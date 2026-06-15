A senior Scottish rugby official has been handed a lengthy suspension after an investigation into comments made at a club function sparked widespread backlash

The controversy triggered formal complaints, emotional reactions from attendees and the resignation of a coach who said he was standing by affected players

The case has reignited debate about inclusivity and conduct in rugby, with governing bodies facing pressure to uphold standards across the sport

A Scottish Rugby club president, Alan Stewart, has reportedly been banned for 12 months from attending matches over allegations of racist, homophobic and sexist remarks made during an after-dinner speech.

Stewart is the president of Alloa RFC and, according to BBC Sport, has been suspended from having any role in rugby for a year. The alleged remarks were made on 18 April 2026 during Musselburgh RFC's annual dinner. Following several complaints, an independent disciplinary panel upheld a misconduct complaint against him.

Alan Stewart banned over controversial speech

It is reported that during the 30-minute speech, Stewart told a number of jokes relating to gender, race and sexuality, culminating in what those in attendance described as "a joke about rape".

The content was labelled "racist, homophobic and sexist" by some present, with several women reportedly left "in tears". The captain of Musselburgh's women's team was among those who walked out.

The incident led to emergency meetings within the club and formal complaints being submitted to Scottish Rugby.

The rugby official has the right to appeal the ruling and has also been directed to undergo equality, diversity and inclusion training. Charges against Musselburgh RFC and its president were not upheld.

As seen in the post below.

Musselburgh RFC apologises after complaints

The board of Musselburgh RFC released a statement apologising to those who attended the dinner and were offended by Stewart's remarks.

"We especially want to acknowledge the pain caused to our women's team, a group we are immensely proud of, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring they are part of a safe, supportive and nurturing environment."

Musselburgh Women's head coach James Ferguson, who stepped down in the aftermath, described the speech as "atrocious".

"It's just not something that you joke about," he said.

Ferguson confirmed that his decision to resign was made in support of the players who were affected.

"I will support the team. I formed friendships from coaching, and I want them to do well. I just can't affiliate myself with the club."

He also described the situation as "completely unacceptable" and said it "shouldn't have been allowed to happen".

Rugby figures who have been banned in recent months include a Springboks star in a doping case. Meanwhile, a former Georgia captain was slapped with a hefty 11-year ban from the sport amid reports alleging he orchestrated a doping scheme.

Former England rugby player admits cheating

Briefly News previously reported that A former British and Irish Lions rugby player has admitted that he cheated in a head injury assessment test to get back on the pitch after a heavy tackle.

Anthony Watson told the BBC that he took this step in 2017 during the second Test against the All Blacks in New Zealand, when he was high tackled by Sonny Bill Williams. Williams received a straight red card for the offence.

Source: Briefly News