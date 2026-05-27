The Cape Town Marathon has been rocked by controversy after questions emerged over how one runner managed to enter the front group during the elite men’s race

Concerns over race organisation have grown following claims that athletes outside the designated elite field still recorded standout finishes across multiple events

Despite the debate, the marathon weekend delivered fast winning times and strong international competition, even as scrutiny over fairness and management continues to build

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The Cape Town Marathon, held over the weekend, has been shrouded in controversy after reports emerged of a runner who allegedly joined the elite pack illegally.

This year's Cape Town Marathon attracted 27,000 participants. Image:@capetowncitymarathon

Source: Facebook

The event, which attracted 27,000 participants including Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, was won in the men’s race by Huseydin Mohamed Esa in a time of 2:04:55. He edged out fellow Ethiopian Yihunilign Adane by just four seconds after a tightly contested finish. Both athletes went under the 2:05 mark, underlining the fast pace at the front of the race.

The women’s race was won by Ethiopia’s Dera Dida Yami in 2:23:18, followed by compatriot Mestawut Fikir in 2:23:46 and Waganesh Amare in 2:23:57, completing an all-Ethiopian podium. Leah Cheruto of Kenya finished fourth, ahead of veteran runner Edna Kiplagat in fifth.

Prize money at the event showed a notable increase, with both the men’s and women’s fields receiving equal payouts.

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Marathon under scrutiny after elite pack breach claims

The marathon has come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons, with controversy sparking debate over race management, athlete safety, and the future of the city’s bid for marathon major status.

Allegations have resurfaced that a runner joined the elite men’s race from outside the designated starting area, raising further concerns about organisation and safety.

These claims were made by running blogger Stuart Mann, who spoke to CapeTalk and stated that the runner, identified as Sihle Mapukata, allegedly entered the race illegally from the side of the field instead of starting with the elite athletes.

“You know, worst-case scenario would be that he interferes and trips up Kipchoge, and he crashes out within the first kilometre,” Mann said.

The top 3 winners at the Cape Town Marathon. Image:@capetowncitymarathon

Source: Facebook

Peace Run 10km results and seeding concerns

He also pointed to issues linked to the Peace Run 10km, part of the marathon weekend, where some athletes reportedly not assigned elite seeding, still managed to finish in the top 10.

Mann further claimed that a female runner who did not start in the elite group went on to place 10th in the women’s marathon, raising questions about prize-money allocation and fairness. Despite the concerns, the Cape Town Marathon continues to enjoy strong backing from local running communities and residents who want to see the event grow on the global stage.

The race has established itself as one of Cape Town’s major sporting attractions, drawing large crowds, international participants, and providing a notable boost to tourism and the city’s profile.

Supporters argue that isolated incidents should not overshadow the overall success of the marathon weekend or derail the city’s long-term ambition of hosting a world-class marathon.

South African runner wins New York City Half Marathon

Briefly News previously reported that South African distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt delivered an outstanding performance to claim victory at the 2026 New York City Half Marathon on Sunday, 15 March.

Crossing the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 30 seconds, Wildschutt edged out American runner Zouhir Talbi by 11 seconds, marking one of the most significant wins of his career.

Source: Briefly News