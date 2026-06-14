South African comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout completed the 2026 Comrades Marathon, running the 85.7 km Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg

The moment he crossed the finish line, Thirsti Water handed him a free entry for the 2027 Comrades Marathon

Schalk tried to tear the ticket up on the spot but couldn't manage it, with the brand promising to check back in with him once he'd recovered

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South African comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout excited for the Comrades Marathon. Images: @schalk.bezuidenhout.101

Source: Facebook

Schalk Bezuidenhout survived the 2026 Comrades Marathon, and the gift waiting for him at the finish line made sure he couldn't fully enjoy the relief. The popular South African comedian completed the 85.7 km Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on 14 June 2026 as part of the race's 99th edition. Thirsti Water shared the moment on their Facebook page with the caption:

"Imagine finishing an 86km ultramarathon and immediately finding out you're doing it again next year 😂🏃‍♂️ The moment Schalk Bezuidenhout crossed the finish line, we handed him a free entry to the 2027 Comrades Marathon. His review? 'Worst gift ever.' 😄"

Schalk had teased the race on his own social media the day before, sharing photos of his race cap and shirt with his number 11498 on 13 June 2026, writing:

"Comrades tomorrow...! Follow me on the app. I'll be just behind Gerda."

A very unwanted gift

The video shows Schalk breathing heavily at the finish line when someone hands him a card confirming his free entry for 2027. He looks at it, can't believe it, tries to tear it up, fails, and ends up laughing.

Someone passes him a water bottle, and he looks like he can't decide whether to drink it or cry. He eventually poses for photos with the ticket, smiling despite himself.

The 2026 race was won by George Kusche, who set a new Up Run record of 5:15:56, and Gerda Steyn, who smashed her own Up Run record with a time of 5:44:53, securing her fifth Comrades win. Each winner took home R925,000 in prize money. Schalk was not among them, but he finished, and that's enough to earn him another 86 km next year.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi praises Schalk's Comrades finish

People had a lot to say about the gift and cheered him on on the Facebook page:

@ZanikeGerber said:

"Well done Schalkie! 🐛"

@GreggButler wrote:

"No sweat boet. It's all downhill all the way next year."

@RozVanReenen said:

"Well done Schalk!! You little BISCUIT you!!!"

@HermanCronje wrote:

"Lekka djy. 🤣🔥❤️ Gooi mielies. Back to back brother, make it happen with that entry."

@CarlaLilly said:

"Schalk Bezuidenhout, you said the same last year!!! 🔥 I know you can do it again! 👏💪🇿🇦"

@LiviweMamanci wrote:

"I love his brutal honesty yet excitedly telling us about it. 🤣🤣🤣"

@EvanSaunders said:

"They're trolling him!!!"

Schalk Bezuidenhout holding up his gift after finishing the Comrades Marathon. Images: @ThirstiWater

Source: Facebook

More on the Comrades Marathon

Source: Briefly News