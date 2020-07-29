Gaosi Raditholo is one of the most beautiful South African actresses. The young actress is famous for her troublesome role as Refilwe on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen. Not only is she a talented actress, but she is also a writer and director. She has had lots of experience in theatre work, both on stage and behind the scenes.

She has acted alongside other famous personalities in the showbiz industry, including Zandile Msutwana, Connie Ferguson, Khayakazi Kula, Shona Ferguson, Themba Ndaba, and Marah Louw. Most of her characters depict a young rebel teenager, and viewers love to hate her.

Gaosi Raditholo profile summary

Full name: Gaosi Raditholo

Gaosi Raditholo Country of birth: Botswana

Botswana Gender: Female

Female Height: 1.62m

1.62m Instagram: @gaosi_raditholo

@gaosi_raditholo Gaosi Raditholo Facebook: @Gaosi Raditholo

@Gaosi Raditholo Career: Actress, writer, content producer, and director

Gaosi Raditholo's bio

Gaosi Raditholo is an ambitious actress. How old is Gaosi Raditholo? This is a frequently asked question by most of her fans. However, Gaosi Raditholo date of birth is not in the public domain. She has managed to keep most of her details away from the public domain. Gaosi Raditholo age is not known, but she is believed to be in her 20s.

Early life

The beauty hails from Botswana. She moved to South Africa at the age of 13. After completing high school, she enrolled at Abbotts College in Cape Town to study painting and acting. After that, she joined Wits to study drama. The actress also holds a Masters in Filmmaking from the University of Witwatersrand.

Career

She has featured in many television shows and soapies including Mzansi Magic’s The Queen, SABC2 telenovela, Keeping Score, The Hot Zone, Vagrant Queen, and Warrior, among many others. She has worked alongside popular personalities in the entertainment industry.

Her role on Mzansi Magic’s The Queen is that of a young teenager who has not had it easy with life. For starters, she witnesses her father murdering her mother. She is then shipped to live with her relatives, who, also make her life a living hell by abusing her.

Taking on the role was not easy. She revealed that she had to look into her archived past to tap into the character something which worked well for her.

When I first read Refilwe’s bio, I was like…– in between chuckles – I don’t know if I can tackle this role. But I told myself, first things first. We know the basic drama school principle: never judge a character. The minute you start judging the character, then you disconnect. So I tried to find certain things that happened in my own personal life that can relate to the character.

The young actress has also featured in various plays such as Mother of all Eating and A Raisin in the Sun. She has also worked with director and actor Magaola Ndebele. She also revealed that she drew her inspiration from Pamela Nomvete from the series Generations, whose acting skills were phenomenal. The young and beautiful actress dreams big, and sooner than later, her short films should be out.

In 2015, she worked as a drama/performance facilitator for Dreams Alive Charity project in Botswana. The program was geared towards the development of young girls within the underprivileged communities by embracing drama as an instrument to stimulate growth and awareness. Gaosi Raditholo leaving Muvhango in 2019 was as a result of unpaid dues, which resulted in the cast and crew shutting down production of the show.

Filmography

2019 - The Hot Zone ((TV series) as Flight Attendant

((TV series) as Flight Attendant 2019 - Shadow (TV mini series) as Thandi

(TV mini series) as Thandi 2019-2020 - Warrior (TV series) as Abigail / Nora

(TV series) as Abigail / Nora 2020 - Vagrant Queen (TV series) as Gladys

(TV series) as Gladys 2020 - A Royal Surprise (TV movie) (post-production)

Gaosi Raditholo's images

Most popular TV personalities have a unique way of connecting with their fans. The actress also has a great way of connecting with her fans. Gaosi Raditholo pics are always something to watch out for as she knows how to dress nice. Her taste and preferences are always top-notch. Here are some stunning Gaosi Raditholo Instagram images:

1. Looking like a boss

The actress sure knows how to dress it up and look like a boss.

2. Rocking it casual

It is never difficult to dress an hourglass body. She clearly depicts her unique sense of style.

3. Out and about

Who does not like some outdoor fun? The actress is enjoying the sunshine while smiling and posing for a photo. Her beautiful smile is always full of life.

4. Simple and elegant

The actress has her head wrapped in a lovely scarf as she seems to meditate.

Gaosi Raditholo has proven to be a young and ambitious actress. Her passion, zeal and go-getter attitude have seen her achieving so much, both in her education and career life.

