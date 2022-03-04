Top 30 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA in 2024
Did you know the history of basketball can be traced back to Springfield College? College basketball in the United States of America is a big deal. Elite NBA teams usually draft athletes from college and high school teams. The best teams have top-tier coaches. Discover the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA today.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Overview of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA
- 30 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA
- 30. Archie Miller - $1.9 million pa
- 29. Andy Enfield - $3.2 million pa
- 28. Bob Huggins - $3.2 million pa
- 27. Chris Beard - $3.25 million pa
- 26. Kenny Payne - $3.35 million pa
- 25. Juwan Howard - $3.4 million pa
- 24. Jamie Dixon - $3.5 million pa
- 23. Jeff Capel - $3.5 million pa
- 22. Greg Gard - $3.55 million pa
- 21. Matt Painter - $3.67 million pa
- 20. Scott Drew - $3.7 million pa
- 19. Chris Holtmann - $3.8 million pa
- 18. Chris Mack - $4 million pa
- 17. Kevin Willard - over $4 million pa
- 16. Dana Altman - $4 million pa
- 15. Mick Cronin - $4.1 million pa
- 14. Brad Underwood - $4.1 million pa
- 13. Tony Bennett - $4.15 million pa
- 12. Eric Musselman - $4.2 million pa
- 11. Buzz Williams - $4.2 million pa
- 10. Nate Oats - $4.5 million pa
- 9. Dan Hurley - $4.5 million pa
- 8. Kelvin Sampson - over $5 million pa
- 7. Tommy Lloyd - $5.25 million pa
- 6. Bruce Pearl - $5.4 million pa
- 5. Rick Barnes - $5.45 million pa
- 4. Ed Cooley - $6 million pa
- 3. Tom Izzo - $6.2 million pa
- 2. John Calipari - $8.53 million
- 1. Bill Self - over $13 million pa
- How much is Steve Kerr's salary?
- Who is the highest-paid NBA coach?
- What is Kim Mulkey's salary?
- How much do NBA referees get paid?
- Who is the highest-paid college coach in any sport?
- How much is a D1 college basketball coach's salary?
This list of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA is based on the base salaries given online. Note that these coaches may earn a lot more, especially if they have other sources of income, including rewards for good performance.
30 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA
Check out the list of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US in 2024 below.
30. Archie Miller - $1.9 million pa
- Full name: Ryan Joseph Miller
- Date of birth: 30 October 1978
- Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Rhode Island Rams
Archie Miller was a point guard for North Carolina State from 1998 to 2002. He later transitioned to coaching, earning recognition for his tenure at the University of Dayton and Indiana University. He is currently the head coach for the Rhode Island Rams. Archie Miller's salary is $1.9 million per year.
29. Andy Enfield - $3.2 million pa
- Full name: Andrew William Enfield
- Date of birth: 8 June 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: USC Trojans
Andy Enfield is the head coach for the USC Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference. He signed a six-year contract extension in March 2022, securing his position as head coach through the 2027-28 season. Andy Enfield's salary is $3.2 million per year.
28. Bob Huggins - $3.2 million pa
- Full name: Robert Edward Huggins
- Date of birth: 21 September 1953
- Age: 70 years (as of March 2024)
Until 2023, Bob Huggins was the head coach of West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball. In April 2023, he received a three-game suspension and sensitivity training for using an anti-gay slur in a radio interview. Bob Huggins' amended salary reduced what he made from $4.2 million to $3.2 million.
27. Chris Beard - $3.25 million pa
- Full name: Christopher Michael Beard
- Date of birth: 18 February 1973
- Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Mississippi
Chris Beard is the head men's coach at the University of Mississippi. Chris Beard's salary is $3.25 million pa. His compensation will rise by $100,000 every year from 2024-26.
26. Kenny Payne - $3.35 million pa
- Full name: Kenneth Victor Payne
- Date of birth: 25 November 1966
- Age: 57 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Louisville
Kenny Payne is the head men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville. He spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks before signing a contract with the University of Louisville. Kenny Payne's salary is $3.35 million pa.
25. Juwan Howard - $3.4 million pa
- Full name: Juwan Antonio Howard
- Date of birth: 7 February 1973
- Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Michigan Wolverines men's team
Juwan Howard is the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men's team. He played for the Washington Bullets before starting his coaching career. He is a one-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA power forward. Juwan Howard's salary is $3.4 million pa.
