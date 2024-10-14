A guy who left Jozi to start his farm in Limpopo shared a video explaining how much he paid to install a borehole

The man gave a detailed explanation of each item he got, including the sizes and the extra things they had to add

Social media users shared their appreciation of the in the comment section, as many were satisfied with the breakdown

A man shares a video detailing how much he paid for his borehole installation. Image: @ndivhuwosinyage

Source: TikTok

A guy whose content revolves around farming shared a video of his entire borehole installation, from the surveyor to the last detail.

The video gained much attention, reaching 522K views, 25K likes, and over 3K comments after being shared on TikTok under the user handle @ndivhuwosinyage.

The guy breaks down the price costs

In the video, the man shares that he paid R3K for the surveyor. The workers were going to drill 200 meters, but they got the water at 60 meters, and he paid just a little over R30K.

The gent continued with the process, reaching a total of R58 298.

Watch the detailed video below:

Mzansi appreciate the guy for the plug

The gent received many compliments for his thorough explanation, and social media users commented on his post. Others shared how much they paid for their boreholes, while some were keen to start the process.

User @Biscuit said:

"My brother sharing this is so important. You are showing us what's possible and what we are capable of as black people. Love this!"

User @ Boitumelo Tabata asked:

"That’s quite cheap. Can I have the contact details of the company 🙏."

User @Codi detailed:

"I paid more than 60k and still never got water. Athi athu recover from the loss💔

User @Black Ninja Fit commented:

"Hello Bhuti…thank you for sharing. This is so helpful."

User @Noddy Badge shared:

"My neighbor paid R169k and the "well" ran dry after 2 weeks😂😂

User @Thandiey said:

"I love your content, I hope my husband one day will allow us to stay in the countryside. I have been trying to convince him."

Local woman shows off her dry and ashy skin after using borehole water

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a woman shared a video showing how she looked before and after using borehole water on her face.

The lady's complexion was darker, with her skin looking ashy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News