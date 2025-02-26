Global site navigation

Draya Michele's dating history: from Chris Brown to Jalen Green
Celebrity biographies

Draya Michele's dating history: from Chris Brown to Jalen Green

by  Bennett Yates 8 min read

Draya Michele's dating history has not been without controversies following her multiple relations. Despite allegedly dating stars like Chris Brown, P. Diddy, Wiz Khalifa, and Orlando Scandrick, the famous model still believes in love.

Love is love at the end of the day.
Draya Michele's boyfriends and dating history include Chris Brown and Jalen Green
Draya Michele and Chris Brown at her birthday party in January 2017. (L) Jalen Green and Draya Michele in July 2024 in Las Vegas. Photos: Tara Ziemba, Vivien Killilea (Modified by editor)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Draya has rubbed shoulders with many high-profile men in the sports and entertainment arena.
  • She started dating Orlando Scandrick while filming Basketball Wives LA. They were engaged.
  • Draya Michele is in a relationship with Jalen Green, and they have since welcomed a daughter.

Draya Michele's profile summary

Full nameAndraya Michele Howard
GenderFemale
Date of birthJanuary 23, 1985
Age 40 years old as of 2025
Place of birthReading, Pennsylvania, United States
Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality American
EthnicityMixed
Height5 feet 7 inches
Weight57 kg (approx)
MotherValeria Diaz
Relationship status Dating
Boyfriend Jalen Green
ChildrenThree
ProfessionActress, entrepreneur, and model
Net worth $600,000 (approx)
Social mediaInstagram

Draya Michele's dating history

The Basketball Wives LA star has had multiple notable relationships with celebrities like Chris Brown, Gilbert Arenas, and Jalen Green. However, this has not gone well with most of her fans.

Despite the backlash, Draya defended her relationships in an interview with TMZ Sports. She said,

I don't know what people's problem is. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird.
Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show
Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show held at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium on June 9, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores
Source: Original

1. Jason Henriques (2006)

Draya Michele and Jason Instagram captions
Draya Michele and Jason reportedly dated in 2006. Photos: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images, @drayamichele on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Jason Nicholas St Patrick Henriques
  • Nationality: Jamaican
  • Profession: Disco Jockey

In 2006, Draya was rumoured to be dating Jamaican DJ Jason Henriques. Despite the allegations, neither Draya nor Henriques addressed the dating rumours.

2. Kenyon Martin (May 2007-August 2007)

Draya Michele and former boyfriend Kenyon Martin
Draya Michele and Kenyon Martin's relationship lasted about three months. Photos: Prince Williams, Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kenyon Lee Martin Sr.
  • Date of birth: December 30, 1977
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Former basketball player

In May 2007, Draya Michele reportedly began dating former NBA star Kenyon Martin. However, after three months of dating, they split. Throughout their relationship timeline, the former couple never addressed the dating rumours.

3. Deshawn Stevenson (2007-2008)

Deshawn Stevenson and Draya Michele
Draya Michele was linked to DeShawn Stevenson during her rise to fame. Photos: Michael Hickey, Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Deshawn Stevenson
  • Date of birth: April 3, 1981
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Retired basketball player

During her rise to popularity, Draya Michele dated former American NBA star Deshawn Stevenson between 2007 and 2008. Their relationship drew much attention in 2011 when she posted throwback pictures of herself with the NBA star with the caption ‘friends’.

4. Jay-Z (2008)

Jay-Z and Draya Michele
Draya Michele and Jay-Z had an encounter in 2008. Photos: Gilbert Flores, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
  • Date of birth: December 4, 1969
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Rapper

In 2008, Draya was rumoured to be dating Jay-Z, a popular rapper. Although they were rumoured to be a couple, details about their relationship remain under wraps.

5. Javaris Crittenton (2008)

Javaris Crittenton and Draya Michele
Draya Michele and Javaris parted ways several months after being together. Photos: Barry Gossage, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Javaris Cortez Crittenton
  • Date of birth: December 31, 1987
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Retired basketball player

Michele reportedly began dating Javaris Crittenton, an American NBA star, in April 2008. Despite the news about their relationship, the former couple never confirmed dating.

