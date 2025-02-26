Draya Michele's dating history: from Chris Brown to Jalen Green

Draya Michele's dating history has not been without controversies following her multiple relations. Despite allegedly dating stars like Chris Brown, P. Diddy, Wiz Khalifa, and Orlando Scandrick, the famous model still believes in love.

Love is love at the end of the day.

Draya Michele and Chris Brown at her birthday party in January 2017. (L) Jalen Green and Draya Michele in July 2024 in Las Vegas. Photos: Tara Ziemba, Vivien Killilea (Modified by editor)

Key takeaways

Draya has rubbed shoulders with many high-profile men in the sports and entertainment arena.

in the sports and entertainment arena. She started dating Orlando Scandrick while filming Basketball Wives LA . They were engaged .

while filming . They . Draya Michele is in a relationship with Jalen Green, and they have since welcomed a daughter.

Draya Michele's profile summary

Full name Andraya Michele Howard Gender Female Date of birth January 23, 1985 Age 40 years old as of 2025 Place of birth Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 57 kg (approx) Mother Valeria Diaz Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jalen Green Children Three Profession Actress, entrepreneur, and model Net worth $600,000 (approx) Social media Instagram

Draya Michele's dating history

The Basketball Wives LA star has had multiple notable relationships with celebrities like Chris Brown, Gilbert Arenas, and Jalen Green. However, this has not gone well with most of her fans.

Despite the backlash, Draya defended her relationships in an interview with TMZ Sports. She said,

I don't know what people's problem is. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird.

Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show held at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium on June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

1. Jason Henriques (2006)

Draya Michele and Jason reportedly dated in 2006. Photos: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images, @drayamichele on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jason Nicholas St Patrick Henriques

Jason Nicholas St Patrick Henriques Nationality : Jamaican

: Jamaican Profession: Disco Jockey

In 2006, Draya was rumoured to be dating Jamaican DJ Jason Henriques. Despite the allegations, neither Draya nor Henriques addressed the dating rumours.

2. Kenyon Martin (May 2007-August 2007)

Draya Michele and Kenyon Martin's relationship lasted about three months. Photos: Prince Williams, Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Full name : Kenyon Lee Martin Sr.

: Kenyon Lee Martin Sr. Date of birth : December 30, 1977

: December 30, 1977 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Former basketball player

In May 2007, Draya Michele reportedly began dating former NBA star Kenyon Martin. However, after three months of dating, they split. Throughout their relationship timeline, the former couple never addressed the dating rumours.

3. Deshawn Stevenson (2007-2008)

Draya Michele was linked to DeShawn Stevenson during her rise to fame. Photos: Michael Hickey, Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Full name : Deshawn Stevenson

: Deshawn Stevenson Date of birth : April 3, 1981

: April 3, 1981 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Retired basketball player

During her rise to popularity, Draya Michele dated former American NBA star Deshawn Stevenson between 2007 and 2008. Their relationship drew much attention in 2011 when she posted throwback pictures of herself with the NBA star with the caption ‘friends’.

4. Jay-Z (2008)

Draya Michele and Jay-Z had an encounter in 2008. Photos: Gilbert Flores, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Full name : Shawn Corey Carter

: Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth : December 4, 1969

: December 4, 1969 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Rapper

In 2008, Draya was rumoured to be dating Jay-Z, a popular rapper. Although they were rumoured to be a couple, details about their relationship remain under wraps.

5. Javaris Crittenton (2008)

Draya Michele and Javaris parted ways several months after being together. Photos: Barry Gossage, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Full name : Javaris Cortez Crittenton

: Javaris Cortez Crittenton Date of birth : December 31, 1987

: December 31, 1987 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired basketball player

Michele reportedly began dating Javaris Crittenton, an American NBA star, in April 2008. Despite the news about their relationship, the former couple never confirmed dating.

6. Gilbert Arenas (2008)

Gilbert Arenas and Draya Michele are said to have dated each other around 2008. Photos: Scott Taetsch, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Full name : Gilbert Jay Arenas Jr.

