

@🌟CJ🌟 disagreed:

"Lucky Star noodles is lekker brahhh 😭"

@Baas asked:

"Fish noodles!???"

@Allen-Jane joked:

"Office microwave victims aren't ready for this 😳🥲"

@hlubikazi_09 added:

"They have chicken livers as well, in a can."

@Greeno simply replied:

"Giving these a try now"

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Source: Briefly News