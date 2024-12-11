OR Tambo International Airport has left a bad taste in many mouths after their ghetto operations this week

Footage of one of their worst days made its rounds on social media, where Mzansi likened the scenery to a park station

South Africans shared their wild thoughts in a thread of 662 comments on a now-viral TikTok video

OR Tambo International Airport is the go-to place to catch international flights, but this week, things have been rocky.

Celebrities, including Linda Mtoba, have ranted about poor service and were agitated by delayed flights.

SA react to ghetto operations at OR Tambo International Airport

A guy was upset after he experienced one of the worst days at a South African airport. He could not believe the incompetence and bad service and filmed his day.

The first thing he noticed was the overcrowded airport due to many delayed flights. The escalators had also stopped working, and queues were extended.

Mzansi compared the footage to that of a park station. The chaos was caused by an issue with the fueling system, which prevented fuel from being pumped to the aircraft parking bay.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by ghetto operations at OR Tambo International Airport

Social media users were not impressed by the airport and commented:

@Sovereign shared:

“I always say the airport is like a park station that went to private school.”

@nkulusn was concerned:

“OR Tambo really needs attention. It’s not where it should be when comparing it to Cape Town and King Shaka.”

@Sibz_nqo wrote:

“The issue was the fueling system was not working. Fuel could not be pumped to the aircraft parking bay. Reason for the delays.”

@E_tivane explained:

“Yho, the ghetto, FlySafair allowed us to get into a late-night flight only for them to leave our bags in Durban. Now we are in Joburg without our luggage.”

@Aaliya Motala decided:

“OR Tambo needs a massive revamp.”

@Big Tendie cried:

“They even lost my luggage. My holiday is ruined.”

