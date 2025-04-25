South African talented actress Linda Mtoba had many fans gushing over her beauty on social media

The Queendom star looked stunning at the exclusive launch of Vaseline Cera Glow in Johannesburg

Senior Brand Manager at Vaseline, Vanessa Mhango, shared with Briefly News why they decided to develop this product

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Linda Mtoba stunned in recent pictures. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African actress Linda Mtoba had many netizens gushing over her stunning beauty on social media.

Linda stuns at Vaseline Cera Glow launch

The star who opened up about overcoming heartbreak and loss following her divorce from Steven Meyer after six years of marriage in February 2024, has made headlines once again on social media recently.

An online user @boitumeloramak posted a video of the Queendom actress during the exclusive launch of Vaseline Cera Glow in Johannesburg on Thursday, 24 April 2025, on X (formerly known as Twitter).

See the post below:

Senior Brand Manager at Vaseline, Vanessa Mhango, shared with Briefly News why they decided to develop this product.

She said:

"We didn’t just want to develop a product that simply moisturises—we wanted to solve real skin concerns that South Africans face. Cera-Glow is about more than glow; it’s about providing real moisture, hydration and premium care."

Anele Nzimande, PR lead for Beauty, Wellness, and Personal Care at Unilever, also shared some insights about the new Vaseline product with Briefly News.

"We are saying #RIPThirstySkin as we unlocked a new era of glow, where body and skin care gets the attention it needs and deserves. We also wanted to be sure that every skin tone and need has been taken care of," she said.

Actress Linda Mtoba stuns at the Vaseline Cera Glow launch. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Linda Mtoba stuns at the Oscars

Linda Mtoba is at the height of her career. The star has been meeting some of the biggest stars in the world during her trips to America. In March 2025, Mtoba flew the Mzansi flag high when she arrived at the Oscar Awards oozing elegance in a stylish reg gown.

Taking to her Instagram page, Linda showed off her look designed by Bryanston-based designer Nolanga Made. She also shared a picture alongside internationally acclaimed stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

Briefly News previously spoke to the talented fashion designer, Nolanga Made, about the inspiration behind the elegant dress. She said:

"The inspiration behind Linda’s dress was twofold. For the corset dress, I drew inspiration from the iconic 1959. Vinyl Margie Rayburn ‘Margie’ LP corset dress, reimagining the classic design to accentuate Linda’s curves and create a dramatic flare with the maid’s train at the bottom. The result is a custom masterpiece that blends vintage glamour with modern sophistication."

Linda Mtoba flaunts pregnancy stretch marks in pictures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Linda has been showered with praise by her followers after sharing her unfiltered pictures on social media.

Celebrities often want to portray perfect images, always filtering their pictures to look flawless. A South African actress recently showed that celebs are humans too and can have imperfect bodies. Taking to her Instagram page, the mom of one posted unfiltered pictures showing her tummy with stretch marks. The star looked hot in a two-piece swimsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News