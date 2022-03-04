Top 30 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA in 2024

Did you know the history of basketball can be traced back to Springfield College? College basketball in the United States of America is a big deal. Elite NBA teams usually draft athletes from college and high school teams. The best teams have top-tier coaches. Discover the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA today.

Chris Beard, Bill Self, and John Calipari are among the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA. Photo: Dustin Satloff, Ron Jenkins, Todd Kirkland (modified by author)

This list of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA is based on the base salaries given online. Note that these coaches may earn a lot more, especially if they have other sources of income, including rewards for good performance.

Overview of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA

Ranking Name Salary 1 Bill Self Over $13 million pa 2 John Calipari $8.53 million 3 Tom Izzo $6.2 million pa 4 Ed Cooley $6 million pa 5 Rick Barnes $5.45 million pa 6 Bruce Pearl $5.4 million pa 7 Tommy Lloyd $5.25 million pa 8 Kelvin Sampson Over $5 million pa 9 Dan Hurley $4.5 million pa 10 Nate Oats $4.5 million pa 11 Buzz Williams $4.2 million pa 12 Eric Musselman $4.2 million pa 13 Tony Bennett $4.15 million pa 14 Brad Underwood $4.1 million pa 15 Mick Cronin $4.1 million pa

30 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA

Check out the list of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US in 2024 below.

30. Archie Miller - $1.9 million pa

Archie Miller watches his team in the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Full name: Ryan Joseph Miller

Ryan Joseph Miller Date of birth: 30 October 1978

30 October 1978 Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)

45 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Rhode Island Rams

Archie Miller was a point guard for North Carolina State from 1998 to 2002. He later transitioned to coaching, earning recognition for his tenure at the University of Dayton and Indiana University. He is currently the head coach for the Rhode Island Rams. Archie Miller's salary is $1.9 million per year.

29. Andy Enfield - $3.2 million pa

Andy Enfield of the USC Trojans looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Galen Centre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Full name: Andrew William Enfield

Andrew William Enfield Date of birth: 8 June 1969

8 June 1969 Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)

54 years (as of March 2024) Current team: USC Trojans

Andy Enfield is the head coach for the USC Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference. He signed a six-year contract extension in March 2022, securing his position as head coach through the 2027-28 season. Andy Enfield's salary is $3.2 million per year.

28. Bob Huggins - $3.2 million pa

Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers stands on the sideline during the second half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Photo: John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Full name: Robert Edward Huggins

Robert Edward Huggins Date of birth: 21 September 1953

21 September 1953 Age: 70 years (as of March 2024)

Until 2023, Bob Huggins was the head coach of West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball. In April 2023, he received a three-game suspension and sensitivity training for using an anti-gay slur in a radio interview. Bob Huggins' amended salary reduced what he made from $4.2 million to $3.2 million.

27. Chris Beard - $3.25 million pa

Chris Beard looks on during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Michael Beard

Christopher Michael Beard Date of birth: 18 February 1973

18 February 1973 Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)

51 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Mississippi

Chris Beard is the head men's coach at the University of Mississippi. Chris Beard's salary is $3.25 million pa. His compensation will rise by $100,000 every year from 2024-26.

26. Kenny Payne - $3.35 million pa

Kenny Payne of the Louisville Cardinals reacts to a call against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Photo: Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Full name: Kenneth Victor Payne

Kenneth Victor Payne Date of birth: 25 November 1966

25 November 1966 Age: 57 years (as of March 2024)

57 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Louisville

Kenny Payne is the head men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville. He spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks before signing a contract with the University of Louisville. Kenny Payne's salary is $3.35 million pa.

25. Juwan Howard - $3.4 million pa

Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to the media during the post-game press conference after a college basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Full name: Juwan Antonio Howard

Juwan Antonio Howard Date of birth: 7 February 1973

7 February 1973 Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)

51 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Michigan Wolverines men's team

Juwan Howard is the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men's team. He played for the Washington Bullets before starting his coaching career. He is a one-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA power forward. Juwan Howard's salary is $3.4 million pa.

