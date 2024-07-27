A picture of Cyan Boujee and her lover sharing a saucy moment together has the social media streets talking

Popular X blog @MDNnewss posted the picture, a mere day since her last one dressed in a colourful latex suit

The scenes, naturally, got the streets talking loudly, with social media users flooding the mentions

Cyan Boujee and her mystery man shared a spiced-up moment in the vacation sun. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee keeps bringing the heat, and this time, the saucy DJ piled on the misery on droolers with a hot pic getting up close and personal with her person.

The photo of the pair having a close encounter was the latest from the influencer after another recent photo showed off her curves for all to see.

Cyan Boujee spices things up

It was posted on the popular blog @MDNnewss, simply captioned:

"Cyan Boujee and her man."

It shows the YouTuber and the mystery man, seemingly on a baecation, soaking up the warm weather somewhere with enough sunlight to go around.

See the picture here .

He has his hands comfortably on her bosom —with one hand under her white padded bra and the other over it.

He appears with only his arms showing and a minimal portion of his face, but not enough to make out who he is.

The "It girl" turned heads a mere day earlier when a picture revealing her figure eight bod in a colourful latex jumpsuit dropped.

Some raved about the look she ate, and others chirped about how it gave off an unnatural appearance.

In all, the bodacious beaut has earned praise for her major physical transformation since going under the knife in Turkey a few weeks ago.

Drooling followers take in scenes

The latest photo, as expected, attracted the same attention as the others as it got fans, followers and haters twiddling their thumbs under the mentions.

Briefly News looks at a few of the responses.

@Mbalie707 wrote:

"This man must marry this lovely queen."

@_Lolo_Pat declared:

"We will soon know who he is."

@AfrokonnectNG said:

"Her man doesn’t have a face and a name. Gents, make money and never stop hustling."

@Nkosi_Shebi vowed:

"I'm [a] Twitter detective. [I] will investigate those hands and unmask the suspect."

@sabelostorm predicted:

"I give this relationship three months."