6. Gilbert Arenas (2008)

Gilbert Arenas and Draya Michele
Gilbert Arenas and Draya Michele are said to have dated each other around 2008. Photos: Scott Taetsch, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gilbert Jay Arenas Jr.
  • Date of birth: January 6, 1982
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Retired NBA player

Gilbert Arena began dating the reality star in 2008. Eight years after their relationship ended, the former couple hit the headlines when rumours suggested that Arenas fathered Draya’s son.

7. Paul Pierce (2009)

Paul Pierce and Draya Michele
Paul and Draya's alleged relationship lasted only a month. Photo (L) by Juan Ocampo, (R) John Shearer/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Paul Anthony Pierce
  • Date of birth: October 13, 1977
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Former basketball player

Draya Michele reportedly dated popular American NBA star Paul Pierce in January 2009. After over a month of rumoured dating, the couple separated in March 2009.

8. Fabolous (2009)

Fabulous and Draya Michele
Neither Draya nor Paul addressed the nature of their relationship. Photos: Thaddaeus McAdams, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Davis Jackson
  • Date of birth: November 18, 1977
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Rapper

After her relationship with Paul Pierce, Draya was romantically linked with popular rapper Fabolous. The duo dated for 11 months before walking their separate ways.

9. Lil Wayne (2009)

Lil Wayne and Draya
Draya Michele and Lil Wayne had an encounter in May 2009. Photo (L) by Erika Goldring, (R) Rich Fury/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
  • Date of birth: September 22, 1982
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Rapper

In 2009, Andraya was rumoured to be dating popular rapper Lil Wayne. They reportedly dated for three months before calling off their relationship.

10. Sean “Diddy” Combs (2010)

Diddy and Draya
Diddy and Draya. Photos: Shareif Ziyadat, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sean John Combs
  • Date of birth: November 4, 1969
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Rapper

Draya and Diddy reportedly began dating in 2010. They had a discrete relationship.

11. Chris Brown (2012)

Draya Michele and Chris Brown at her birthday party
Draya Michele and Chris Brown at her birthday party at Liaison Lounge on January 23, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown
  • Date of birth: May 5, 1989
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer and actor

Chris Brown entered a relationship with Michele in 2012. This was after his highly publicized relationship with fellow American singer Rihanna.

During their time together, Brown and Draya appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to show details of their relationship to the public. In an interview, Draya revealed that they decided to end their relationship due to too many differences. She said,

We just went our separate ways and it was just too much fighting and too many differences. I'm very jealous and I'm a very psycho crazy girlfriend. I act like everybody's baby momma.

12. Bernard Berrian (2010-2011)

Bernard Berrian and Draya Michele
Michele and Berrian had an encounter in Jun 2010. Photos: NFL, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bernard Berrian
  • Date of birth: December 27, 1989
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Former football player

Retired NFL star Bernard Berrian was romantically linked with Draya Michele from June 2010 to June 2011. Despite being public figures, details about their relationship remain scarce in the public domain.

13. Wiz Khalifa (2010)

Wiz Khalifa and Draya Michele
Draya and Wiz Khalifa were linked together in 2011. Photos: Rodin Eckenroth, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cameron Jibril Thomaz
  • Date of birth: September 8, 1987
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Rapper

Andraya and Wiz Khalifa were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2011. This was after photos of Draya sitting on Khalifa’s lap in an L.A. club were leaked.

Following this untimely event, there were speculations that the rapper had cheated on his then-girlfriend, Amber Rose, with the reality star. However, Draya cleared the air, saying that the pictures were old and that she and Amber were just friends.

14. Ray J (2011-2012)

Ray J and Draya Michele
Media personality Draya Michele and Ray J had an encounter in 2012. Photos: Paras Griffin, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Ray Norwood, Jr
  • Date of birth: January 17, 1981
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Singer

Ray J and Draya were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship from August 2011 up to March 2012. Although they dated for seven months, not much about their relationship is known.

