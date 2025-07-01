Jesse Kriel, the newly appointed Springboks' captain, wowed TikTok users by leading the team in a traditional Xhosa gwijo song after their 2023 Rugby World Cup win

The throwback clip, shared by fellow captain Siya Kolisi, shows Kriel’s impressive singing skills and the squad’s joyful celebration at the airport

Netizens flocked to the comments section with laughter and praise, joining in the team’s spirit and unity through the song

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The newly appointed Springboks' captain, Jesse Kriel, surely is a jack of all trades and master of many, with his latest talent leaving netizens on TikTok in awe. Kriel led the Boks in song as they left the airport in a throwback video.

Springboks captain, Jesse Kriel, surely is a jack of all trades and master of many, with his latest talent leaving netizens on TikTok in awe. Image: @jessekriel15

Source: Instagram

The clip, posted by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, shows Kriel leading the squad in a gwijo, a Xhosa a cappella song, following their 2023 Rugby World Cup victory.

The heartwarming clip is captioned,

"It's that time again"

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Kriel's singing with laughter

@ NeliswaMbatha17

"Elizabeth killed me at the end.... Ululating 😂😂😂😂"

@Dube

"🤣🤣 Jesse singing everything word for word and Eben ululating 🤣❤️"

@ SconesJack

"One thing about us (South Africans) we will sing shame"

@ Tasha

"Elizabedi I invite you emgidini in December 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💚💛💯"

@ Tess✨

"jessie🗣😂"

@ ZeeWilliams

"Abanye banomona 😅 yup shots fired 😂😂😂😂🥰❤"

@ LPN

"Jesse coming through with the vocals and the "Vala" at the end 😭🔥phof uthi yena nguTshawe🤭"

@ Sphamandla

"Haaaaamba Jessee😅😅😅"

@ Sabz

"These guys r characters"

@ Mimi

"Abanye banomona😅"

@ Loyz

"Springboks is the only sport that bring us together. No words I love it 👌👌"

@ kunenucna0l

"Oh okay I understand is a Rugby guy lol"

@ FGFanelwa02

"I like the spirit CHAMPIONS😂"

@ Mshoza🙏✝️🇿🇦

"😂😂😂Elizabedi and Kikizing!!!"

@ Malindi

"Yoh Elizabedi"

@ Siyabangena

"Bokke all the way"

Springboks assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick said that Kriel had the leadership qualities to spearhead the team. Image; @jessekriel15

Source: Instagram

Kriel proves he is a man of many talents

This is not the first time Kriel has trended online for showcasing his versatile skills and talent. Briefly News previously reported that a video clip of him speaking fluent Japanese during an interview went viral.

The Springbok star, who currently plays for Japanese club Canon Eagles, left fans across the globe stunned with his impressive language skills.

The video quickly gained traction online, with thousands of viewers praising his dedication to embracing the local language.

His efforts to learn and speak Japanese have only strengthened his reputation as a committed and respectful ambassador of the game. The 31-year-old regularly plays as a utility back but can also play centre, wing, or fullback

'Kriel's career has been on the rise since 2014

Springboks assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick said that Kriel had the leadership qualities to spearhead the team in the match on Saturday.

He rose through the ranks from the 2014 Junior World Championship straight into the Bull's 2014 Super Rugby squad but, for probably the first time in his career, faced something of a roadblock as he did not play a single game in the entire campaign.

He received his first call-up for the Springboks in 2019 and has gone on to wear 67 test caps and participated in three Rugby World Cups.

Jesse Kriel was named captain for Barbarians clash

Briefly News previously reported that, in the absence of Kolisi, Jesse Kriel was elevated to lead the Boks as they demolished the Barbarians 54-7 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to lift the Qatar Airways Cup. Kriel was excited to take up the role and shared what leading the Boks meant to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News