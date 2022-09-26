Who is David Freiburger? Age, child, wife, career, height, profiles, net worth

David Freiburger is an automotive enthusiast, and one would easily mistake it for an obsession. The transcendence of his career has seen him serve in top positions like the chief editor of an automobile show. The supremacy of his career has also translated to his fame.

He generously shares insightful information about cars.

David Freiburger immersed himself in the automobile industry right after clearing high school. His passion drove and dictated his decision to venture fully into the industry. He pursued a course in the same field, and his life has been about cars for the past three decades. He has produced shows and been an editor of shows that generously share insightful information about automobiles. David Freiburger's biography reflects his journey, achievements and worth.

David Freiburger's profiles and bio

Full name David Freiburger Nickname David Gender Male Year of birth 1968 Age 54 years of age (2022) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Eye colour Hazel Hair colour White Height in cm 174 cm Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kg 75 kg Weight in pounds 165 lbs Body type Fit Profession Automotive technician, TV show star, businessperson Net worth Approximately $1 million Salary $110,000 Marital status Married Father Jim Freiburger YouTube Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

David Freiburger's age

According to reports, David Freiburger was born in 1968. Details about his exact date of birth are not publicly available. In 2022, he is 54 years of age.

David Freiburger's wife

Freiburger has not shared much about his family. His mother's name is not publicly available, nor is his wife's name. Nonetheless, he is assumed to be married.

David Freiburger's kid

David is careful to keep his close family members away from public scrutiny. Therefore, credible details about his children are not publicly available.

David Freiburger's height

Despite his age, David has a fit body.

Despite his age, David has a fit body. He weighs 75 kg and is 174 cm tall. His white hair and hazel eyes.

Education

According to his LinkedIn account, he is an alumnus of California State University, Los Angeles. He was a student at the university between 1985 and 1987. He studied Automotive Production and Technology.

David Freiburger's career

David's forte is in cars. He has never held a job that does not revolve around cars. He is the Editor In Chief of Hot Rod and Hot Rod Deluxe. After completing his high school education, he made his debut in the field at a Dodge dealership parts counter. Later, he moved to a machine shop and an aftermarket ignition company. In 1991, he landed an opportunity as a Hot Rod staff editor at Petersen Publishing.

At the publishing company, he is the editor of Car Craft, Rod & Custom and 4-Wheel & Off-Road, among other one-time publications. David can often be heard on Hot Rod Live Radio, be seen on Hod Rod TV and followed on episodes of the Roadkill show on YouTube.

Achievements

Freiburger is the brains behind Hot Rod Drag Week.

Freiburger is also the brains behind Hot Rod Drag Week and has been instrumental in marketing and managing several automotive events. He has also played a significant role in the increase in numbers on Hot Rod magazine's social media pages. He has also doubled the reach on the magazine's website. He has created, produced, hosted and marketed web shows such as:

Roadkill

Roadkill Garage

Hot Rod Garage

Engine Masters

In February 2022, he celebrated his 30th anniversary at Hot Rod Magazine.

Has Roadkill Garage been cancelled?

No, the show has not been cancelled yet. Moreover, there is no official communication about its cancellation. Full episodes of Roadkill Garage are still being posted on YouTube.

David Freiburger's net worth

As of 2022, David Freiburger's net worth is approximately $1 million. He has accumulated his wealth from his earnings and salaries from shows throughout his life working in the automotive industry. It is alleged that he takes home slightly over $110,000 annually from his job at Hot Rod. He also earns from his YouTube channel, which has over 78,000 subscribers.

How much do the Roadkill guys make?

With scepticism about their credibility, the long time journalist David makes slightly over $110,000 annually from Hot Rod Magazine.

These details about David Freiburger shed light on some unknown facts about the car enthusiast. He has owned more than 100 cars throughout his career; this is to prove how knowledgeable he is about the industry. He graciously shares this information on his social media platforms.

