Is Holly Rowe married? A look into her romantic life and choices

Veteran journalist Holly Rowe has been a staple in sports reporting for over three decades, most of which she has spent working for ESPN. As a beloved fixture in sports journalism, the question 'Is Holly Rowe married?' is not new or uncommon.

Holly Rowe during the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Texas Longhorns College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic on January 10, 2025 (L). Photo: David Buono/Ken Murray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Holly Rowe's partners have been a matter of speculation, but she openly talks about other aspects of her life. As a cancer survivor, the journalist has been open about her journey since she was diagnosed in 2015.

Holly Rowe's profile summary

Full name Holly Rowe Date of birth June 16, 1966 Age 58 years old as of January 2025 Place of birth Woods Cross, Utah Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah Nationality American Religion Christian Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 pounds) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not married Children Son McKylin Rowe Education University of Utah (Broadcast Journalism) Brigham Young University Profession Sports journalist, writer, producer, cancer advocate Employer ESPN (1998 to date), ABC Sports (1995-1996) Known for College sports reporting Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Website thehollyrowe.com

Is Holly Rowe married?

The long-term ESPN sports journalist, Holly Rowe has not confirmed being married and she has never mentioned a husband, partner or spouse.

Who is Holly Rowe's son?

Holly Rowe has one son, McKylin Jordan Rowe. He was born in 1995 (age 30 in 2025) and graduated from Utah State University with a degree in theatre.

McKylin is an aspiring writer and actor. He has appeared in several shows and short films like The Egos (2016), Existential Mashed Potatoes (2020), American Underdog (2021), and Brotherly Love.

McKylin and his mother co-host the Call Your Mom podcast where they discuss various topics ranging from personal experiences to broader societal issues.

Holly Rowe and McKylin have a close mother-son relationship which shows in their public interactions. While wishing his mother a happy birthday in June 2024, McKylin took the chance to express his love for her, writing on Instagram,

Happy birthday, Momma! I love you so much. You are not only the best possible mom but an insanely amazing person! I love you, mom!

Top 5 facts about veteran sports journalist Holly Rowe. Photo: Wesley Hitt on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Holly Rowe gay?

Holly has never talked about her sexual orientation. She is known for showing support to LGBTQ+ athletes like Scott Frantz who she has interviewed throughout her career.

Where is Holly Rowe from?

The ESPN journalist was born and raised in Woods Cross, Utah. Holly Rowe's family now resides in Salt Lake City, where she owns a house.

In July 2024, Holly's home made the news when a wildfire threatened her neighbourhood, prompting evacuations. She went on X (Twitter) to ask for prayers and later updated her fans, saying her home was safe.

Holly Rowe with her only son, McKylin Rowe. Photo: @mckylinrowe (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Holly Rowe's sports journalism career

After college, Rowe did her internship at CBS Sports from 1991 to 1992. She briefly worked for ABC Sports from 1995 to 1996 and then joined ESPN in 1997 as a part-time sideline reporter.

ESPN made Holly a full-time staff member in 1998. She covers a wide range of sports, including college football, basketball, softball, gymnastics, and volleyball. Rowe has also served as lead sideline reporter for major events like the NCAA Women's College World Series, the WNBA, and the NCAA Final Four.

Holly Rowe's recognition and awards

Holly's outstanding contribution to media and sports journalism has not gone unnoticed. Some of her major accolades include;

Won the 2022 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Reporter

Received the 2022 Mel Greenberg National Media Award from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA)

Was the 2023 Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award Winner for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Made history in 2021 when she became Utah Jazz's first female colour commentator in a game against the Sacramento Kings.

Holly Rowe during a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun on July 14, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Photo: Erica Denhoff

Source: Getty Images

Holly Rowe's cancer battle

Holly was diagnosed with desmoplastic melanoma, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer, in May 2015 after she noticed that a red scar from a previously biopsied mole on her chest kept getting bigger. She underwent surgery to remove the tumour.

In July 2016, Holly received the news that her desmoplastic melanoma had metastasized to her lungs. She then joined a clinical trial at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she received a combination of immunotherapy treatments.

After almost a decade of treatment, Holly revealed in her August 2024 interview with Women's Health that she is cancer-free. She is now a cancer activist and shared in her Q&A with National Cancer Survivors Day that people should focus on prevention to avoid going through her experience.

We need to be talking more about preventing cancer. I am constantly shocked by the number of young people in my oncology and chemo treatment room. We can help survivorship with much more focus on prevention.

Holly Rowe speaks with Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream after winning the Starry 3-Point Contest at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Despite the question 'Is Holly Rowe married?' being common, the veteran journalist has remained tight-lipped on the matter. She is more focused on finding joy in doing the things she loves and being with her loved ones.

