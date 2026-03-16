A South African runner produced a powerful performance in New York, breaking the 60-minute mark in the half marathon and asserting himself on the global road racing stage

The race attracted a deep elite field and tens of thousands of participants, making the victory even more significant for South African distance running

The win demonstrates a successful transition from track events to long-distance road racing, highlighting the athlete’s range, strategy, and endurance

South African distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt delivered an outstanding performance to claim victory at the 2026 New York City Half Marathon on Sunday 15 March.

South African Runner Adriaan Wildschutt Wins New York City Half Marathon

Source: Getty Images

Crossing the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 30 seconds, Wildschutt edged out American runner Zouhir Talbi by 11 seconds, marking one of the most significant wins of his career.

The race drew more than 30 000 participants and featured a competitive elite field on the iconic 13.1-mile course through New York City’s parks. Wildschutt’s performance highlighted his smooth transition from track events to road racing, demonstrating his endurance and strategic pacing over the half marathon distance. Known for his strength in the 5000m and 10 000m track events, the South African showcased versatility and composure in a high-pressure race environment.

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Elite field and standout performances

The New York City Half Marathon also featured Olympic medalist Grant Fisher, who finished 14th in his debut half marathon with a time of 1:00:53. In the women’s category, Kenya’s Hellen Obiri set a new course record of 1:06:33, further raising the bar for elite road racing.

Wildschutt’s win is a landmark moment for South African running, placing him among the world’s top road racers and adding another milestone to his rising career. Fans of distance running will watch closely as he continues to make his mark on the international stage.

South African Runner Adriaan Wildschutt Wins New York City Half Marathon

Source: Getty Images

Pro Men’s Top 3 Finishers

Adriaan Wildschutt, 59:30

Zouhair Talbi, 59:41

Gulveer Singh, 59:42

Pro Women’s Top 3 Finishers

Hellen Obiri, 1:06:33

Sharon Lokedi, 1:07:10

Megan Keith, 1:07:13

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South African running community mourns

Meanwhile, the South African running community is mourning the death of Lukho Ruthula, an athlete with Waterfall City AC. He passed away on Thursday, 12 March 2026, after a short illness.

Ruthula took part in several road and endurance races in South Africa over the years. In 2019, he ran the Cape Peninsula Marathon (42.2 km) and finished in 4:02:18, placing 861st overall. The result placed him among the many amateur runners who complete the demanding Cape Peninsula route each year.

His death follows the passing of Mike Wilson, a much-loved sportsman in Cape Town, who died on Sunday, 8 March, after a suspected cardiac arrest during the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

New Zealand cricket legend dies

Briefly News previously reported that New Zealand Cricket is mourning the death of Trevor McMahon, the oldest surviving Black Cap, who passed away on Wednesday, 12 March 2026.

A right-handed cricketer by trade, McMahon was primarily a wicket-keeper and played five Test matches for New Zealand between October 1955 and February 1956.

Source: Briefly News