24. Jamie Dixon - $3.5 million pa

Jamie Dixon calls in a play during the first half of their game against the Brigham Young C at the Marriott Centre in Provo, Utah. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Full name: James Patrick Dixon II

James Patrick Dixon II Date of birth: 10 November 1965

10 November 1965 Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)

58 years (as of March 2024) Current team: TCU Horned Frogs

Jamie Dixon is the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs men's team. He played college ball for the same team. Between 2003 and 2016, he was the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh's men's team. Jamie Dixon's salary is $3.5 million pa.

23. Jeff Capel - $3.5 million pa

Jeff Capel of the Pittsburgh Panthers looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Photo: Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Full name: Felton Jeffrey Capel III

Felton Jeffrey Capel III Date of birth: 12 February 1975

12 February 1975 Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)

49 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Pittsburgh

Jeff Capel is the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh's Panthers men's basketball team. He played for Duke University before starting his coaching career. Jeff Capel's salary is $3.5 million pa.

22. Greg Gard - $3.55 million pa

Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers walks up the sideline during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Ohio. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Full name: Gregory Glen Gard

Gregory Glen Gard Date of birth: 3 December 1970

3 December 1970 Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)

53 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Wisconsin Badgers

Greg Gard is the college basketball coach for the Wisconsin Badgers. He has been signed with the team since December 2015, after Bo Ryan's retirement. Greg Gard's salary is $3.55 million pa.

21. Matt Painter - $3.67 million pa

Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers stands on the sideline during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Curtis Painter

Matthew Curtis Painter Date of birth: 27 August 1970

27 August 1970 Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)

53 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Purdue Boilermakers

Matt Painter is the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. He has served in that role since 2005. Before becoming a coach, he played college basketball at Purdue from 1989 to 1993. Matt Painter's salary is $3.67 million pa.

20. Scott Drew - $3.7 million pa

Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears walks along the sideline during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Photo: John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Full name: Scott Homer Drew

Scott Homer Drew Date of birth: 23 October 1970

23 October 1970 Age: 53 years (as of 2024)

53 years (as of 2024) Current team: Baylor Bears

Scott Drew is the head coach of the Baylor Bears, a position he has held since 2003. Did you know he started his coaching career as an assistant for Valparaiso under his father, Homer Drew? Scott Drew's salary is $3.7 million pa.

19. Chris Holtmann - $3.8 million pa

Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after defeating Michigan State Spartans in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Adam Holtmann

Christopher Adam Holtmann Date of birth: 11 November 1971

11 November 1971 Age: 52 years (as of March 2024)

Until early 2024, Chris Holtmann was the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball team. Did you know he started his college playing career in-state at Brescia College in Owensboro? Chris Holtmann's salary is about $3.8 million pa.

18. Chris Mack - $4 million pa

Chris Mack reacts during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Centre. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Lee Mack

Christopher Lee Mack Date of birth: 30 December 1969

30 December 1969 Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)

Chris Mack is the former head coach at the University of Louisville and Xavier University. He is currently not signed with any team. Chris Mack's salary is $4 million pa.

17. Kevin Willard - over $4 million pa

Kevin Willard of the Maryland Terrapins stands on the sideline during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Full name: Kevin Schreiber Willard

Kevin Schreiber Willard Date of birth: 6 April 1975

6 April 1975 Age: 48 years (as of March 2024)

48 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Maryland

Kevin Willard played basketball at Western Kentucky during the 1992-93 season before transferring to Pittsburgh to finish his playing career. He is the current head coach of the men's team at the University of Maryland. Kevin Willard's salary is over $4 million pa.

16. Dana Altman - $4 million pa

Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks reacts to a play during the first half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Centre in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Full name: Dana Dean Altman

Dana Dean Altman Date of birth: 16 June 1958

16 June 1958 Age: 65 years (as of March 2024)

65 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Oregon Ducks

Dana Altman is the head coach of the Oregon Ducks men's team. He was previously signed with Creighton, Kansas State and Marshall. Dana Altman's salary is $4 million pa.

