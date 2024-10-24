The African National Congress's Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Leasufi, denied that he aspires to lead the party

This was after media reports surfaced that Lesufi wanted to remove Ramaphosa as the president of the ANC

He denied that he wanted to learn more about leadership and is not interested in being the ANC leader at this stage

Panyaza Lesufi doesn't want to lead the ANC yet. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's Gauteng provincial leader, Panyaza Lesufi, is not interested in leading the ANC at his current level.

Panyaza denies leadership ambitions

Panyaza's assertion that he is not gunning for a position among the top ANC executives comes after senior party members claimed he was gunning for a party's top position. Lesufi said he still has much to learn about leadership before aspiring to be the party's leader.

Lesufi also denied tension between him and the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula. This is despite Mbalula recently summoning Lesufi to appear before party seniors for his negative comments against the Government of National Unity. He said he was still wet behind the ears and that a person of his calibre could lead the ANC.

"I have said publicly that I have no interest in leading the ANC at that level," he said.

Netizens disbelieve him

South Africans who were discussing Lesufi on Facebook did not believe him.

Steve Letjie Mashishi said:

"Panyaza and Kgosientsho are more suitable for the position of president than anyone in the ANC right now. Imagine Paul Mashatile or Mbalula as president. The ANC will suffer more loss."

Ghana Hattingh said:

"I wouldn't be surprised. He is way too ambitious. He goes on like he owns the country."

Sean Patrick Bozalek said:

"Lesufi has presidential ambitions, but I'm afraid the man can't even run the Gauteng province."

Setch Morw said:

"You know it in your heart that it's true."

Patric Badugela said:

"SA can't be led by a mafia who is surrounded by crooks."

