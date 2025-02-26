Draya Michele's dating history: from Chris Brown to Jalen Green
Draya Michele's dating history has not been without controversies following her multiple relations. Despite allegedly dating stars like Chris Brown, P. Diddy, Wiz Khalifa, and Orlando Scandrick, the famous model still believes in love.
Love is love at the end of the day.
Key takeaways
- Draya has rubbed shoulders with many high-profile men in the sports and entertainment arena.
- She started dating Orlando Scandrick while filming Basketball Wives LA. They were engaged.
- Draya Michele is in a relationship with Jalen Green, and they have since welcomed a daughter.
Draya Michele's profile summary
|Full name
|Andraya Michele Howard
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|January 23, 1985
|Age
|40 years old as of 2025
|Place of birth
|Reading, Pennsylvania, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|57 kg (approx)
|Mother
|Valeria Diaz
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Jalen Green
|Children
|Three
|Profession
|Actress, entrepreneur, and model
|Net worth
|$600,000 (approx)
|Social media
Draya Michele's dating history
The Basketball Wives LA star has had multiple notable relationships with celebrities like Chris Brown, Gilbert Arenas, and Jalen Green. However, this has not gone well with most of her fans.
Despite the backlash, Draya defended her relationships in an interview with TMZ Sports. She said,
I don't know what people's problem is. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird.
1. Jason Henriques (2006)
- Full name: Jason Nicholas St Patrick Henriques
- Nationality: Jamaican
- Profession: Disco Jockey
In 2006, Draya was rumoured to be dating Jamaican DJ Jason Henriques. Despite the allegations, neither Draya nor Henriques addressed the dating rumours.
2. Kenyon Martin (May 2007-August 2007)
- Full name: Kenyon Lee Martin Sr.
- Date of birth: December 30, 1977
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Former basketball player
In May 2007, Draya Michele reportedly began dating former NBA star Kenyon Martin. However, after three months of dating, they split. Throughout their relationship timeline, the former couple never addressed the dating rumours.
3. Deshawn Stevenson (2007-2008)
- Full name: Deshawn Stevenson
- Date of birth: April 3, 1981
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Retired basketball player
During her rise to popularity, Draya Michele dated former American NBA star Deshawn Stevenson between 2007 and 2008. Their relationship drew much attention in 2011 when she posted throwback pictures of herself with the NBA star with the caption ‘friends’.
4. Jay-Z (2008)
- Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
- Date of birth: December 4, 1969
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper
In 2008, Draya was rumoured to be dating Jay-Z, a popular rapper. Although they were rumoured to be a couple, details about their relationship remain under wraps.
5. Javaris Crittenton (2008)
- Full name: Javaris Cortez Crittenton
- Date of birth: December 31, 1987
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Retired basketball player
Michele reportedly began dating Javaris Crittenton, an American NBA star, in April 2008. Despite the news about their relationship, the former couple never confirmed dating.
6. Gilbert Arenas (2008)
- Full name: Gilbert Jay Arenas Jr.
- Date of birth: January 6, 1982
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Retired NBA player
Gilbert Arena began dating the reality star in 2008. Eight years after their relationship ended, the former couple hit the headlines when rumours suggested that Arenas fathered Draya’s son.
7. Paul Pierce (2009)
- Full name: Paul Anthony Pierce
- Date of birth: October 13, 1977
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Former basketball player
Draya Michele reportedly dated popular American NBA star Paul Pierce in January 2009. After over a month of rumoured dating, the couple separated in March 2009.
8. Fabolous (2009)
- Full name: John Davis Jackson
- Date of birth: November 18, 1977
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper
After her relationship with Paul Pierce, Draya was romantically linked with popular rapper Fabolous. The duo dated for 11 months before walking their separate ways.
9. Lil Wayne (2009)
- Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
- Date of birth: September 22, 1982
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper
In 2009, Andraya was rumoured to be dating popular rapper Lil Wayne. They reportedly dated for three months before calling off their relationship.
10. Sean “Diddy” Combs (2010)
- Full name: Sean John Combs
- Date of birth: November 4, 1969
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper
Draya and Diddy reportedly began dating in 2010. They had a discrete relationship.
11. Chris Brown (2012)
- Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown
- Date of birth: May 5, 1989
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer and actor
Chris Brown entered a relationship with Michele in 2012. This was after his highly publicized relationship with fellow American singer Rihanna.
