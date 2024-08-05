Hannah Stuelke's parents: Meet Mario Davis and JoAnna Mantz

Hannah Stuelke has been a standout forward for the Iowa Hawkeyes since joining the team in the fall of 2022. She owes much of her on-field success to her family, who have been her biggest supporters since the beginning. Hannah Stuelke's parents are also skilled basketball players and taught her everything she needed to know from a young age.

Hannah posing with her mother JoAnna in Iowa (L) and her father Mario Davis at the VC Bird International Airport (R). Photo: @joannamantz (modified by author)

Hannah Stuelke's parents divorced when she was young. She was primarily raised by her mother and stepfather, but her biological dad continued to play an instrumental role in her basketball journey.

Hannah Stuelke's parents

Hannah Stuelke's parents are Mario Davis and JoAnna Stuelke Mantz. The couple met at Missouri Western State University and later tied the knot.

Their marriage did not last, as they separated shortly after Hannah's birth in 2003. After Mario and JoAnna's divorce, Hannah's mother married Michael Mantz in 2005, and they are still together. Below is a comprehensive look at Hanna Stelke's dad, mom, and stepdad;

Hannah Stuelke's father

Hannah Stuelke's father, Mario Davis, in a throwback photo with his daughter and his riding a motorbike. Photo: @drealestballler35/@joannamantz (modified by author)

Hannah's biological dad, Mario Davis, is originally from Antigua and Barbuda. He is also a talented basketball athlete. He played high school basketball for Princess Margaret Secondary School in Antigua.

After high school, Mario moved to the United States, where he played for Missouri Western State University. He was part of the Griffons, a Division 11 program that competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).

After separating from JoAnna, Mario returned to Antigua and Barbuda, but he has been instrumental in the growth of his daughter's basketball skills. He was a forward for his country's national basketball team until 2018.

Up until 2023, Mario was playing for the F&G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays in the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association. The athlete is active on Instagram and usually posts content about family and basketball on his account, @drealestballler35.

Mario Davis and Hannah Stuelke have maintained a strong father-daughter relationship over the years. In April 2024, Mario took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter for being named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Tournament.

Words can't explain how proud we are of you. You held your own every game. Left it all on the floor, holding back nothing. Fought through even when you was undersized and held ur own. This is a well-deserved recognition. Your family is extremely proud of you. We love you!

Who is Hannah Stuelke's mom?

Hannah posing with her mother JoAnna at Boo Williams Sportsplex in April 2021 (R). Photo: @joannamantz (modified by author)

Stuelke's mom, JoAnna, was born and raised in the United States. She is a white American with an athletic background. She played basketball for Illinois State and later joined Missouri Western State University.

JoAnna is her daughter's biggest cheerleader and has become a sideline regular at her games. A quick look at her Instagram account, @joannamantz, reveals how proud she is of her daughter's skills. While talking to KCRG, JoAnna expressed excitement about how her daughter was doing better than she ever did as a collegiate athlete.

I played basketball in college, and there's one game that I scored 35 points so I must admit as she was getting close to that 35, I was getting nervous that she was going to break the record that I held her. She blew it out of the water and kept going. It was fun to watch. The whole crowd at Carver chanting your daughter's name is a pretty cool thing.

JoAnna and her ex-husband, Mario, remained on friendly terms after their divorce. In August 2019, she vacationed in Antigua and Barbuda with her daughter. She even shared a photo of Mario and their daughter at VC Bird International Airport with the caption,

I'm forever grateful to have met you.

Hannah Stuelke's stepdad

Hannah Stuelke's mother, JoAnna, and her stepdad, Michael Mantz, during a past outing. Photo: @joannamantz (modified by author)

Stuelke's stepdad, Michael Mantz, is a woodworker. He took up the role of being her father after marrying JoAnna in 2005. The couple usually attend Hannah's games together as a family. His Instagram, @mantz_michael, is filled with pictures of Hannah's basketball moments.

Hannah Stuelke's siblings

Hannah is her mother's only child, but she has a younger half-sister from his father's side. The sisters have met a few times, as seen in Mario Davis' Instagram posts. In August 2019, he uploaded a picture with his daughters, writing;

Great week with the princesses. It's amazing how they instantly clicked.

Hannah with her father, Mario Davis, and her younger half-sister during a past visit. Photo: @drealestballler35 (modified by author)

FAQs

Hannah Stuelke's family has a shared passion for basketball, which has been pivotal in her development as an athlete. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about her upbringing;

Is Hannah Stuelke adopted?

The athlete is not adopted. She was born to her parents, JoAnna Stuelke Mantz and Mario Davis. Her mother, JoAnna, later married Michael Mantz, who has been a significant part of Hannah's life.

What is Hannah Stuelke's nationality?

The basketball player is an American citizen. She was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and currently plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference. Caitlin Clark was her teammate before she joined the WNBA during the 2024 draft.

What ethnicity is Hannah Stuelke?

Hannah Stuelke is biracial. Her father, Mario Davis, is black and a native of Antigua and Barbuda, while her mother, JoAnna Mantz, is a Caucasian from the United States.

Who is JoAnna Mantz?

JoAnna Mantz is best known as the mother of American basketball athlete Hannah Steulke. She also played college basketball for Illinois State and later Missouri Western but did not pursue it as her career.

Hannah Stuelke shoots during open practice ahead of the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four National Championship at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 06, 2024, in Cleveland. Photo: Steph Chambers

Hannah Stuelke's parents did not let their separation get in the way of their relationship with their daughter. They both continue to inspire her impressive performance on the court.

