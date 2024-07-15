Thando Thabethe expressed her love and appreciation for Rami Chuene in a heartfelt birthday post

Thando Thabethe poured her heart out in a touching birthday post for fellow actress Rami Chuene. The star shared pictures from their day out alongside a sweet caption.

Thando Thabethe celebrated Rami Chuene on her birthday.

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe appreciates Rami Chuene on her birthday

Thando Thabethe recently gave Rami Chuene her flowers while she can still smell them. The actresses who have been in the industry for years formed a close relationship over time.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thando Thabethe shared cute pictures from their day out and showered the thespian with love. She appreciated her for playing the big sister role in her life. She also expressed her love for Rami. She wrote:

"My Rami ♥️ How do I express my love for you! My self tape queen, my big sisy, I love you big!!! Thank you for being the big sissie I never knew I needed. Belated happy birthday."

Thando Thabethe's tribute to Rami Chuene warms Mzansi's hearts

Social media users loved the actress' close relationship. Fans also couldn't get over how cute Rami and Thando looked in their pictures.

@mimireyza commented:

"Living the Golden Girl dream. Sunshine and fresh air. ❤️"

@kweeniemhffhj added:

"Happy birthday Queen we appreciate you."

@iamsaidifulukiya said:

"Hello beautiful ladies ❤️"

@peterndalamo wrote:

"Happy birthday @ramichuene you are very beautiful inside & out....Love you lots ❤️"

@mutsa.hazel commented:

"How to ruin Christmas coming out soon"