24. Jamie Dixon - $3.5 million pa
- Full name: James Patrick Dixon II
- Date of birth: 10 November 1965
- Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: TCU Horned Frogs
Jamie Dixon is the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs men's team. He played college ball for the same team. Between 2003 and 2016, he was the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh's men's team. Jamie Dixon's salary is $3.5 million pa.
23. Jeff Capel - $3.5 million pa
- Full name: Felton Jeffrey Capel III
- Date of birth: 12 February 1975
- Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Pittsburgh
Jeff Capel is the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh's Panthers men's basketball team. He played for Duke University before starting his coaching career. Jeff Capel's salary is $3.5 million pa.
22. Greg Gard - $3.55 million pa
- Full name: Gregory Glen Gard
- Date of birth: 3 December 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Wisconsin Badgers
Greg Gard is the college basketball coach for the Wisconsin Badgers. He has been signed with the team since December 2015, after Bo Ryan's retirement. Greg Gard's salary is $3.55 million pa.
21. Matt Painter - $3.67 million pa
- Full name: Matthew Curtis Painter
- Date of birth: 27 August 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Purdue Boilermakers
Matt Painter is the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. He has served in that role since 2005. Before becoming a coach, he played college basketball at Purdue from 1989 to 1993. Matt Painter's salary is $3.67 million pa.
20. Scott Drew - $3.7 million pa
- Full name: Scott Homer Drew
- Date of birth: 23 October 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of 2024)
- Current team: Baylor Bears
Scott Drew is the head coach of the Baylor Bears, a position he has held since 2003. Did you know he started his coaching career as an assistant for Valparaiso under his father, Homer Drew? Scott Drew's salary is $3.7 million pa.
19. Chris Holtmann - $3.8 million pa
- Full name: Christopher Adam Holtmann
- Date of birth: 11 November 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of March 2024)
Until early 2024, Chris Holtmann was the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team. Did you know he started his college playing career in-state at Brescia College in Owensboro? Chris Holtmann's salary is about $3.8 million pa.
18. Chris Mack - $4 million pa
- Full name: Christopher Lee Mack
- Date of birth: 30 December 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)
Chris Mack is the former head coach at the University of Louisville and Xavier University. He is currently not signed with any team. Chris Mack's salary is $4 million pa.
17. Kevin Willard - over $4 million pa
- Full name: Kevin Schreiber Willard
- Date of birth: 6 April 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Maryland
Kevin Willard played basketball at Western Kentucky during the 1992-93 season before transferring to Pittsburgh to finish his playing career. He is the current head coach of the men's team at the University of Maryland. Kevin Willard's salary is over $4 million pa.
16. Dana Altman - $4 million pa
- Full name: Dana Dean Altman
- Date of birth: 16 June 1958
- Age: 65 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Oregon Ducks
Dana Altman is the head coach of the Oregon Ducks men's team. He was previously signed with Creighton, Kansas State and Marshall. Dana Altman's salary is $4 million pa.
15. Mick Cronin - $4.1 million pa
- Full name: Michael Walter Cronin
- Date of birth: 17 July 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of 2024)
- Current team: UCLA Bruins
Mick Cronin is the head coach of the UCLA Bruins of the Pac-12 Conference. Did you know he was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bruins? Mick Cronin's salary is $4.1 million pa.
14. Brad Underwood - $4.1 million pa
- Full name: Bradley Cole Underwood
- Date of birth: 14 December 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Illinois men's basketball team
Brad Underwood is signed with the Illinois men's basketball team. He was formerly signed with Oklahoma State, Daytona Beach Community College, Stephen F. Austin, and Dodge City Community College. Brad Underwood's salary is $4.1 million pa, with additional retention incentives enhancing his total compensation.
13. Tony Bennett - $4.15 million pa
- Full name: Anthony Guy Bennett
- Date of birth: 1 June 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Virginia
Tony Bennett is a former professional basketball player. Since 2009, he has been the head coach of the University of Virginia men's team. He won the 2019 NCAA Championship with the team. Tony Bennett's salary is $4.15 million per year.
12. Eric Musselman - $4.2 million pa
- Full name: Eric Musselman
- Date of birth: 19 November 1964
- Age: 59 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Arkansas
Eric Musselman is the current head men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas. He is the former head coach of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Eric Musselman's salary is $4.2 million pa.
11. Buzz Williams - $4.2 million pa
- Full name: Brent Langdon Williams
- Date of birth: 1 September 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Texas A&M University
Buzz William is the head coach at Texas A&M University. He received a received a two-year contract extension with the team in June 2023. Buzz Williams' salary is $4.2 million pa.
