Herman Mashaba stated that his party would join the government if President Cyril Ramaphosa asked

The ActionSA leader previously said he wouldn’t work with the African National Congress, not even in 300 years

South Africans accused Mashaba of being a turncoat, saying that he was selling out for a position

South Africans are roasting Herman Mashaba for changing his tune and saying he would join the government if the President asked. Image: Ivan Pantic/ Felix Dlangamandla

South Africans are accusing Herman Mashaba of selling out after he admitted that he would happily join President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet if ever asked.

The ActionSA leader has been outspoken in his criticism of the African National Congress, previously stating that he would never get in bed with the party.

Mashaba has now changed his stance, saying that if it was the President’s prerogative that ActionSA becomes part of the government, they would accept.

“If it does happen that he invites ActionSA to be part of that government, we will gladly participate in ensuring that we keep our country stable,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba made the comments during an interview with Xoli Mngambi on Newzroom Afrika on 1 April 2025.

Mashaba and ActionSA’s previous comments about ANC

Mashaba’s comments about joining the government are a far departure from what he’s previously said. After the local government elections in November 2021, he ruled out the possibility of working with the ANC, even though the party approached him.

“The only party that approached me informally is the ANC, and I have asked them to wait for my call, but I know that it will not happen, not even in 300 years,” he said at the time.

ActionSA have also described the Government of National Unity (GNU) as an Instagram government, with National Chairperson Michael Beaumont saying they had no regrets about not joining the GNU.

ActionSA partners with ANC in Johannesburg

Mashaba changed his tune in December 2024 when his party worked with the ANC to form a coalition government in Johannesburg. He explained that he only did so because the ANC had been humbled in the National Elections.

ActionSA recently also partnered with the ANC to allow for the adoption of the 2025 budget. Mashaba’s party supported the fiscal framework on condition that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana find an alternative to the Value-Added Tax within 30 days.

South Africans roast Mashaba for statement

Social media users were unhappy with Mashaba’s change of tune, accusing him of selling out.

Malema Mongatane said:

“Congrats to him. He should just merge with the ANC since they share the same values of corruption.”

Molly Anthoo stated:

“He should be ashamed of himself. He sold the poor people of this country with the VAT increase for his political gain.”

Vuyo Zwane added:

“That's why he betrayed the vast majority, to be part of the government by voting with the ANC for the fiscal budget framework. Just to be rewarded for positions at our expense.”

Charlie Baloyi noted:

“The guy who for the last 10 years didn't want anything to do with the corrupt ANC.”

Siya Lolonga asked:

“Who still takes him seriously? 🤭 He is such a flipflop of note.”

Siyabonga Madoda Mdlalose stated:

“I am disappointed at him. I used to think that he is there for people. He has shown us his true colours.”

Charmaine Clinton said:

“Turncoat. He just showed his true colours.”