: Gilbert Jay Arenas Jr. Date of birth : January 6, 1982

: January 6, 1982 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired NBA player

Gilbert Arena began dating the reality star in 2008. Eight years after their relationship ended, the former couple hit the headlines when rumours suggested that Arenas fathered Draya’s son.

7. Paul Pierce (2009)

Paul and Draya's alleged relationship lasted only a month. Photo (L) by Juan Ocampo, (R) John Shearer/Getty Images

Full name : Paul Anthony Pierce

: Paul Anthony Pierce Date of birth: October 13, 1977

October 13, 1977 Nationality: American

American Profession: Former basketball player

Draya Michele reportedly dated popular American NBA star Paul Pierce in January 2009. After over a month of rumoured dating, the couple separated in March 2009.

8. Fabolous (2009)

Neither Draya nor Paul addressed the nature of their relationship. Photos: Thaddaeus McAdams, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Full name: John Davis Jackson

John Davis Jackson Date of birth : November 18, 1977

: November 18, 1977 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Rapper

After her relationship with Paul Pierce, Draya was romantically linked with popular rapper Fabolous. The duo dated for 11 months before walking their separate ways.

9. Lil Wayne (2009)

Draya Michele and Lil Wayne had an encounter in May 2009. Photo (L) by Erika Goldring, (R) Rich Fury/Getty Images

Full name : Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Date of birth: September 22, 1982

September 22, 1982 Nationality: American

American Profession: Rapper

In 2009, Andraya was rumoured to be dating popular rapper Lil Wayne. They reportedly dated for three months before calling off their relationship.

10. Sean “Diddy” Combs (2010)

Diddy and Draya. Photos: Shareif Ziyadat, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Full name : Sean John Combs

: Sean John Combs Date of birth : November 4, 1969

: November 4, 1969 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Rapper

Draya and Diddy reportedly began dating in 2010. They had a discrete relationship.

11. Chris Brown (2012)

Draya Michele and Chris Brown at her birthday party at Liaison Lounge on January 23, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Maurice Brown

: Christopher Maurice Brown Date of birth: May 5, 1989

May 5, 1989 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer and actor

Chris Brown entered a relationship with Michele in 2012. This was after his highly publicized relationship with fellow American singer Rihanna.

During their time together, Brown and Draya appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to show details of their relationship to the public. In an interview, Draya revealed that they decided to end their relationship due to too many differences. She said,

We just went our separate ways and it was just too much fighting and too many differences. I'm very jealous and I'm a very psycho crazy girlfriend. I act like everybody's baby momma.

12. Bernard Berrian (2010-2011)

Michele and Berrian had an encounter in Jun 2010. Photos: NFL, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Full name: Bernard Berrian

Bernard Berrian Date of birth : December 27, 1989

: December 27, 1989 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Former football player

Retired NFL star Bernard Berrian was romantically linked with Draya Michele from June 2010 to June 2011. Despite being public figures, details about their relationship remain scarce in the public domain.

13. Wiz Khalifa (2010)

Draya and Wiz Khalifa were linked together in 2011. Photos: Rodin Eckenroth, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Full name : Cameron Jibril Thomaz

: Cameron Jibril Thomaz Date of birth: September 8, 1987

September 8, 1987 Nationality: American

American Profession: Rapper

Andraya and Wiz Khalifa were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2011. This was after photos of Draya sitting on Khalifa’s lap in an L.A. club were leaked.

Following this untimely event, there were speculations that the rapper had cheated on his then-girlfriend, Amber Rose, with the reality star. However, Draya cleared the air, saying that the pictures were old and that she and Amber were just friends.

14. Ray J (2011-2012)

Media personality Draya Michele and Ray J had an encounter in 2012. Photos: Paras Griffin, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Full name : William Ray Norwood, Jr

: William Ray Norwood, Jr Date of birth: January 17, 1981

January 17, 1981 Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer

Ray J and Draya were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship from August 2011 up to March 2012. Although they dated for seven months, not much about their relationship is known.

