Top 20 highest-paid lawyers in the world and their net worth 2024
The importance of lawyers in the world cannot be overstated. These professionals prepare and file court files, among other roles. The highest-paid lawyers in the world have an impressive record of winning cases. High-profile people are their clients. Some have also invested in law and non-law-related businesses.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Overview of the highest-paid lawyers in the world
- Highest-paid lawyers in the world
- 20. Harish Salve - $6 million
- 19. Erin Brockovich - $10 million
- 18. Alan Dershowitz - $20 million
- 17. Lynn Toler - $20 million
- 16. Mark Geragos - $25 million
- 15. Thomas Mesereau - $25 million
- 14. Willie E. Gary - $50 million
- 13. David Boies - $50 million
- 12. Amal Clooney - $50 million
- 11. Jane Wanjiru Michuki - $60 million
- 10. Roy Black - $85 million
- 9. Robert Shapiro - $100 million
- 8. John Branca - $100 million
- 7. Steuart Walton - $300 million
- 6. Judy Sheindlin - $480 million
- 5. Bill Neukom - $850 million
- 4. William Lerach - $900 million
- 3. Richard Scruggs - $1.7 billion
- 2. Wichai Thongtang - $1.9 billion
- 1. Peter Angelos - $2 billion
- Which lawyer has the highest salary?
- Who is the richest lawyer in the US?
- Where do lawyers get paid the most in the world?
- Who is the best lawyer in the world?
- What is the average corporate lawyer salary in the USA?
- What is the salary of the highest-paid lawyer?
This list of the highest-paid lawyers in the world is based on individual net worth. It also considers their average pay and fame due to their impressive work. Note that the list may be subjective because the world has numerous wealthy lawyers, some whose net worth is not known in the public domain.
Overview of the highest-paid lawyers in the world
|Ranking
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Peter Angelos
|$2 billion
|2
|Wichai Thongtang
|$1.9 billion
|3
|Richard Scruggs
|$1.7 billion
|4
|William Lerach
|$900 million
|5
|Bill Neukom
|$850 million
|6
|Judy Sheindlin
|$480 million
|7
|Steuart Walton
|$300 million
|8
|John Branca
|$100 million
|9
|Robert Shapiro
|$100 million
|10
|Roy Black
|$85 million
|11
|Jane Wanjiru Michuki
|$60 million
|12
|Amal Clooney
|$50 million
|13
|David Boies
|$50 million
|14
|Willie E. Gary
|$50 million
|15
|Thomas Mesereau
|$25 million
|16
|Mark Geragos
|$25 million
|17
|Lynn Toler
|$20 million
|18
|Alan Dershowitz
|$20 million
|19
|Erin Brockovich
|$10 million
|20
|Harish Salve
|$6 million
Highest-paid lawyers in the world
Below is a look at the highest-paid lawyers and their net worth in 2024.
20. Harish Salve - $6 million
- Full name: Harish Salve
- Date of birth: 22 June 1955
- Age: 68 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Maharashtra, India
- Net worth: $6 million
Did you know Harish Salve was the Solicitor General of India from 1 November 1999 to 3 November 2002? He came into the limelight after fighting the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice. He is rumoured to earn about 30 crore (about $2 million) per year. Harish Salve's net worth is $6 million.
19. Erin Brockovich - $10 million
- Full name: Erin Brockovich
- Date of birth: 22 June 1960
- Age: 63 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Lawrence, Kansas, US
- Net worth: $10 million
Erin Brockovich is among the highest-paid lawyers in the world. The paralegal, consumer advocate, and environmental activist is best known for building a case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) involving groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California. Erin Brockovich's net worth is $10 million. She earns thousands of dollars annually.
18. Alan Dershowitz - $20 million
- Full name: Alan Morton Dershowitz
- Date of birth: 1 September 1938
- Age: 85 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, US
- Net worth: $20 million
Alan Dershowitz is a prominent lawyer and law professor known for his work in American constitutional law and American criminal law. He taught at Harvard Law School from the 1960s until 2013, where he reportedly earned about $316,000 annually. Alan Dershowitz's net worth is $20 million.
