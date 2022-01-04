Who is Tony La Torre? Age, wife, nationality, movies, profiles, net worth

How interesting is it for a child to get so fascinated by a public figure to the point of wanting to re-enact the celebrity's life? In a nutshell, that would be the best description of Tony La Torre. At a young age, he loved Elvis Presley, and the fascination would later transcend to his identity. If you never got the experience of the iconic King of Rock and Roll, Tony La Torre's craft would be a great way of having the experience.

Thanks to his supportive parents, Tony La Torre was thrust into entertainment at a young age. His debut in acting was as a child actor. Later, he started portraying Elvis Presley, which earned him fame. Even though most people knew him from his feature in Cagney & Lacey in 1981, his shows on the icon have made him relevant in the competitive entertainment industry. His biography is a summary of his rise to fame and success.

Tony La Torre's biography

At the tender age of five, Tony had a life-changing opportunity after meeting Elvis during his concert. The moment heightened his obsession with the celebrity. It also made him fall in love with his personality. Little did he know he would dedicate more than half of his life to re-living the icon's life.

Tony La Torre's age

How old is Tony La Torre? He was born on 15th July 1969 in Glendale, California, USA. As of January 2022, he is fifty-two years old.

Tony La Torre's nationality

He was born in Glendale, California, USA. Therefore, he is an American citizen by birth.

Tony La Torre's movies

He developed a fascination for Elvis Presley at a young age. He accompanied his father to an Elvis concert in Las Vegas and met the King of Rock and Roll. He chatted with him for a few minutes, and Elvis escorted him back to his father. The experience enlightened him to venture into acting. His family talks about the incident to this day.

Tony got into the acting scene as a child actor in the 1970s. By then, he was doing his repertoire of Elvis and moves. In 1978, he featured in Terror Out of the Sky. That same year, he featured in Centennial. In 1981, he played a role in Cagney & Lacey, which played a significant role in propelling his success.

As Elvis, Tony has appeared on Access Hollywood, Babylon 5, Leaving L.A., and the BBC series Rock Shrines, which have been featured in the news severally and in several commercials.

The Heart of a Legend

The Heart of a Legend, Tony's show, has taken him around the USA, earning him the chance to perform at well-known venues like the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino, the "World Famous" Elvis-A-Rama Museum B.B. King's House of Blues and the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. It reflects his desire to portray Elvis respectfully and accurately.

In one of the interviews, he said,

Even though he had many personal problems and was messed up for most of his life, Elvis was still one of the kindest, generous people who ever lived. He is remembered as much for that as he is for his one-of-a-kind voice and on-stage moves.

Tony currently lives in Las Vegas. He is a regularly featured performer at private and corporate events, weddings, and casino shows.

Tony La Torre's wife

He married the love of his life, Stephanie, in March 1999. Since then, they have been together, although it is unclear whether they have any kids.

Tony La Torre's net worth

His worth is estimated at $500,000. He has earned his wealth through his lucrative career and commercial appearances.

Where is Anthony La Torre?

The couple lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. La Torre is a regular performer at private and corporate events.

If you did not have the opportunity to experience or understand the fuss about Elvis Presley being the King of Rock and Roll, you should check out Tony La Torre's stunts. You could check out The Heart of a Legend, his show, as he showcases the icon.

