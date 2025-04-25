Siyabonga Ngezana, a Bafana Bafana defender, has shared why he turned down a lucrative offer from Kaizer Chiefs for a move to Europe

The South African centre-back chose to pursue his ambitious dream of playing in Europe rather than sign a new contract with the Glamour Boys in 2023

The Soweto giants reportedly offered him a new contract and the captain’s armband, but the 27-year-old prioritised career growth and international ambition

Bafana Bafana star Siyabonga Ngezana has opened up on the reason he rejected a big-money offer from Kaizer Chiefs to stay at the club for a move to Europe in 2023.

The 27-year-old was one of the top prospects to come through the ranks at Amakhosi, and graduated into the first team, becoming a regular for six years before moving to Europe.

The South African defender joined Romanian club FCSB ahead of the 2023-24 season and had a successful debut season, winning the league title and the Super Cup.

Siyabonga Ngezana in action for Kaizer Chiefs during their tie with Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League in 2021. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

He has become an important member of the Red and Blues squad after just one season and a half at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ngezana explains why he turned down Chiefs' money for FCSB

In an interview with SoccerBeat, Ngezana narrated how he was left with no choice but to turn down the lucrative contract Kaizer Chiefs were offering him in order to achieve his dream of moving to Europe.

The Glamour Boys academy graduate also stated that the Soweto giants were offering him the captain's armband alongside the new contract, as he had been at the club for a while.

"I sat down with Kaizer Motaung Jr. and told him directly—this move means everything to me," the Bafana international shared.

"Playing in Europe has always been a dream of mine. Chiefs made a generous offer—they even considered handing me the captain’s armband as part of a new contract.

"It was a huge honour, especially after spending so many years with the club and being part of the leadership group.

"But for me, this decision goes beyond money or titles. I’ve given my heart to Chiefs, and I’ll always be grateful, but right now it’s about chasing a lifelong ambition and pushing myself to new heights in Europe."

Ngezana's decision to turn down Amakhosi's offer has turned out to be a good one for him, as he is on course to win his second league title with FCSB. He was part of the squad that reached the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Siyabonga Ngezana in action for Steaua Bucharest against Scottish giants Rangers in the UEFA Europa League this season. Photo: Andy Buchanan.

Source: Getty Images

The Bafana Bafana centre-back has featured in 38 matches across all competitions for FCSB this campaign, contributing one goal. He is also a regular in the SA men's national team despite Benson Mhlongo claims about him not being ready for international football.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star’s impressive form at FCSB has caught the attention of other European clubs, with reports suggesting that two clubs are prepared to table offers worth R96 million for his signing.

Ngezana urges PSL players to explore Romanian league

Briefly News also reported that Ngezena has encouraged Premier Soccer League players to consider pursuing opportunities with Romanian clubs as a stepping stone in their careers.

He also shared key lessons he’s learned since making the move to the Romanian league, highlighting the growth of playing abroad.

Source: Briefly News