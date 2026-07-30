American content creator Lynee' Monae posted a comedic reaction video tearing apart the wigs worn by characters in the South African TV show The Polygamist

Lynee' delivered her roast in a selfie-style video, calling out hairlines and ill-fitting wigs in her signature sarcastic tone

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some defending the wigs as intentional storytelling choices

An American woman posted her thoughts on wigs on 'The Polygamist'. Image" Lynee Monae / Facebook

Source: UGC

American content creator Lynee' Monae had South Africans in stitches after posting a hilarious reaction video in July 2026. She turned her camera on herself and went all in, roasting the wigs worn by cast members in the South African TV show The Polygamist.

Filmed indoors in a selfie style, Lynee' displayed enlarged screenshots from the show behind her as she delivered her verdict on each look. Her tone was deadpan and exasperated throughout, and she held nothing back. "Who the hell had Parkinson's cutting this wig?" she asked, pointing at one image. She went on to describe another wig as looking like someone was "about to climb out," and questioned why anyone would choose such a look for a funeral scene. Watch Lynee' Monae's full wig roast video here:

South Africans discuss wig debate

The video landed right in the middle of a conversation South Africans know well. While some viewers agreed with Lynee's assessment, others pushed back with context she may not have had.

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Dianah Wn wrote:

"I feel like people don't get that the wigs were intentional to tell the story of the character. African storytelling be like."

Mokoena Maps said:

"We have real people here in South Africa 🇿🇦 wearing such wigs every day and it's normal for them. They don't install 🤣 so we can relate. The characters were on point 🙌🏿"

Maropeng Rose Mpepele added:

"Ma'am, there is no one outside South Africa who will understand these wigs, South Africans understand 🤣"

Monica Scott noted:

"All synthetic material. No wig budget at all."

Anna Kattoa fired back:

"Create your own movie with perfectionism, who told you a polygamy movie was about wigs 🤣🤣🤣"

Krystal Immadiva Thomas sided with Lynee', saying:

"Not one lie was told during the making of this video 🥴😩🤣"

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Source: Briefly News