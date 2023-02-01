The importance of lawyers in the world cannot be overstated. These professionals prepare and file court files, among other roles. The highest-paid lawyers in the world have an impressive record of winning cases. High-profile people are their clients. Some have also invested in law and non-law-related businesses.

Amal Clooney, William Lerach, and Judge Judy are some of the highest-paid lawyers in the world. Photo: James Devaney, David Maung/Bloomberg, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (modified by author)

This list of the highest-paid lawyers in the world is based on individual net worth. It also considers their average pay and fame due to their impressive work. Note that the list may be subjective because the world has numerous wealthy lawyers, some whose net worth is not known in the public domain.

Overview of the highest-paid lawyers in the world

Ranking Name Net worth 1 Peter Angelos $2 billion 2 Wichai Thongtang $1.9 billion 3 Richard Scruggs $1.7 billion 4 William Lerach $900 million 5 Bill Neukom $850 million 6 Judy Sheindlin $480 million 7 Steuart Walton $300 million 8 John Branca $100 million 9 Robert Shapiro $100 million 10 Roy Black $85 million 11 Jane Wanjiru Michuki $60 million 12 Amal Clooney $50 million 13 David Boies $50 million 14 Willie E. Gary $50 million 15 Thomas Mesereau $25 million 16 Mark Geragos $25 million 17 Lynn Toler $20 million 18 Alan Dershowitz $20 million 19 Erin Brockovich $10 million 20 Harish Salve $6 million

Highest-paid lawyers in the world

Below is a look at the highest-paid lawyers and their net worth in 2024.

20. Harish Salve - $6 million

Full name: Harish Salve

Harish Salve Date of birth: 22 June 1955

22 June 1955 Age: 68 years (as of March 2024)

68 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Maharashtra, India

Maharashtra, India Net worth: $6 million

Did you know Harish Salve was the Solicitor General of India from 1 November 1999 to 3 November 2002? He came into the limelight after fighting the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice. He is rumoured to earn about 30 crore (about $2 million) per year. Harish Salve's net worth is $6 million.

19. Erin Brockovich - $10 million

Erin Brockovich speaks during an Oklahoma Earthquake Town Hall Meeting at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma. Photo: J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Full name: Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich Date of birth: 22 June 1960

22 June 1960 Age: 63 years (as of March 2024)

63 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Lawrence, Kansas, US

Lawrence, Kansas, US Net worth: $10 million

Erin Brockovich is among the highest-paid lawyers in the world. The paralegal, consumer advocate, and environmental activist is best known for building a case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) involving groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California. Erin Brockovich's net worth is $10 million. She earns thousands of dollars annually.

18. Alan Dershowitz - $20 million

Alan Dershowitz attends the New Group Gala at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. Photo: Donna Ward/WireImage

Full name: Alan Morton Dershowitz

Alan Morton Dershowitz Date of birth: 1 September 1938

1 September 1938 Age: 85 years (as of March 2024)

85 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: New York, US

New York, US Net worth: $20 million

Alan Dershowitz is a prominent lawyer and law professor known for his work in American constitutional law and American criminal law. He taught at Harvard Law School from the 1960s until 2013, where he reportedly earned about $316,000 annually. Alan Dershowitz's net worth is $20 million.

17. Lynn Toler - $20 million

Lynn Toler attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Full name: Lynn Candace Toler

Lynn Candace Toler Date of birth: 25 October 1959

25 October 1959 Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)

64 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, US

Columbus, Ohio, US Net worth: $20 million

Lynn Toler is a judge and star of the reality court television show Divorce Court. She received an undergraduate degree in English and American Literature from Harvard University. She later she earned a JD graduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Lynn Toler's net worth is $20 million, and her annual salary is $5 million.

16. Mark Geragos - $25 million

Mark Geragos speaks during a press conference for Chris Brown's court appearance, announcing that charges against Chris Brown stemmed from a hit and run accident. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Full name: Mark John Geragos

Mark John Geragos Date of birth: 5 October 1957

5 October 1957 Age: 66 years (as of March 2024)

66 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Net worth: $25 million

Mark Geragos is an Armenian-American criminal defence attorney and producer. He is a partner at the Los Angeles-based law firm Geragos & Geragos, and he has had several high-profile celebrity clients during his career. Mark Geragos' net worth is $25 million, and his salary is in the tunes of millions a year.

15. Thomas Mesereau - $25 million

Thomas Mesereau arrives at Montgomery County Courthouse for a retrial hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Arthur Mesereau Jr.

