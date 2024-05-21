The controversial influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee has landed in Istanbul, Turkey, recently

The star posted a video on her Instagram story tagging the Weight-loss surgery and plastic surgery clinic called Hermes Clinics

Many netizens speculated that she was going to get her third BBL surgery in Turkey

Cyan Boujee's trip to Turkey raised many speculations among netizens. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee has been a hot topic lately. She once talked about getting another BBL surgery.

Cyan Boujee lands in Turkey

The controversial influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, has been trending on social media regarding her BBL. The star has been talking about getting her third BBL again after she had one done in 2022.

Recently, the star posted on her now-deleted Instagram story that she had landed in Istanbul, Turkey, and was also welcomed by the Weight-loss and plastic surgery clinic Hermes Clinics.

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about the YouTuber getting her third BBL surgery done on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Cyan Boujee is in Turkey for her 3rd BBL."

See the post below:

Netizens speculate that Cyan is getting another surgery done

Shortly after the video she posted and the picture was posted, many reacted to her getting another surgery done. See some of the comments below:

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"She's gonna be walking around leaking soon... Ey kodwa yena she is beautiful shame."

@afrofinest254 said:

"Why do I feel like she will ruin her body. It's already perfect."

@Resego_blaq responded:

"This body will explode."

@KekanaAbba responded:

"Once you start...there is no turning back....you will always fix there and there."

@tumi_kennaTumi commented:

"The obsession of being a bbw"

@Gods_Step_Son replied:

"This child needs help."

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's new boyfriend

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee made headlines once again after she spoiled her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend on his birthday. The star shared some content while on vacation. She flaunted her new boyfriend on her Instagram page.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a snap of Cyan and her new man on their Twitter (X) page