15. Game (2012-2013)

Game and Draya's relationship received minimal public attention. Photo by (L) Jon Kopaloff, (R) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Full name: Jayceon Terrell Taylor

Jayceon Terrell Taylor Date of birth : November 29, 1979

: November 29, 1979 Nationality: American

American Profession: Rapper

Tyrell was reportedly Draya Michele’s boyfriend between November 2012 and March 2013. However, their relationship received less public attention.

16. French Montana (2013)

Montana and Michele were often spotted hanging out together. Photos: Jamie McCarthy, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Full name : Karim Kharbouch

: Karim Kharbouch Date of birth : November 9, 1984

: November 9, 1984 Nationality: Moroccan-American

Moroccan-American Profession: Rapper

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana has had a romantic relationship with Draya. The ex-couple reportedly dated for two months in 2013 before ending their relationship.

17. Orlando Scandrick (2013-2019)

Orlando Scandrick (L) and Draya Michele at HEROES at The ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by John Sciulli

Full name: Orlando Lee Scandrick

Orlando Lee Scandrick Date of birth : February 10, 1987

: February 10, 1987 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired football cornerback

Draya Michele dated popular American NFL star Orlando Scandrick. In Draya Michele's relationship history, her relationship with Orlando received the most public attention. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship marred with instances of fights and cheating scandals.

They first got together in July 2013 before getting engaged on August 21, 2015. During their time together, they welcomed a son named Jru, born on April 8, 2016.

18. Tyrod Tylor (2020-2023)

Tyrod Taylor and Draya Michele at the Willy Chavarria fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 15, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Udo Salters/Getty Images

Full name: Tyrod Diallo Taylor

Tyrod Diallo Taylor Date of birth : August 3, 1989

: August 3, 1989 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Football player

After her relationship with Orlando, Draya Michele pursued a relationship with NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The duo kept their relationship under wraps, barely posting each other on social media.

19. Jalen Green

Draya and Jalen Green at The h.wood Group's 10th annual red, white & bootsy, at Nobu Malibu on July 04, 2024, in Malibu, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Full name : Jalen Romande Green

: Jalen Romande Green Date of birth : February 9, 2002

: February 9, 2002 Nationality : American

: American Profession: Professional basketball player

Michele was spotted rooting for Green at Toyota Center, which sparked speculations about them being a couple. The couple made their relationship official in August 2023, which attracted criticism about their 18-year age gap.

The two welcomed a daughter in May 2024 during Mother‘s Day. Following her birth, Draya took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter. She said,

In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.

FAQs

Andraya Michele Howard is an American actress, fashion designer, and media personality. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who is Draya Michele’s ex-husband?

Draya Michele has never been married. However, she was previously engaged to American football player Orlando Scandrick from 2015 to 2019.

Draya Michele is one of the world’s most famous models and reality stars who has been linked with popular stars. Photo: @drayamichele on Instagram (modified by author)

How long have Draya and Jalen been together?

The duo have been together for over a year now. Draya Michele and Jalen Green have been romantically linked since August 2023.

Draya Michele dated Chris Brown for around 9 months in 2012. This was after Chris had separated from his then-girlfriend Rihanna in a messy situation.

Who is Draya Michele's second baby daddy?

Draya Michele's second baby daddy is Orlando Scandrick. They welcomed their son, Jru Scandrick, on April 8, 2016.

Draya Michele has been linked to several basketball stars, including Kenyon Martin, DeShawn Stevenson, Javaris Crittenton, Gilbert Arenas, and Paul Pierce. She is dating Jalen Green, who plays for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

Trivia

Draya was born Andraya Michele Howard on January 23, 1985, in Reading, Pennsylvania, USA.

Draya was part of the Basketball Wives LA cast and left the show at the end of the fourth season in 2015.

cast and left the show at the end of the fourth season in 2015. Michele owns several fashion lines, including Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco.

Draya Michele's net worth is estimated at $600,000.

Draya Michele has three children: Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick, and a daughter born in May 2024 with Jalen Green.

Draya Michele's dating history is marked by high-profile connections with athletes and entertainers. From Chris Brown to Orlando Scandrick, her romantic life has often been a topic of public interest. She is in a relationship with NBA player Jalen Green, and they have a daughter.