15. Mick Cronin - $4.1 million pa

Mick Cronin of the UCLA Bruins looks on during practice at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Full name: Michael Walter Cronin

Michael Walter Cronin Date of birth: 17 July 1971

17 July 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2024)

52 years (as of 2024) Current team: UCLA Bruins

Mick Cronin is the head coach of the UCLA Bruins of the Pac-12 Conference. Did you know he was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bruins? Mick Cronin's salary is $4.1 million pa.

14. Brad Underwood - $4.1 million pa

Brad Underwood looks on before the college basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Photo: Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Full name: Bradley Cole Underwood

Bradley Cole Underwood Date of birth: 14 December 1963

14 December 1963 Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)

60 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Illinois men's basketball team

Brad Underwood is signed with the Illinois men's basketball team. He was formerly signed with Oklahoma State, Daytona Beach Community College, Stephen F. Austin, and Dodge City Community College. Brad Underwood's salary is $4.1 million pa, with additional retention incentives enhancing his total compensation.

13. Tony Bennett - $4.15 million pa

Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers looks on against the Duke Blue Devils at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

Full name: Anthony Guy Bennett

Anthony Guy Bennett Date of birth: 1 June 1969

1 June 1969 Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)

54 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Virginia

Tony Bennett is a former professional basketball player. Since 2009, he has been the head coach of the University of Virginia men's team. He won the 2019 NCAA Championship with the team. Tony Bennett's salary is $4.15 million per year.

12. Eric Musselman - $4.2 million pa

Eric Musselman of the Nevada Wolf Pack during second-half action against the Boise State Broncos. Photo: Loren Orr/Getty Images

Full name: Eric Musselman

Eric Musselman Date of birth: 19 November 1964

19 November 1964 Age: 59 years (as of March 2024)

59 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Arkansas

Eric Musselman is the current head men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas. He is the former head coach of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Eric Musselman's salary is $4.2 million pa.

11. Buzz Williams - $4.2 million pa

Buzz Williams coaches during the college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies in Knoxville, TN. Photo: Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Full name: Brent Langdon Williams

Brent Langdon Williams Date of birth: 1 September 1972

1 September 1972 Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)

51 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Texas A&M University

Buzz William is the head coach at Texas A&M University. He received a received a two-year contract extension with the team in June 2023. Buzz Williams' salary is $4.2 million pa.

10. Nate Oats - $4.5 million pa

Nate Oats celebrates following the MAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game between the Toledo Rockets and Buffalo Bulls. Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Full name: Nathanael Justin Oats

Nathanael Justin Oats Date of birth: 13 October 1974

13 October 1974 Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)

49 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Alabama

Nate Oats is the head coach of the male team at the University of Alabama. Prior to Alabama, he was signed up with the University at Buffalo. Nate Oats' salary is $4.5 million pa.

9. Dan Hurley - $4.5 million pa

Dan Hurley is seen during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Phil Knight Invitational Tournament Men's Championship at Moda Centre in Oregon. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Full name: Daniel S. Hurley

Daniel S. Hurley Year of birth: 1973

1973 Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)

51 years (as of March 2024) Current team: UConn Huskies (University of Connecticut)

Dan Hurley is the head coach of the UConn Huskies men's team at the University of Connecticut. In 2023, Hurley led UConn to an NCAA Championship. Dan Hurley's salary is $4.5 million pa.

8. Kelvin Sampson - over $5 million pa

Kelvin Sampson addresses the media on practice day prior to the Midwest NCAA Regional at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Full name: Kelvin Dale Sampson

Kelvin Dale Sampson Date of birth: 5 October 1955

5 October 1955 Age: 68 years (as of March 2024)

68 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Houston

Kelvin Sampson is one of the top 20 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the United States of America. He is the head coach for the University of Houston of the Big 12 Conference. Kelvin Sampson's salary is over $5 million pa.

7. Tommy Lloyd - $5.25 million pa

Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the second half of the NCAAB game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Centre. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Full name: Tommy Lloyd

Tommy Lloyd Date of birth: 21 December 1974

21 December 1974 Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)

49 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Arizona

Tommy Lloyd is the head coach at the University of Arizona of the Pac-12 Conference. He is known for recording 61 wins in the first two seasons, which is the most for any head coach in NCAA Division I history has recorded. Tommy Lloyd's salary is $5.25 million pa.

