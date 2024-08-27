Kelly Khumalo missed her flight and blamed the airline for poor communication, sharing her frustration in a viral video

Social media users reacted, with many showing little sympathy, and some even expressed satisfaction that she missed her flight

The Empini singer urged South Africans to stop supporting the airline, but her plea was met with harsh criticism online

Kelly Khumalo was fuming after missing her flight recently. The singer made a video blasting the airline for failing to communicate with the passengers.

Kelly Khumalo caused a scene after missing her flight. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Drama after Kelly Khumalo missed her flight

Controversial South African singer Kelly Khumalo was heartbroken when she missed her flight allegedly due to the airline's incompetence. The singer spoke about the ordeal in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Speaking in a video shared on X by a user with the handle @Bongi12388256, the Empini singer claimed that she was at the airport on time, but the airline did not communicate or display flight information on the airport screens. She also urged South Africans to stop supporting the airline.

Watch the video below:

Fans respond to Kelly Khumalo's video

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on the video. Many noted that they were unbothered that the mother of three missed her flight.

@Unexpressed0 said:

"We stand with the sister behind the desk lo sisi we India we don't know her."

@Chick9Chick wrote:

"Why would they not announce that flight number what what is boarding?? I would be so pissed off as well, especially if early at the airport Yhuuuuu."

@Buja3D added:

"Anything that involves that one nje🤮🚮may she miss all the flights except the one to Jesus's home."

@Bongani_Wale commented:

"So Kelly Khumalo thinks South Africans sympathise with her? South Africans will buy flowers for this airline to annoy her. South Africans hate Kelly Khumalo."

Kelly Khumalo thanks fans for supporting her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African singer Kelly Khumalo has thanked her fans for all the love and support they have shown her over the years. The star said she sees and feels it all.

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has shared a heartfelt message to her fans. The star is always trending for the wrong reasons, mainly because of her connection to Senzo Meyiwa's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News