During their time together, Brown and Draya appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to show details of their relationship to the public. In an interview, Draya revealed that they decided to end their relationship due to too many differences. She said,
We just went our separate ways and it was just too much fighting and too many differences. I'm very jealous and I'm a very psycho crazy girlfriend. I act like everybody's baby momma.
12. Bernard Berrian (2010-2011)
- Full name: Bernard Berrian
- Date of birth: December 27, 1989
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Former football player
Retired NFL star Bernard Berrian was romantically linked with Draya Michele from June 2010 to June 2011. Despite being public figures, details about their relationship remain scarce in the public domain.
13. Wiz Khalifa (2010)
- Full name: Cameron Jibril Thomaz
- Date of birth: September 8, 1987
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper
Andraya and Wiz Khalifa were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2011. This was after photos of Draya sitting on Khalifa’s lap in an L.A. club were leaked.
Following this untimely event, there were speculations that the rapper had cheated on his then-girlfriend, Amber Rose, with the reality star. However, Draya cleared the air, saying that the pictures were old and that she and Amber were just friends.
14. Ray J (2011-2012)
- Full name: William Ray Norwood, Jr
- Date of birth: January 17, 1981
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Singer
Ray J and Draya were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship from August 2011 up to March 2012. Although they dated for seven months, not much about their relationship is known.
15. Game (2012-2013)
- Full name: Jayceon Terrell Taylor
- Date of birth: November 29, 1979
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper
Tyrell was reportedly Draya Michele’s boyfriend between November 2012 and March 2013. However, their relationship received less public attention.
16. French Montana (2013)
- Full name: Karim Kharbouch
- Date of birth: November 9, 1984
- Nationality: Moroccan-American
- Profession: Rapper
Moroccan-American rapper French Montana has had a romantic relationship with Draya. The ex-couple reportedly dated for two months in 2013 before ending their relationship.
17. Orlando Scandrick (2013-2019)
- Full name: Orlando Lee Scandrick
- Date of birth: February 10, 1987
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Retired football cornerback
Draya Michele dated popular American NFL star Orlando Scandrick. In Draya Michele's relationship history, her relationship with Orlando received the most public attention. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship marred with instances of fights and cheating scandals.
They first got together in July 2013 before getting engaged on August 21, 2015. During their time together, they welcomed a son named Jru, born on April 8, 2016.
18. Tyrod Tylor (2020-2023)
- Full name: Tyrod Diallo Taylor
- Date of birth: August 3, 1989
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Football player
After her relationship with Orlando, Draya Michele pursued a relationship with NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The duo kept their relationship under wraps, barely posting each other on social media.
19. Jalen Green
- Full name: Jalen Romande Green
- Date of birth: February 9, 2002
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Professional basketball player
Michele was spotted rooting for Green at Toyota Center, which sparked speculations about them being a couple. The couple made their relationship official in August 2023, which attracted criticism about their 18-year age gap.
The two welcomed a daughter in May 2024 during Mother‘s Day. Following her birth, Draya took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter. She said,
In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.
FAQs
Andraya Michele Howard is an American actress, fashion designer, and media personality. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
Who is Draya Michele’s ex-husband?
Draya Michele has never been married. However, she was previously engaged to American football player Orlando Scandrick from 2015 to 2019.
How long have Draya and Jalen been together?
The duo have been together for over a year now. Draya Michele and Jalen Green have been romantically linked since August 2023.
Did Draya date Chris Brown?
Draya Michele dated Chris Brown for around 9 months in 2012. This was after Chris had separated from his then-girlfriend Rihanna in a messy situation.
Who is Draya Michele's second baby daddy?
Draya Michele's second baby daddy is Orlando Scandrick. They welcomed their son, Jru Scandrick, on April 8, 2016.
What NBA player did Draya Michele date?
Draya Michele has been linked to several basketball stars, including Kenyon Martin, DeShawn Stevenson, Javaris Crittenton, Gilbert Arenas, and Paul Pierce. She is dating Jalen Green, who plays for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.
Trivia
- Draya was born Andraya Michele Howard on January 23, 1985, in Reading, Pennsylvania, USA.
- Draya was part of the Basketball Wives LA cast and left the show at the end of the fourth season in 2015.
- Michele owns several fashion lines, including Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco.
- Draya Michele's net worth is estimated at $600,000.
- Draya Michele has three children: Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick, and a daughter born in May 2024 with Jalen Green.
Draya Michele's dating history is marked by high-profile connections with athletes and entertainers. From Chris Brown to Orlando Scandrick, her romantic life has often been a topic of public interest. She is in a relationship with NBA player Jalen Green, and they have a daughter.
