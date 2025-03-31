Global site navigation

Thabo Mbeki Urges Afrikaners To Address Grievances Through National Dialogue, Not by Engaging the US
South Africa

by  Byron Pillay 3 min read
  • Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on Afrikaners’ claims that they were targeted by the government
  • The former president called on disgruntled citizens to discuss their grievances in a national dialogue
  • Mbeki’s comments come after AfriForum and Solidarity visited the USA to seek intervention

Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

GAUTENG – Former State President Thabo Mbeki has urged disgruntled Afrikaners to discuss their grievances nationally instead of seeking international support.

The African National Congress (ANC) stalwart made the statement while addressing students at the University of South Africa (UNISA) on 28 March 2025.

His comments come after lobby groups, AfriForum and Solidarity, visited the United States of America at the end of February 2025 to seek intervention from Donald Trump’s administration.

The groups went to the USA after claiming that Afrikaner culture was under threat due to laws passed by the South African government.

Mbeki encourages national dialogue

Addressing the ongoing claims of discrimination within the country by many Afrikaners, Mbeki emphasised the need for national dialogue.

“I have heard some of the issues raised by some of our Afrikaner compatriots when they talk about alienation in society. I have said the best place to discuss those matters is in the national dialogue,” he said.

The former ANC president added that instead of people going to Washington to air their views, they needed to present it nationally so all South Africans could weigh in on it.

“If you say my cultural rights as an Afrikaner are being denied, say it in the national dialogue and produce evidence so that us as South Africans can discuss what needs to be done.

“The answer won’t come from Washington, it must come from here,” Mbeki stated.
What you need to know about AfriForum and Solidarity’s engagement with the USA

South Africans divided by Mbeki’s comments

The former president’s statement caused a stir online as social media users shared different views.

Zanele Mkosi said:

“If AfriForum continues to contact other countries for South African affairs, the ANC should also visit Zimbabwe to be advised by ZANU PF on how to solve the land issue in the country.

Lobi Clvester added:

“We are on the right track. This is the best South Africa since 1994. The leadership we have is quite all alright. AfriForum will run around until they fall into the sea.”

Rudolf En Lorrainne Henning argued:

“Why did the ANC run to Washington in the eighties? The same reason.”

Johan Kuit stated:

“They learned from the ANC, who showed everyone how it is done, to involve the world. Now they want to cry foul.”

Brej Bouangui explained:

“If an American does the same in the USA, it will be considered as an act of high treason. And we all know how high treason is punished in the USA. People play in South Africa. They think they're above the law.”

Zal Manashewitz said:

“They ran to Washington because no one listens to them.”

ANC to engage with AfriForum and Solidarity

In a related article, the ANC stated it would have a sit-down with AfriForum and Solidarity over their grievances.

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane explained that they would discuss the groups’ role in tensions between the US and SA.

Briefly News reported that Mokonyane stated that that the country could not be in a situation where it was comfortable with a minority leading the majority.

