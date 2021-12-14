Who is Candice Crawford? Age, children, spouse, parents, height, net worth

Candice Crawford might not be a name you are familiar with, although there is so much to learn from her life. She was thrust into the limelight when she got engaged to Tony Romo, the iconic Dallas Cowboys NFL player. Even though her marriage brought her to the spotlight, she had quite a past. Her biography gives you a trip to her life before the fame.

The journalist and her husband during the ACM Awards.

Source: Getty Images

Candice Crawford has always been surrounded by fame. First, her elder brother played Nate in Gossip Girl. She also had golden moments of fame through modelling. Her career also put her in public. However, her marriage drew the most attention. Since then, her fans have been curious to know more about her. So, who is Candice Crawford apart from being Mrs Romo?

Candice Crawford's profiles

Full name: Candice Loren Crawford

Candice Loren Crawford Stage name: Candice Crawford

Candice Crawford Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16th December 1986

16th December 1986 Age: 34 as of December 2021

34 as of December 2021 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, USA

Lubbock, Texas, USA Current residence: Dallas

Dallas Nationality: American

American Height in centimetres: 173 cm

173 cm Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Weight in kg: 54 kg

54 kg Weight in pounds: 119 lbs

119 lbs Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Profession: Journalist

Journalist Education: University of Missouri

University of Missouri Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Tony Romo

Tony Romo Children: Jones McCoy Romo, Hawkins Crawford Romo, and Rivers Romo

Jones McCoy Romo, Hawkins Crawford Romo, and Rivers Romo Father: Chris Crawford

Chris Crawford Mother: Dana Crawford

Dana Crawford Brother: Chace Crawford

Candice Crawford's biography

Mrs Romo is more than a supportive wife and mother. She adores her family and is passionate about her media career. She has also held some of the most coveted modelling titles in Dallas. At one point, she was crowned one of the most beautiful women in Dallas.

Candice Crawford's age

Candice Crawford and Tony Romo.

Source: Getty Images

How old is Candice Crawford? She was born on 16th December 1986 in Lubbock, Texas, USA. She is the second child and only daughter to Candice Crawford's dad, a dermatologist, and her mother, a teacher. Currently, she is thirty-four years old.

Candice Crawford's parents

Candice is Chris Crawford and Dana Crawford's youngest child. Apart from facilitating a stable environment for her and her brother to pursue their passions, they have been supportive. In one of her interviews, she revealed that her parents are Dallas Cowboys fans.

Who is Candice Crawford's brother?

Candice Crawford's brother, Chace, is a renowned actor. He is famous for playing Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl.

What does Candice Crawford do for a living?

She graduated from high school in 2005 and relocated to Columbia. She enrolled at the University of Missouri to pursue broadcast journalism. Loren graduated from the institution in May 2009. She had landed a job as a reporter and sports anchor for MONU-TV by then.

After graduating, Loren spent two years interning with the Dallas Cowboys. She later landed another opportunity as an on-air reporter for The Blitz, a CBS segment about the Cowboys. She also worked as 33TV's reporter for Dallas-Forth Worth.

Candice also co-hosts The RC Project, a lifestyle segment, alongside Roni Proter. She also hosts Special Edition, the Dallas Cowboy's weekend sports show.

Modelling

Apart from a lucrative career in media, Candice has quite a history with modelling. In 2003 and 2005, she was the third runner-up for Miss Texas Teen USA. In 2004, she won Miss Dallas Teen USA.

In 2007, she was crowned the Miss Missouri USA 2008 title. In 2008, she was among the top 10 finalists for Miss USA.

In August 2009, DFW.com named her one of the 11 "hottest people in North Texas". In 2010, D Magazine named her among The 10 Most Beautiful Women in Dallas 2010.

Candice Crawford's spouse

Tony Romo and his gorgeous wife.

Source: Getty Images

Her husband's name is Tony Romo. Tony was a superstar during his NFL career. He was in the Dallas Cowboys and the American NFL team. As a result, he became a notable celebrity.

So, how did Tony Romo meet Candice Crawford? Most people assume that dating was easy for him since Tony is a celebrity. However, it was not as simple. He had to trick Loren into going on a date with him. She met him as she interviewed the Cowboy players.

She lived with her parents and was still an intern when he asked her out. Interestingly, her parents are Cowboys fans, so when they agreed that Tony would pick her up from her house, she was sceptical that they would embarrass her in front of Tony.

They officially started dating in 2009, and he asked her to marry him on her 24th birthday with an 8-carat yellow diamond engagement ring. They officially got married in 2011 and have been together for the past decade. Their wedding was Cowboy-themed.

Candice Crawford's children

About five months after the wedding, Tony announced that his wife was pregnant with their first child. Jones McCoy Romo was born in April 2012. They had their second child, Hawkins Crawford Romo, in March 2014. Their youngest is Rivers Romo, who was born on 23rd August 2017.

Candice Crawford's height

She is 173 cm and weighs 54 kgs. Her gorgeous blue eyes and blonde hair complete her magnificent body. It is not by chance she earned the covetable titles in modelling.

Candice Crawford's net worth

According to Celebrity net worth, she is worth $10 million. Apart from being married to a successful celebrity, she has an admirable career as a journalist.

Candice Crawford is passionate about her family. She is also committed to her career and is not as active on social media platforms.

