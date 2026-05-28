South Africans with boreholes may soon face strict registration rules as the government moves to tighten control over private groundwater use

New draft regulations could expose homeowners to heavy penalties if their boreholes are not properly registered or compliant

Growing concern over underground water usage has sparked a national debate between the government, homeowners and water experts

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Thousands of South Africans who installed boreholes to escape water cuts and soaring municipal bills may soon face strict new rules. And this could come with heavy fines, legal action and even prison time if they fail to comply. The government is preparing major changes aimed at tightening control over groundwater use as concerns grow around unregulated borehole drilling across the country. The Department of Water and Sanitation recently published draft regulations that would force homeowners to formally register their boreholes and provide detailed information about groundwater extraction.

A tracked drilling machine sprayed mud and water violently into the air while boring a hole through the soil. Image: Pablo Jeffs

Source: Getty Images

According to Business Tech, under the proposed regulations, all existing borehole owners would need to register their systems on the National Groundwater Archive. Anyone planning to drill a new borehole would first need approval and a geosite identifier before work can begin. Property owners and drilling contractors would also be required to submit drilling records, water usage information and testing results within a set timeframe.

The government says the stricter controls are necessary because underground water resources are being used faster than authorities can properly monitor. Officials warned that poor oversight could eventually lead to groundwater depletion, environmental damage and declining water quality. But the proposed rules are already causing backlash among some residents and ratepayer organisations who believe the government should first fix failing water systems before targeting homeowners trying to secure their own water supply.

Many South Africans unknowingly break borehole bylaws

Water experts say the situation is more complicated. Professor Surina Esterhuyse from the University of the Free State warned that South Africa may already be facing a hidden groundwater crisis because authorities have little reliable data showing how much water is being extracted nationwide.

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She explained that many boreholes are never formally recorded, making it difficult to understand the long-term impact on underground reserves. The draft regulations include severe penalties for non-compliance. Homeowners or contractors who fail to follow the rules could face fines or prison sentences of up to five years for first offences and up to 10 years for repeat violations. Legal specialists have also warned that many South Africans may unknowingly already be breaking local bylaws. Municipal rules differ from city to city, with some areas requiring written approval before drilling, while others require registration once installations are complete.

Three workers in high-visibility orange safety gear operated a large truck-mounted drilling rig under a clear blue sky. Image: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News