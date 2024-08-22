Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said he would avail R67 million to purchase sporting equipment and gear for the less fortunate

He was responding to a tweet in which a netizen praised him for the efforts he is making for lesser-known sports codes

South Africans sang McKenzie's praises and some gave suggestions regarding the R67 million funding

JOHANNESBURG — Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie promised that R67 million will be available to purchase sports gear and equipment for underprivileged communities.

Gayton McKenzie pledges R67 million for gear

@GaytonMcK tweeted in response to a South African who praised him for introducing him and others to sporting codes he never knew existed. Gayton responded that the cost of sporting equipment and gear is why many schools only have specific sporting codes.

McKenzie, sworn in as a minister in the seventh administration, said the department will make R67 million available in the next 30 days to buy gear and equipment for the less fortunate. Read the tweet here:

South Africans discuss the funds

Netizens praised McKenzie, and some chipped in on the funds and how they could be distributed.

AfriStats and Polls said:

"Imagine how many more world champions we will have when more talent is being found through exposure to new sporting codes."

Baza said:

"Let's do it, my leader. Allow our kids better opportunities."

KJ said:

"Minister, please introduce sports that are less expensive, like table tennis and volleyball, to rural schools and communities."

Damotto said:

"You have good intentions, but we all know what normally happens with funds. How will this be managed?"

Thomas Thema said:

"Schools can buy equipment through DoE budgets they receive. Maybe focus on a partnership with sectors and the Department of Public Works to build facilities."

Gayton McKenzie accepts Davi Kau's apology

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie smoked the peace pipe with stand-up comedian David Kau.

Kau apologised for an earlier tweet he posted that slammed the minister. McKenzie accepted his apology.