17. Lynn Toler - $20 million
- Full name: Lynn Candace Toler
- Date of birth: 25 October 1959
- Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, US
- Net worth: $20 million
Lynn Toler is a judge and star of the reality court television show Divorce Court. She received an undergraduate degree in English and American Literature from Harvard University. She later she earned a JD graduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Lynn Toler's net worth is $20 million, and her annual salary is $5 million.
16. Mark Geragos - $25 million
- Full name: Mark John Geragos
- Date of birth: 5 October 1957
- Age: 66 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, US
- Net worth: $25 million
Mark Geragos is an Armenian-American criminal defence attorney and producer. He is a partner at the Los Angeles-based law firm Geragos & Geragos, and he has had several high-profile celebrity clients during his career. Mark Geragos' net worth is $25 million, and his salary is in the tunes of millions a year.
15. Thomas Mesereau - $25 million
- Full name: Thomas Arthur Mesereau Jr.
- Date of birth: 1 July 1950
- Age: 73 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: West Point, New York, US
- Net worth: $25 million
Thomas Arthur Mesereau Jr. is an attorney best known for defending Michael Jackson in his 2005 child molestation trial. He also represented Mike Tyson and Bill Cosby. Thomas Mesereau's net worth is $25 million. He earns millions from representing high-profile clients.
14. Willie E. Gary - $50 million
- Full name: Willie E. Gary
- Date of birth: 12 July 1947
- Age: 76 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Eastman, Georgia, US
- Net worth: $50 million
Willie E. Gary is a prominent American attorney, motivational speaker, and businessman. Did you know he opened the first Black law firm in Martin County, Florida? Willie E. Gary's net worth is $50 million. While his annual salary is not known, he makes millions of dollars annually.
13. David Boies - $50 million
- Full name: David Boies
- Date of birth: 11 March 1941
- Age: 83 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Sycamore, Illinois, US
- Net worth: $50 million
David Boies is a prominent lawyer and chairman of the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. He rose to national prominence after leading the U.S. federal government's successful prosecution of Microsoft in United States v. Microsoft Corp. David Boies' net worth is $50 million, and his annual income is rumoured to surpass $10 million.
12. Amal Clooney - $50 million
- Full name: Amal Clooney
- Date of birth: 3 February 1978
- Age: 46 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon
- Net worth: $50 million
Amal Clooney's notable clients include former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The top barrister is also an activist and author. Amal Clooney's net worth is $50 million. She earns millions a year from her work.
11. Jane Wanjiru Michuki - $60 million
- Full name: Jane Wanjiru Michuki
- Place of birth: Kenya
- Net worth: $60 million
Jane Wanjiru Michuki is an investor and lawyer. She is the Managing Partner at Kimani & Michuki Advocates, a corporate law firm based in Nairobi. His client list includes Equity Group Holdings Limited. Jane Wanjiru Michuki's net worth is $60 million.
10. Roy Black - $85 million
- Full name: Roy Black
- Date of birth: 17 February 1945
- Age: 79 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, US
- Net worth: $85 million
Roy Black is an American civil and criminal defence attorney. He is a founding partner of Black Srebnick and a member of the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. Roy Black's net worth is $85 million. He makes millions from representing high-profile clients, including Kelsey Grammer, seasoned musician Justin Bieber, and Jeffrey Epstein.
9. Robert Shapiro - $100 million
- Full name: Robert Leslie Shapiro
- Date of birth: 2 September 1942
- Age: 81 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Plainfield, New Jersey, US
- Net worth: $100 million
Robert Shapiro is best known for defending Erik Menendez and O. J. Simpson in the 1990s. He later turned to civil litigation and co-founded the legal technology company LegalZoom. Robert Shapiro's net worth is $100 million.
8. John Branca - $100 million
- Full name: John Gregory Branca
- Date of birth: 11 December 1950
- Age: 73 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Bronxville, New York, US
- Net worth: $100 million
John Branca is an entertainment lawyer and manager. He specialises in representing rock and roll acts. He is also co-executor of the Michael Jackson Estate. John Branca's net worth is $100 million.
