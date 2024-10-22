The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, is eyeing a top leadership position ahead of the party's 2027 elective conference

Sources within the party say his antagonism with ANC's Gauteng Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi is due to his ambitions to be the party's deputy president or president

South Africans weighed in on the discussion as some believed Mbalula's recent summoning of Lesufi may have been unwarranted

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

A leadership battle between Mbalula and Mashatile has Lesufi caught in the middle. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images and Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, is vying for the position of deputy president or party president, and Panyaza Lesufi is caught in a silent battle with him and deputy president Paul Mashatile.

Mbalula vs Mashatile?

According to Mail and Guardian, a senior member of the ANC noted that Mbalula is campaigning for the position of the top member of the political party. By contrast, another faction within the party is backing Mashatile for the top position, with the support of Gauteng, led by Panyaza Lesufi.

The insider also claimed that Lesufi was not a threat to the battle for the leadership position as he was not popular enough within the party to challenge any of the top seven leaders. Lesufi may be used as a proxy between Mbalula and Mashatile. Recently, Mbalula summoned Lesufi to appear before the party's leadership for his anti-Government of National Unity sentiments.

Netizens weigh in

Below are some of the comments South Africans made on Facebook.

Velocity Meme said:

"I like the way they are pushing Lesufi to the MK. Can't wait for the day he joins the MK."

Bee Byte replied:

"He's got the right to associate with anything while the ANC will exist beyond its members."

Sydney Kumalo asked:

"Does that mean his actions on Panyaza Lesufi are based on his personal capacity?"

Neo Lebidi said:

"They found a cartoon character, Mbalula, to distract the progressive force that is Lesufi."

Participatory Economist ask:

"What happened to Mbalula's andizi campaign?"

Lesufi hits back against DA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lesufi slammed the Democratic Alliance and accused them of campaigning against him.

Lesufi said the party is launching a desperate campaign to unseat him from his Premier position.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News