Thomas Arthur Mesereau Jr. Date of birth: 1 July 1950

1 July 1950 Age: 73 years (as of March 2024)

73 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: West Point, New York, US

West Point, New York, US Net worth: $25 million

Thomas Arthur Mesereau Jr. is an attorney best known for defending Michael Jackson in his 2005 child molestation trial. He also represented Mike Tyson and Bill Cosby. Thomas Mesereau's net worth is $25 million. He earns millions from representing high-profile clients.

14. Willie E. Gary - $50 million

Willie E. Gary during Hip-Hop Summit Action Network's First Annual Action Awards Benefit and Dinner inside at Laura Belle in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: L. Busacca/WireImage

Full name: Willie E. Gary

Willie E. Gary Date of birth: 12 July 1947

12 July 1947 Age: 76 years (as of March 2024)

76 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Eastman, Georgia, US

Eastman, Georgia, US Net worth: $50 million

Willie E. Gary is a prominent American attorney, motivational speaker, and businessman. Did you know he opened the first Black law firm in Martin County, Florida? Willie E. Gary's net worth is $50 million. While his annual salary is not known, he makes millions of dollars annually.

13. David Boies - $50 million

David Boies speaks outside the courthouse after billionaire financier Jeffery Epstein appeared for a hearing in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Full name: David Boies

David Boies Date of birth: 11 March 1941

11 March 1941 Age: 83 years (as of 2024)

83 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sycamore, Illinois, US

Sycamore, Illinois, US Net worth: $50 million

David Boies is a prominent lawyer and chairman of the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. He rose to national prominence after leading the U.S. federal government's successful prosecution of Microsoft in United States v. Microsoft Corp. David Boies' net worth is $50 million, and his annual income is rumoured to surpass $10 million.

12. Amal Clooney - $50 million

Amal Clooney attends the We Choose the Earth Mundial Conference at the EDP Gran Vía Theatre in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Full name: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Date of birth: 3 February 1978

3 February 1978 Age: 46 years (as of 2024)

46 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon Net worth: $50 million

Amal Clooney's notable clients include former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The top barrister is also an activist and author. Amal Clooney's net worth is $50 million. She earns millions a year from her work.

11. Jane Wanjiru Michuki - $60 million

Full name: Jane Wanjiru Michuki

Jane Wanjiru Michuki Place of birth: Kenya

Kenya Net worth: $60 million

Jane Wanjiru Michuki is an investor and lawyer. She is the Managing Partner at Kimani & Michuki Advocates, a corporate law firm based in Nairobi. His client list includes Equity Group Holdings Limited. Jane Wanjiru Michuki's net worth is $60 million.

10. Roy Black - $85 million

Full name: Roy Black

Roy Black Date of birth: 17 February 1945

17 February 1945 Age: 79 years (as of March 2024)

79 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: New York, US

New York, US Net worth: $85 million

Roy Black is an American civil and criminal defence attorney. He is a founding partner of Black Srebnick and a member of the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. Roy Black's net worth is $85 million. He makes millions from representing high-profile clients, including Kelsey Grammer, seasoned musician Justin Bieber, and Jeffrey Epstein.

9. Robert Shapiro - $100 million

Full name: Robert Leslie Shapiro

Robert Leslie Shapiro Date of birth: 2 September 1942

2 September 1942 Age: 81 years (as of March 2024)

81 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Plainfield, New Jersey, US

Plainfield, New Jersey, US Net worth: $100 million

Robert Shapiro is best known for defending Erik Menendez and O. J. Simpson in the 1990s. He later turned to civil litigation and co-founded the legal technology company LegalZoom. Robert Shapiro's net worth is $100 million.

8. John Branca - $100 million

John Branca at The Annual GRAMMY Awards Entertainment Law Initiative Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Full name: John Gregory Branca

John Gregory Branca Date of birth: 11 December 1950

11 December 1950 Age: 73 years (as of March 2024)

73 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Bronxville, New York, US

Bronxville, New York, US Net worth: $100 million

John Branca is an entertainment lawyer and manager. He specialises in representing rock and roll acts. He is also co-executor of the Michael Jackson Estate. John Branca's net worth is $100 million.

7. Steuart Walton - $300 million

Full name: Steuart Walton

Steuart Walton Date of birth: April 1981

April 1981 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Bentonville, Arkansas, US

Bentonville, Arkansas, US Net worth: $300 million

Steuart Walton is an attorney best known for being a member of the billionaire Walton family from Walmart. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Centre. Steuart Walton's net worth is $300 million.

