A terrifying post-race disappearance turned a Comrades Marathon celebration into an overnight search involving family, emergency services and volunteers

One year later, Moira Harding has shared new details about the ordeal that left her fighting for her life in a Durban hospital

Ahead of the 2026 Comrades Marathon, her emotional testimony is serving as both a warning to runners and a story of survival against the odds

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The 2025 Comrades Marathon was marked by one of its most frightening moments when Cape Town runner Moira Harding went missing after crossing the finish line, sparking an extensive search operation.

Moira Harding from Cape Town had a nightmarish Comrades Marathon in 2025. Image:@comradesmarathon

Source: Twitter

The 54-year-old had completed the gruelling ultra-marathon but failed to reunite with her friends and family afterwards, prompting concern and an overnight search. Authorities eventually located Harding near the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) base on Point Road in central Durban. She was found in critical condition and airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Initial reports suggested Harding became disoriented after completing the race. She officially crossed the finish line at 16:52 but never reached the designated meeting points or her accommodation. Concerns escalated rapidly as loved ones lost contact with her and were unable to locate her in the crowded race precinct.

Now, ahead of the 2026 Comrades Marathon on Sunday, 14 June, Harding's testimony about the nightmare ordeal has resurfaced. In the emotional account, she reflected on the events that led to her disappearance and the rescue that ultimately saved her life.

Moira Harding opens up about her Comrades Marathon ordeal

Harding explained that she and her sister had decided to run the Comrades together after making the decision at the end of 2024.

She recalled that the race had gone smoothly in the early stages, saying:

"Everything went smoothly at first, and I had my nutrition tablets."

However, she revealed that things began to unravel after Drummond when she stopped drinking water because of its taste and missed several doses of her nutritional supplements. Harding admitted she remembers very little after Cowies Hill but continued running despite her deteriorating condition.

"My family saw me at the finish, but I was disoriented and looked right through them," she said.

She added that she failed to stop her watch and unknowingly continued running for nearly 10 kilometres after crossing the finish line. According to Harding, she wandered towards Durban's beachfront instead of heading to the club tents, while her family desperately searched for her throughout the evening.

Moira Harding pictured with her family. Image:@moiraharding

Source: Facebook

Comrades Marathon runner details miraculous rescue

As concern grew, relatives searched the finish precinct, stadium and medical facilities for hours without success. The breakthrough came several hours later when a harbour worker found her near the water's edge.

"Around 7:15 am, a harbour worker found me because I was wearing an ICE ID bracelet," Harding explained.

She was airlifted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. Two days later, she regained consciousness while being brought out of sedation.

Reflecting on her recovery, Harding said:

"This experience has changed how I view those in difficult times. I want to show the same love I received."

She added that the ordeal taught her to focus less on life's minor frustrations and to appreciate what truly matters.

Watch the full story below.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police have issued a safety warning ahead of this weekend's Comrades Marathon, urging runners and spectators to remain vigilant and follow event guidelines to help ensure a safe and successful race.

Marathon under scrutiny after elite pack breach claims

Briefly News previously reported that the Cape Town Marathon has been shrouded in controversy after reports emerged of a runner who allegedly joined the elite pack illegally.

Allegations have resurfaced that a runner joined the elite men’s race from outside the designated starting area, raising further concerns about organisation and safety.

Source: Briefly News