South African actress Rami Chuene recently marked another year around the sun

Former The Queen star shared on social media that she was celebrating her 50th birthday on Thursday, 3 July 2025

Rami Chuene also posted a heartwarming birthday message to herself on her Instagram post

Actress Rami Chuene turned 50.

Source: Getty Images

South African popular actress Rami Chuene recently marked yet another around-the-clock.

Earlier on, the star who opened up about some struggles South African actors face, celebrated his birthday on Thursday, 3 July 2025, as she turned 50. Chuene posted a gorgeous picture of herself and paired it with a heartwarming message for herself on her special day.

She wrote:

"The Year of Jubilee- the year of liberation, restoration, rejoicing and a fresh start. It also represents a time of experiencing God’s grace and mercy. We are reminded that, despite trials, God’s love and mercy remain ever at work, guiding humanity towards a future of light and reconciliation. Thirty years ago, fifty was so far, so old, so elderly and today here we are!"

Rami Chuene further explained how life in her fifties now feels, and how she now refuses to leave her house after 7 pm:

"he anticipation of getting home and refusing to go out after 7 pm? The way we used to think our parents were dramatic! And yet, I’m loving every second of it. Go monaaate maan! I wouldn’t change a thing! My heart is full, my spirit is at ease, and my soul is content. For this 50th birthday, all the ones before and the ones still come by God’s grace, I am truly grateful. What a ride, what a life! Hello Fifty," she said.

See the post below:

Netizens wish Rami Chuene a happy birthday

Shortly after the star made it known that she was celebrating her birthday, many celebrities also wished her a happy birthday. Here's what they had to say:

Actress Zenande Mfenyane wrote:

"Happy Happy, my Ramz. This caption is so entertaining to read, I totally read it in your voice 😂 I love you loads Boo Mma."

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi said:

"Yhu, if this is how 50 looks, no one has any excuse! Happy Birthday, my fabulous, dark dindy."

Actress Sindi Dlathu responded:

"Happy Birthday my fellow crazian."

Media personality Thando Thabethe replied:

"I love you so much my Ramz!!! May God grant you all your wildest dreams…happy birthday."

TV presenter Gabisile Tshabalala commented:

"Mara nkare 50 is the new 30 waitsi! My 50-year-old ba kgale looked very old back then 😂Lona lere jesa kadi pipe mommy😍 happy blessed my queen."

renatestuurman mentioned:

"And just like that, it’s the Jubilee, my friend! Happy Birthday. I love you long time."

Netizens wished Rami Chuene a happy birthday.

Source: Instagram

Nandi Nyembe thanks Mzansi for donating

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Nyembe appreciated South Africans for supporting her financially during a very difficult period in her life.

Nyembe faced income problems as well as health issues, and is wheelchair bound. She also spoke about the difficulties that actors face. She responded to the people who said they should save their money, saying they have no means to do so.

"In our industry, you can advise people to save money, but you cannot save it because once you get a gig now and you get that money, that money should last you until another project. What if you get that project after two years? However, that money will be gone because it is what you survived with," Nandi Nyembe said in an interview.

