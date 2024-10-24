Panyaza Lesufi Denies Ambitions To Lead the African National Congress
- The African National Congress's Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Leasufi, denied that he aspires to lead the party
- This was after media reports surfaced that Lesufi wanted to remove Ramaphosa as the president of the ANC
- He denied that he wanted to learn more about leadership and is not interested in being the ANC leader at this stage
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's Gauteng provincial leader, Panyaza Lesufi, is not interested in leading the ANC at his current level.
Panyaza denies leadership ambitions
Panyaza's assertion that he is not gunning for a position among the top ANC executives comes after senior party members claimed he was gunning for a party's top position. Lesufi said he still has much to learn about leadership before aspiring to be the party's leader.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Lesufi also denied tension between him and the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula. This is despite Mbalula recently summoning Lesufi to appear before party seniors for his negative comments against the Government of National Unity. He said he was still wet behind the ears and that a person of his calibre could lead the ANC.
"I have said publicly that I have no interest in leading the ANC at that level," he said.
Netizens disbelieve him
South Africans who were discussing Lesufi on Facebook did not believe him.
Steve Letjie Mashishi said:
"Panyaza and Kgosientsho are more suitable for the position of president than anyone in the ANC right now. Imagine Paul Mashatile or Mbalula as president. The ANC will suffer more loss."
Ghana Hattingh said:
"I wouldn't be surprised. He is way too ambitious. He goes on like he owns the country."
Sean Patrick Bozalek said:
"Lesufi has presidential ambitions, but I'm afraid the man can't even run the Gauteng province."
Setch Morw said:
"You know it in your heart that it's true."
Patric Badugela said:
"SA can't be led by a mafia who is surrounded by crooks."
Tshwane is ANC: Lesufi
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lesufi declared that the City of Tshwane is firmly under the ANC.
He spoke during the 100 Days of GNU event, where he asserted that Johannesburg, Ekuhuleni and Tshwane were ANC-led.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za