6. Judy Sheindlin - $480 million

Judy Sheindlin speaks on stage during the Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Full name: Judith Susan Sheindlin

Judith Susan Sheindlin Date of birth: 21 October 1942

21 October 1942 Age: 81 years (as of March 2024)

81 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, US

Brooklyn, New York, US Net worth: $480 million

Judy Sheindlin is best known by her on-screen moniker, Judge Judy. From 2012 to 2020, she earned $47 million per year before tax from hosting the once top-rated daytime show. Judy Sheindlin's net worth is $480 million. She was a corporate lawyer before becoming a judge.

5. Bill Neukom - $850 million

Bill Neukom watches batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. Photo: Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Full name: William Horlick Neukom

William Horlick Neukom Year of birth: 1942

1942 Age: 82 years (as of March 2024)

82 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: San Mateo, California, US

San Mateo, California, US Net worth: $850 million

Bill Neukom is a businessman and entrepreneur who received a law degree from Stanford Law School in 1967. He was Microsoft's lead legal counsel for nearly 25 years. He is one of the richest lawyers in the world. Bill Neukom's net worth is $850 million dollars.

4. William Lerach - $900 million

William Lerach stands for a photograph near the swimming pool of his home in San Diego, California. Photo: David Maung/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Full name: William Shannon Lerach

William Shannon Lerach Date of birth: 14 March 1946

14 March 1946 Age: 78 years (as of March 2024)

78 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Midwestern United States, US

Midwestern United States, US Net worth: $900 million

William Lerach is a former lawyer who specialised in private securities class action lawsuits. He was a securities lawyer before retiring. William Lerach's net worth is $900 million.

3. Richard Scruggs - $1.7 billion

Full name: Richard F. Scruggs

Richard F. Scruggs Date of birth: 17 May 1946

17 May 1946 Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)

77 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Brookhaven, Mississippi, US

Brookhaven, Mississippi, US Net worth: $1.7 billion

Richard Scruggs is an American former naval aviator and disbarred trial lawyer. He first came to the public eye after successfully suing the asbestos industry on behalf of ill shipyard workers. Richard Scruggs' net worth is $1.7 billion.

2. Wichai Thongtang - $1.9 billion

Wichai Thongtang in black suits. Photo: @Kryptodian, @Ardha Parmato Alam (modified by author)

Full name: Wichai Thongtang

Wichai Thongtang Year of birth: 1947

1947 Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)

77 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Phanat Nikhom district of Thailand

Lawyer-turned-investor Wichai Thongtang gets a substantial chunk of his fortune from a minority stake in Bangkok Dusit. He is chairman of Royal Orchid Hotel in Thailand and Grande Asset Hotels And Property. Wichai Thongtang's net worth is $1.9 billion.

1. Peter Angelos - $2 billion

Full name: Peter George Angelos

Peter George Angelos Date of birth: 4 July 1929

4 July 1929 Age: 94 years (as of March 2024)

94 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, US

Baltimore, Maryland, US Net worth: $2 billion

Peter Angelos is a prominent trial lawyer and businessman. Did you know he is the majority owner of the Major League Baseball team the Baltimore Orioles? He graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Peter Angelos' net worth is $2 billion.

Which lawyer has the highest salary?

Intellectual property lawyers are some of the highest-paid types of lawyers in the world. This is because they require highly specialised knowledge in distinct fields. The average base salary of an intellectual property attorney is $167,482.

Who is the richest lawyer in the US?

Some of the highest-paid American attorneys are Peter Angelos, Richard Scruggs, Bill Neukom, and Judy Sheindlin.

Where do lawyers get paid the most in the world?

The highest-paying countries for lawyers include Switzerland, the United States of America, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. These countries are home to some of the wealthiest lawyers in the world.

Who is the best lawyer in the world?

The best lawyers in the world include John Branca, Jane Wanjiru Michuki, Roy Black, Judy Sheindlin, Harish Salve, and Bill Neukom.

What is the average corporate lawyer salary in the USA?

The average salary for a corporate attorney is $151,732 per year in the United States of America.

What is the salary of the highest-paid lawyer?

It is challenging to pinpoint the salary of the highest-paid lawyer. Even so, you should check out the list of the wealthiest attorneys above.

The highest-paid lawyers in the world earn millions of dollars annually. They are known for handling and winning high-profile cases.