7. Steuart Walton - $300 million
- Full name: Steuart Walton
- Date of birth: April 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Bentonville, Arkansas, US
- Net worth: $300 million
Steuart Walton is an attorney best known for being a member of the billionaire Walton family from Walmart. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Centre. Steuart Walton's net worth is $300 million.
6. Judy Sheindlin - $480 million
- Full name: Judith Susan Sheindlin
- Date of birth: 21 October 1942
- Age: 81 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, US
- Net worth: $480 million
Judy Sheindlin is best known by her on-screen moniker, Judge Judy. From 2012 to 2020, she earned $47 million per year before tax from hosting the once top-rated daytime show. Judy Sheindlin's net worth is $480 million. She was a corporate lawyer before becoming a judge.
5. Bill Neukom - $850 million
- Full name: William Horlick Neukom
- Year of birth: 1942
- Age: 82 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: San Mateo, California, US
- Net worth: $850 million
Bill Neukom is a businessman and entrepreneur who received a law degree from Stanford Law School in 1967. He was Microsoft's lead legal counsel for nearly 25 years. He is one of the richest lawyers in the world. Bill Neukom's net worth is $850 million dollars.
4. William Lerach - $900 million
- Full name: William Shannon Lerach
- Date of birth: 14 March 1946
- Age: 78 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Midwestern United States, US
- Net worth: $900 million
William Lerach is a former lawyer who specialised in private securities class action lawsuits. He was a securities lawyer before retiring. William Lerach's net worth is $900 million.
3. Richard Scruggs - $1.7 billion
- Full name: Richard F. Scruggs
- Date of birth: 17 May 1946
- Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Brookhaven, Mississippi, US
- Net worth: $1.7 billion
Richard Scruggs is an American former naval aviator and disbarred trial lawyer. He first came to the public eye after successfully suing the asbestos industry on behalf of ill shipyard workers. Richard Scruggs' net worth is $1.7 billion.
2. Wichai Thongtang - $1.9 billion
- Full name: Wichai Thongtang
- Year of birth: 1947
- Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Phanat Nikhom district of Thailand
Lawyer-turned-investor Wichai Thongtang gets a substantial chunk of his fortune from a minority stake in Bangkok Dusit. He is chairman of Royal Orchid Hotel in Thailand and Grande Asset Hotels And Property. Wichai Thongtang's net worth is $1.9 billion.
1. Peter Angelos - $2 billion
- Full name: Peter George Angelos
- Date of birth: 4 July 1929
- Age: 94 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, US
- Net worth: $2 billion
Peter Angelos is a prominent trial lawyer and businessman. Did you know he is the majority owner of the Major League Baseball team the Baltimore Orioles? He graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Peter Angelos' net worth is $2 billion.
Which lawyer has the highest salary?
Intellectual property lawyers are some of the highest-paid types of lawyers in the world. This is because they require highly specialised knowledge in distinct fields. The average base salary of an intellectual property attorney is $167,482.
Who is the richest lawyer in the US?
Some of the highest-paid American attorneys are Peter Angelos, Richard Scruggs, Bill Neukom, and Judy Sheindlin.
Where do lawyers get paid the most in the world?
The highest-paying countries for lawyers include Switzerland, the United States of America, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. These countries are home to some of the wealthiest lawyers in the world.
Who is the best lawyer in the world?
The best lawyers in the world include John Branca, Jane Wanjiru Michuki, Roy Black, Judy Sheindlin, Harish Salve, and Bill Neukom.
What is the average corporate lawyer salary in the USA?
The average salary for a corporate attorney is $151,732 per year in the United States of America.
What is the salary of the highest-paid lawyer?
It is challenging to pinpoint the salary of the highest-paid lawyer. Even so, you should check out the list of the wealthiest attorneys above.
The highest-paid lawyers in the world earn millions of dollars annually. They are known for handling and winning high-profile cases.
Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the most handsome black men in the world. Even though everyone's definition of beauty is different, there are men who command attention because of their looks.
There are many black men who are widely celebrated for their good looks, charisma, and talent. Discover if your favourite artist is on the list.
Source: Briefly News