6. Bruce Pearl - $5.4 million pa

Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Photo: Michael Chang/Getty Images

Full name: Bruce Alan Pearl

Bruce Alan Pearl Date of birth: 18 March 1960

18 March 1960 Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)

64 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Auburn Tigers

Bruce Pearl is among the highest-paid college football coaches in 2024. He is the head coach of the Auburn Tigers men's basketball team. He was formerly signed with Tennessee, Milwaukee, and Southern Indiana. Bruce Pearl's salary is $5.4 million pa.

5. Rick Barnes - $5.45 million pa

Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers speaks to the media after his 800th career win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Thompson-Boling Arena. Photo: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Full name: Richard Barnes

Richard Barnes Date of birth: 17 July 1954

17 July 1954 Age: 69 years (as of March 2024)

69 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Tennessee Volunteers of the Southeastern Conference

Rick Barnes is among the top 50 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the United States of America. He is the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers of the Southeastern Conference. Rick Barnes' salary is $5.45 million pa.

4. Ed Cooley - $6 million pa

Ed Cooley of the Georgetown Hoyas reacts during the first half of a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Centre in New Jersey. Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Full name: Ed Cooley

Ed Cooley Date of birth: 10 September 1969

10 September 1969 Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)

54 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Georgetown Hoyas

Ed Cooley is the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball programme. He coached at Providence College from 2011 to 2023 and Fairfield University from 2006 to 2011 before signing with his current team. Ed Cooley's salary is $6 million pa.

3. Tom Izzo - $6.2 million pa

Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speaks to the media during the post-game press conference after a college basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Michael Izzo

Thomas Michael Izzo Date of birth: 30 January 1955

30 January 1955 Age: 69 years (as of March 2024)

69 years (as of March 2024) Current team: Michigan State University

Tom Izzo takes the third slot on the list of the top 20 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US in 2024. He has been the head coach at Michigan State University since 1995. Tom Izzo's salary is $6.2 million pa.

2. John Calipari - $8.53 million

John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Full name: John Vincent Calipari

John Vincent Calipari Date of birth: 10 February 1959

10 February 1959 Age: 65 years (as of March 2024)

65 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Kentucky

John Calipari ranks second on the list of the top 10 highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US. He has been the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's team since 2009. John Calipari's salary is $8.53 million per year.

1. Bill Self - over $13 million pa

Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on as Kansas plays the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Full name: Billy Eugene Self Jr

Billy Eugene Self Jr Date of birth: 27 December 1962

27 December 1962 Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)

61 years (as of March 2024) Current team: University of Kansas

Bill Self takes the top spot on the list of the top ten highest-paid college basketball coaches in the US. He has been the head coach of the men's team at the University of Kansas since 2003. In 2023, he signed an amended contract that made him the highest-paid coach in college basketball. Bill Self's salary is over $13 million per year.

How much is Steve Kerr's salary?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has an annual salary of $17.5 million. His team is a member of the National Basketball Association.

Who is the highest-paid NBA coach?

Steve Kerr is the highest-annually paid NBA coach in history. He is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA, and his annual salary is $17.5 million.

What is Kim Mulkey's salary?

Louisiana State University's Kim Mulkey is arguably the highest-paid women's basketball coach. She bags $400k in base salary and $2.75 million in supplemental income, making a total of $3.15 million per annum.

How much do NBA referees get paid?

NBA referees earn between $150,000 to $550,000 per year. The amount varies depending on the referee's level of experience and the number of games they officiate.

Who is the highest-paid college coach in any sport?

Bill Self is arguably the highest-paid college coach in 2024. His salary is over $13 million per year.

How much is a D1 college basketball coach's salary?

D1 coaches train middle and high school athletes at a Division 1 level. At the lower end of the pay scale, many D1 head coaches earn between $150,000 and $400,000 annually.

The highest-paid college basketball coaches in the USA are seasoned in their craft. Most are also former players who played for elite teams.

