Award-winning South African actor SK Khoza recently marked his birthday with a heart full of gratitude

The Kings of Joburg star penned a loving message dedicated to his fans and others on Instagram

Social media users celebrated the former The Queen star, and the birthday wishes kept flooding in

SK Khoza thanks fans for birthday messages

The talented, award-winning actor SK Khoza's heart was full after the love he received on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, a beaming Khoza posted a video showing off his drip and attached a heartfelt note to the people who held him down.

The Kings of Joburg star celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. SK Khoza used this significant day as a reminder to people that happiness is key.

"Happiness is all that matters. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, much appreciated."

Fans hail SK Khoza

Taking to the comments section, fans sent loving messages to the former The Queen actor. The love kept on flowing.

Swazy M said:

"Happpppy birthday, famooo."

Salu Ngwenya gushed:

"My favourite actor. A very happy birthday, stay blessed."

Sindiswa Hlase hailed:

"Bhuti wami. All the best wishes."

Msh Bela said:

"Happy birthday sthandwa, cheers, to a new year and new blessings."

Kido Mokobocho stated:

"Blessed birthday to more life, great health, long life, and lots of wisdom."

Siya Shamase celebrated:

"Come on with it."

Simphiwe Toto gushed:

"Sthandwa sam bandla. May the good Lord our Father grant you many more years to come, Happy birthday day."

Thulisiwe Cox said:

"Happy birthday, cuz."

Weezy wished:

"May God favour you, man of valour."

Blvck Girl Magic said:

"A very elated birthday brother! Our very own Shaka. I pray God blesses you abundantly."

Khoza's message shows growth and maturity, looking at the drama he faced in the past.

SK Khoza on retirement rumours

The actor and his talented brother Abdul Khoza almost sent fans into a tailspin when they hinted at leaving the acting industry. However, he clarified during an interview with Sunday World that they left the toxic part of the industry and embraced change.

“We are not done with the entertainment industry, but we are done with mediocrity. You may receive a role, everything seems fine, and you sign the contract; however, many productions now fail to pay actors at the end of the month while still expecting them to work,” he wrote.

Khoza complained about the cost production companies commit to, but when it comes to paying actors, they refuse.

“In any production, cars get hired, wardrobes are bought, and catering and locations are hired because you cannot get to shoot without those, but come month-end, actors are not paid without an explanation; we are tired of that,” he said.

The Khoza brothers pull heartstrings

In a previous report from Briefly News, SK Khoza and Abdul embraced one another in a heartfelt video.

The brothers were in a restaurant, and they were excited to see one another. SK said he would do anything for his siblings.

