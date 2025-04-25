The former Bafana Bafana captain and Leeds United legend, Lucas Radebe, has been named the club's first-ever global ambassador, an honour that has humbled him despite his legendary status at the club

Radebe’s impact at Leeds United is cemented through his leadership and achievements, including being the team’s captain for 124 matches. The club has further honoured him with a hospitality suite and a bus named after him

Radebe is set to represent Leeds United worldwide in his new ambassadorial role, promoting the club's image and connecting with fans and sponsors as part of the club's ongoing global expansion

Lucas Radebe, the former Bafana Bafana captain and Leeds United icon, has been appointed as the club’s first-ever global ambassador. The 56-year-old, who enjoyed a distinguished career at Leeds United between 1994 and 2005, made over 260 appearances and captained the team on 124 occasions. His appointment has left him both humbled and honoured. Radebe’s enduring connection with Leeds has secured him legendary status at the club. However, despite his achievements, Radebe expressed surprise at the honour, suggesting that there are many successful players who could have been chosen for the role.

A moment of humility for Radebe

In an emotional statement, Radebe reflected on the significance of his new appointment.

"I think it is a great honour, to be honest," he said during a press conference in Sandton.

"Being appointed as the first global ambassador for such a great club goes beyond who I am. What I gave to the club and what they stand for hopefully embodies that."

Radebe’s career at Leeds was marked by leadership, loyalty, and success, and his impact on the club has been undeniable. Club CEO Angus Kinnear made the announcement of Radebe’s appointment on Tuesday, underscoring the special place he holds in Leeds United’s history.

A symbol of community and legacy

Radebe sees his appointment not just as a personal recognition but as a tribute to his contribution to the community. "This is an achievement where you get recognised for contributing towards the betterment of a community,” he explained. “It’s not just a football club, but the community in different households." Leeds United has already honoured Radebe with a hospitality suite named after him at Elland Road, while a bus in the city also carries his name. His legendary status is further solidified by fans naming their children after the South African defender, highlighting his profound influence on both the club and its supporters.

A new era for Leeds United’s global outreach

As the club continues to build its global identity, Radebe’s new role as ambassador will be pivotal. He is expected to represent Leeds United worldwide, engaging with sponsors, supporters, and promoting the club’s image globally. While the details of his ambassadorial duties are yet to be finalised, Radebe is eager to embrace the new chapter in his relationship with Leeds United.

“At the moment, we’ve not met to discuss my duties, but I think one of them is to represent the club globally,” he said.

With Leeds United recently promoted to the Premier League and in a strong position at the top of the Championship table, Radebe’s role will be crucial in the club’s outreach, playing a significant part in its continued global expansion in the years ahead.

