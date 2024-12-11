The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has identified eight buildings in the city centre that have been taken over

The CoJ evicted 145 people from the Moth House and moved them to temporary accommodation

Some South Africans are pleased with the news, while others believe the squatters will be back soon

The City of Joburg evicted 145 people from the Moth House in Braamfontein, but some think it won't be long until they're back. Image: @CityofJoburgZA.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg (CoJ) is dealing with hijacked buildings in the city centre, and South Africans are glad it’s finally happening.

The CoJ has identified eight buildings in the central business district (CBD),

In a bid to reclaim hijacked buildings, the CoJ was granted an eviction order to remove squatters who call the buildings home.

145 people evicted from Moth House

The CoJ’s first stop was Moth House in Braamfontein, where 145 people were evicted.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The city noted that it acquired a temporary building to provide temporary accommodation to those affected.

“This operation marks a significant step in the city's efforts to revitalise the inner city and restore dignity to its residents,” City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said.

Once the eviction is complete, the buildings will be sealed before the water and electricity will be disconnected to prevent people from moving back in.

South Africans split over the news

While some social media users celebrated the news, others were unhappy with the CoJ.

@mampavb said:

“Great Work. Well done. Do it every day.”

@Moeg_gepraat added:

“Pity your rate-paying residents have dry taps. This is a good distraction from all your other failures.”

@Sonia_zwa said:

“Under the ANC in the past 30 years, our great cities have turned into slums.”

@mark_alun added:

“Seen this before. The illegals will be back in months.”

@freedomtoday99 stated:

“Action at last.”

@MalatjiPhafudi said:

“Every second month they say this. Ai.”

@LexoLetebele3 stated:

“If we can have this daily, South Africa will be a better place for citizens.”

@mark_alun said:

"Seen this before. The illegals will be back in months."

@JustPaul013 added:

"It's festive. Those people are going home. They'll be back in January."

338 government buildings hijacked

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dean Macpherson revealed that 338 government-owned buildings were hijacked.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure said that out of the 88,000 buildings, almost 400 have been taken over illegally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News