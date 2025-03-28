A group of Afrikaners gathered at the United States Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa in Pretoria

The group wanted action taken against Julius Malema over the singing of the Kill the Boer song

They also handed over a memorandum raising concerns about the racist laws in the country

A group of Afrikaners gathered at the US Embassy in Pretoria to voice concerns over numerous issues, including Julius Malema. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ @DisprinXtra

GAUTENG – Julius Malema’s recent singing of the Kill the Boer struggle song has fuelled further divide in the country and led to some wanting action taken against him.

A group of Afrikaners gathered at the US Embassy in Pretoria on Friday, 28 March, saying that the Red Berets leader should be arrested.

The group marched to the embassy to also hand over a memorandum with some of their concerns about what was going on in the country.

Afrikaners want action taken against Malema

According to The South African, the group had placards that read “Malema needs to go to jail” and another that said “100% white genocide”. There were also “Make South Africa Great Again” signs, in reference to Donald Trump’s phrase about making America great again.

One of the speakers stated that there was hate speech in the country that targeted white people, but nothing was done about it.

Lobby group AfriForum recently tried to argue that the Kill the Boer song was hate speech, but the Constitutional Court dismissed their application to appeal a ruling that it wasn’t.

Group unhappy with Expropriation Act, BELA Bill

The group also raised their concerns with what they described as racist laws, including the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), the Expropriation Act and the BELA Bill. They also raised concerns about white genocide in the country.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently claimed that the media in South Africa was not reporting on the white genocide cases in the country.

Author Dan Roodt, who recently made headlines for controversially tweeting a false statement about the pilot who died at the West Coast Airshow, was also at the gathering and also doubled down on claims that there was white genocide in the country.

AfriForum slams Constitutional Court ruling

Briefly News also reported that AfriForum expressed unhappiness with the Constitutional Court.

The lobby group accused the judges of using their personal ideologies to interpret the Constitution.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel also took issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa for not condemning the singing of the song.