10. Nate Oats - $4.5 million pa
- Full name: Nathanael Justin Oats
- Date of birth: 13 October 1974
- Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Alabama
Nate Oats is the head coach of the male team at the University of Alabama. Prior to Alabama, he was signed up with the University at Buffalo. Nate Oats' salary is $4.5 million pa.
9. Dan Hurley - $4.5 million pa
- Full name: Daniel S. Hurley
- Year of birth: 1973
- Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: UConn Huskies (University of Connecticut)
Dan Hurley is the head coach of the UConn Huskies men's team at the University of Connecticut. In 2023, Hurley led UConn to an NCAA Championship. Dan Hurley's salary is $4.5 million pa.
8. Kelvin Sampson - over $5 million pa
- Full name: Kelvin Dale Sampson
- Date of birth: 5 October 1955
- Age: 68 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Houston
Kelvin Sampson is one of the top 20 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the United States of America. He is the head coach for the University of Houston of the Big 12 Conference. Kelvin Sampson's salary is over $5 million pa.
7. Tommy Lloyd - $5.25 million pa
- Full name: Tommy Lloyd
- Date of birth: 21 December 1974
- Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Arizona
Tommy Lloyd is the head coach at the University of Arizona of the Pac-12 Conference. He is known for recording 61 wins in the first two seasons, which is the most for any head coach in NCAA Division I history has recorded. Tommy Lloyd's salary is $5.25 million pa.
6. Bruce Pearl - $5.4 million pa
- Full name: Bruce Alan Pearl
- Date of birth: 18 March 1960
- Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Auburn Tigers
Bruce Pearl is among the highest-paid college football coaches in 2024. He is the head coach of the Auburn Tigers men's basketball team. He was formerly signed with Tennessee, Milwaukee, and Southern Indiana. Bruce Pearl's salary is $5.4 million pa.
5. Rick Barnes - $5.45 million pa
- Full name: Richard Barnes
- Date of birth: 17 July 1954
- Age: 69 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Tennessee Volunteers of the Southeastern Conference
Rick Barnes is among the top 50 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the United States of America. He is the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers of the Southeastern Conference. Rick Barnes' salary is $5.45 million pa.
4. Ed Cooley - $6 million pa
- Full name: Ed Cooley
- Date of birth: 10 September 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Georgetown Hoyas
Ed Cooley is the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball programme. He coached at Providence College from 2011 to 2023 and Fairfield University from 2006 to 2011 before signing with his current team. Ed Cooley's salary is $6 million pa.
3. Tom Izzo - $6.2 million pa
- Full name: Thomas Michael Izzo
- Date of birth: 30 January 1955
- Age: 69 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Michigan State University
Tom Izzo takes the third slot on the list of the top 20 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US in 2024. He has been the head coach at Michigan State University since 1995. Tom Izzo's salary is $6.2 million pa.
2. John Calipari - $8.53 million
- Full name: John Vincent Calipari
- Date of birth: 10 February 1959
- Age: 65 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Kentucky
John Calipari ranks second on the list of the top 10 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US. He has been the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's team since 2009. John Calipari's salary is $8.53 million per year.
1. Bill Self - over $13 million pa
- Full name: Billy Eugene Self Jr
- Date of birth: 27 December 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)
- Current team: University of Kansas
Bill Self takes the top spot on the list of the top ten highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US. He has been the head coach of the men's team at the University of Kansas since 2003. In 2023, he signed an amended contract that made him the highest-paid coach in college basketball. Bill Self's salary is over $13 million per year.
How much is Steve Kerr's salary?
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has an annual salary of $17.5 million. His team is a member of the National Basketball Association.
Who is the highest-paid NBA coach?
Steve Kerr is the highest-annually paid NBA coach in history. He is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA, and his annual salary is $17.5 million.
What is Kim Mulkey's salary?
Louisiana State University's Kim Mulkey is arguably the highest-paid women's basketball coach. She bags $400k in base salary and $2.75 million in supplemental income, making a total of $3.15 million per annum.
How much do NBA referees get paid?
NBA referees earn between $150,000 to $550,000 per year. The amount varies depending on the referee's level of experience and the number of games they officiate.
Who is the highest-paid college coach in any sport?
Bill Self is arguably the highest-paid college coach in 2024. His salary is over $13 million per year.
How much is a D1 college basketball coach's salary?
D1 coaches train middle and high school athletes at a Division 1 level. At the lower end of the pay scale, many D1 head coaches earn between $150,000 and $400,000 annually.
The highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA are seasoned in their craft. Most are also former players who played for elite teams.
