Tyler Perry's Sistas has become one of the top drama television series in the world right now. Among the stars behind the success of his show is Mignon Von. So who is she? When was she born? Is she married? In this article, we discuss fascinating facts about the beauty queen.

She is a popular American actress best known for her role in a 2018 movie titled 42 Seconds.

Source: Instagram

Mignon Von is an American actress, writer and director. She is best known for her role in the 2018 movie 42 Seconds, where she is also the director. She has also starred in other films, such as Sister Code. Read the article to get some more of Mignon Von's facts.

Mignon Von's profiles

Full name: Mignon Von Baker

Mignon Von Baker Gender: Female

Female Mignon Von's date of birth: 23rd of February 1990

23rd of February 1990 Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Mignon Von's age: 32 years (As of 2022)

32 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Occupation: Actress, director, and writer

Actress, director, and writer Mignon Von's Instagram account: @mignon_fof

Where is Mignon Von from?

She was born on the 23rd of February 1990 in the United States of America. As of 2022, she is 32 years old, and her star sign is Pisces. She is of American nationality.

Baker appreciating her mother and sister during Mother's Day.

Source: Instagram

Mignon Von's real name is Mignon Von Baker. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be revealed. However, she has expressed love for her family, especially her mother, sister, and grandmother, constantly posting on her social media account.

Like many celebrities, Baker is also a dog lover, as seen by an Instagram image in which she shows off her white doggie. As expressed through her posts, she is also a God-fearing Christian and is a Game of Thrones fan.

Career

Baker wears many hats. She is a renowned actress and one of the most prominent female black film directors and writers.

Mignon Von in Sistas

The American actress stars in the Comedy-drama American series Sistas, taking the role of Danniella King. The series features Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a funny and fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a street-smart hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a bright and stylish bank teller.

42 Seconds

Baker attends BET's screening of "The Oval" and "Sistas" on October 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Source: Getty Images

What else did Mignon Von play in? She plays Mara in the 2018 short drama film 42 Seconds alongside her co-stars, Jesse Gallegos and Ryan Napier. She is also the writer and director of the movie.

Mignon Von's movies and TV shows include:

Furthest From

C U Later Tuesday

The Hidden Toll

Sister Code

Who is Mignon Von's husband?

The renowned actress has kept her personal life away from the public eye. She has not announced whether she is married or is even in a committed relationship. She also does not have any children.

What is Mignon Von's net worth?

There are not many legit sources online regarding Von's net worth, but we estimate it to be well over $1 million. She currently resides in a large home in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Mignon Von has joined the likes of Issa Rae as one of the most hardworking and inspiring black women in Hollywood. She has shown an excellent talent for which her fans love her.

