Dr. Lynette Nusbacher’s bio: age, son, wife, before and after pics, worth

Dr. Lynette Nusbacher inspires many to accept themselves and choose lifestyles they are comfortable with. She came to the limelight after she came out as transgender. Lynette has been featured in TV shows like Abandoned Engineering and Conspiracy.

Dr. Lynette has proven that being different is alright and that everyone can succeed in their field. Her daring personality and confidence are some of the things many admire about her. Find out below the life of Lynette Nusbacher before and after transitioning.

Who is Dr. Lynette from Abandoned Engineering?

Dr. Lynette's parents, Kelly and Wayne Maines, named him Aryeh Judah Schoen Nusbache at birth. He transformed into a female and adopted the name Lynette Nusbacher in adulthood.

Where is Lynette Nusbacher from?

Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's accent makes people who do not know her believe she is British. The renowned American historian was born in New York, USA, on December 17, 1966.

How old is Lynette Nusbacher?

Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's age is 58 years as of February 2023. She grew up in a conservative Jewish family.

Is Jonas Maines Lynette Nusbacher's brother?

It is believed Lynette has a brother living in New York City, but little is known about him. Since the public knows nothing about her upbringing, it is unclear if she has siblings. People wrongly assume Jonas Maines is Lynette Nusbacher's brother.

His identical twin brother, Wyatt Benjamin Maines, underwent a gender reassignment surgery a month after graduating high school. He changed his name to Nicole Amber Maines.

Educational background

Lynette is a highly educated woman. After high school, she traveled to Canada to pursue an Economics and History degree at the University of Toronto (1984 to 1988). Nusbacher performed so well that the institution employed her as an administrator.

She earned a War Studies master's at the Royal Military College in Canada (1994 to 1996) and got prestigious jobs in consultancy firms. In 2001, Lynette bagged a Ph.D. in Modern History at the University of Oxford. She later took organizational leadership courses at the Cranfield School of Management and the National School of Government.

Career history

She was an administrator at the University of Toronto (1988 to 1994) before getting the position of Logistics Officer at the Canadian Armed Forces. Lynette was a guest lecturer at the University of Reading (2006 to 2012) and a war strategy lecturer at the Royal Military Academy (1999 to 2013).

The American historian also worked as a reserve officer of the British Army between 1999 and 2013. She appeared in the Time Commanders TV series as a military history expert (2003 to 2005) and aired in other shows like Battlefield Detectives (2004-2005), Weaponology (2007), and Mysteries of the Abandoned (2019).

In 2006, Lynette worked as an LMC consultant in war studies and became the Senior Intelligence Advisor in UK's cabinet office in 2007. She was also the head of the strategic horizons unit at the Cabinet Office in London around this time. Lynette taught swordplay at the School of the Sword in Godalming, specifically fighting with rapiers and daggers.

Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's books

Most of her books are about the military aspect of history. Some of Lynette Nusbacher's books are War and Conflict and Bannockburn 1314.

Dr. Lynette Nusbacher 's company

The American historian opened her firm, Nusbacher & Associates, in 2011. The organization researches war strategies and soldiers' equipment.

When did Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's gender transformation happen?

Nusbacher underwent a gender reassignment surgery in 2007 and changed his name to Lynette in the same year.

Who is Lynette Nusbacher married to?

The American historian was Melanie Bright's husband from 1998 to 2010. Nusbacher currently lives in Guildford, Surrey, England, and keeps her love life private.

Who is Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's husband?

The public believes she is single as of February 2023.

Who was Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's partner?

The former Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's wife, Melanie Bright, was born in 1967 in Canada, North America, but relocated to the United Kingdom, where she married Nusbacher. She received her MA in War Studies from the Royal Military College of Canada.

Melanie Bright and Dr. Lynette Nusbacher met in 1997 while attending the Royal Military College. They married in 1998 and divorced in 2010, three years after Nusbacher had transitioned to a woman. Lynette Nusbacher's ex-wife is a marketing communications expert and lives a private life.

Who are Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's children?

Melanie Bright and Dr. Lynette Nusbacher have two daughters, and one of them is called Abby.

Who is Dr. Lynette Nusbacher's son?

The American historian does not have a son as the public claims.

Is Lynette Nusbachera a dude?

Nusbacher's man photos went viral online when she admitted to being transgender via the mainstream media. It is believed she began her transformation journey while working as a teacher at the Royal Military Academy.

The Royal Military Academy's major general supported her decision and encouraged people at the institution to refer to Nusbacher as ma'am. Those who made offensive comments about her faced the consequences.

What is Lynette Nusbacher's net worth?

Lynette Nusbacher is allegedly worth about $1.3 million.

Facts about Dr. Lynette Nusbacher

Nusbacher's social media accounts are unverified as of February 2023.

She posts little about her life and loved ones online.

Lynette uses the mainstream media to advocate for the rights of transgender people.

Dr. Lynette Nusbacher is an inspiration to people worldwide. Her story encourages transgender people to come out of the closet and embrace their identities.

