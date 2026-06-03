WASHINGTON, USA— The American government is standing entirely firm on its trio of economic prerequisites for a bilateral trade agreement, maintaining the exact policy positions it established twelve months ago. White House representatives refuse to dilute these benchmarks prior to finalising any commercial treaty.

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The US remains unmoving in its conditions imposed on Pretoria. Image: drnadig

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According to The Common Sense, the primary stipulation demands that South Africa release American enterprises from localised racial ownership mandates wherever such regulations impede foreign capital. The secondary directive mandates that domestic property legislation must transparently guarantee full market-rate compensation during any asset seizures.

United States insists on structural reforms

The final prerequisite obligates Pretoria to practice genuine neutrality regarding global affairs. Western administrators expressed deep dissatisfaction after South Africa permitted Iranian military vessels to dock at its ports, meaning Washington now looks for symmetrical actions, like welcoming American naval crafts, to confirm true neutrality.

Although recently appointed Ambassador Roelf Meyer attempts to convince international partners of South Africa's desire for cooperation, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola launched a fierce parliamentary critique against transatlantic political organisations. Relations between the US and Pretoria continue to be strained after President Donald Trump accused the government of a white genocide. He also increased the cap of refugee applications the country is willing to accept from Afrikaners.

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Ronald Lamola slams MAGA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lamola did not conceal his dislike of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. In a parliamentary debate, he described transformational ownership laws as an uncompromisable constitutional foundation while alleging that foreign conservative groups actively undermine minority communities.

Source: Briefly News