15. Game (2012-2013)

Game and Draya Michele
Game and Draya's relationship received minimal public attention. Photo by (L) Jon Kopaloff, (R) Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jayceon Terrell Taylor
  • Date of birth: November 29, 1979
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Rapper

Tyrell was reportedly Draya Michele’s boyfriend between November 2012 and March 2013. However, their relationship received less public attention.

16. French Montana (2013)

French Montana and Draya Michele
Montana and Michele were often spotted hanging out together. Photos: Jamie McCarthy, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Karim Kharbouch
  • Date of birth: November 9, 1984
  • Nationality: Moroccan-American
  • Profession: Rapper

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana has had a romantic relationship with Draya. The ex-couple reportedly dated for two months in 2013 before ending their relationship.

17. Orlando Scandrick (2013-2019)

Orlando Scandrick (L) and Draya Michele at HEROES
Orlando Scandrick (L) and Draya Michele at HEROES at The ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by John Sciulli
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Orlando Lee Scandrick
  • Date of birth: February 10, 1987
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Retired football cornerback

Draya Michele dated popular American NFL star Orlando Scandrick. In Draya Michele's relationship history, her relationship with Orlando received the most public attention. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship marred with instances of fights and cheating scandals.

They first got together in July 2013 before getting engaged on August 21, 2015. During their time together, they welcomed a son named Jru, born on April 8, 2016.

18. Tyrod Tylor (2020-2023)

Tyrod Taylor and Draya Michele at the Willy Chavarria fashion show
Tyrod Taylor and Draya Michele at the Willy Chavarria fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 15, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Udo Salters/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tyrod Diallo Taylor
  • Date of birth: August 3, 1989
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Football player

After her relationship with Orlando, Draya Michele pursued a relationship with NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The duo kept their relationship under wraps, barely posting each other on social media.

19. Jalen Green

Draya and Jalen Green at Nobu Malibu
Draya and Jalen Green at The h.wood Group's 10th annual red, white & bootsy, at Nobu Malibu on July 04, 2024, in Malibu, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jalen Romande Green
  • Date of birth: February 9, 2002
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Professional basketball player

Michele was spotted rooting for Green at Toyota Center, which sparked speculations about them being a couple. The couple made their relationship official in August 2023, which attracted criticism about their 18-year age gap.

The two welcomed a daughter in May 2024 during Mother‘s Day. Following her birth, Draya took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter. She said,

In 2021 on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.

FAQs

Andraya Michele Howard is an American actress, fashion designer, and media personality. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who is Draya Michele’s ex-husband?

Draya Michele has never been married. However, she was previously engaged to American football player Orlando Scandrick from 2015 to 2019.

Draya Michele's dating history
Draya Michele is one of the world’s most famous models and reality stars who has been linked with popular stars. Photo: @drayamichele on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

How long have Draya and Jalen been together?

The duo have been together for over a year now. Draya Michele and Jalen Green have been romantically linked since August 2023.

Did Draya date Chris Brown?

Draya Michele dated Chris Brown for around 9 months in 2012. This was after Chris had separated from his then-girlfriend Rihanna in a messy situation.

Who is Draya Michele's second baby daddy?

Draya Michele's second baby daddy is Orlando Scandrick. They welcomed their son, Jru Scandrick, on April 8, 2016.

What NBA player did Draya Michele date?

Draya Michele has been linked to several basketball stars, including Kenyon Martin, DeShawn Stevenson, Javaris Crittenton, Gilbert Arenas, and Paul Pierce. She is dating Jalen Green, who plays for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

Trivia

  • Draya was born Andraya Michele Howard on January 23, 1985, in Reading, Pennsylvania, USA.
  • Draya was part of the Basketball Wives LA cast and left the show at the end of the fourth season in 2015.
  • Michele owns several fashion lines, including Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco.
  • Draya Michele's net worth is estimated at $600,000.
  • Draya Michele has three children: Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick, and a daughter born in May 2024 with Jalen Green.

Draya Michele's dating history is marked by high-profile connections with athletes and entertainers. From Chris Brown to Orlando Scandrick, her romantic life has often been a topic of public interest. She is in a relationship with NBA player Jalen Green, and they have a daughter.

